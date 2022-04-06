



The sheer arrogance of that club now they have new owners...Their latest reported revenues were £142m. Declaring that they are willing to compete with us financially is basically admitting theyre going to be financially doped. Weve gotten to this point through a decade of restructuring, improving on the pitch and monetising our global popularity. Now another provincial club with small local following is being allowed to skip all that and cheat like it's a video game.I really hope they keep getting turned down.