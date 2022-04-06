This is the owner of UD Almería. His club will receive 20% of Benficas sale of Darwin Núñez to Liverpool.https://twitter.com/Turki_alalshikh/status/1535368239080845312
If he ain't leaning then he ain't ours.
If he ain't leaning then the post has no meaning.
I wont believe it until Mel Reddy claims shes known about it for 6 months.
🇺🇾❗️Darwin Nunez will not play for Uruguay tomorrow. His intention is to travel in the next few hours to be able to sign for #Liverpool.The fee will be 80m + 20m in bonuses.Source: @diegojokas 🗞
He really has to win couple of Ballon d'ors as Charles Darwin is still the first result when you search Darwin.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
We go on about tap-in merchants, but Reddy is that player who smashes it back into the empty net after a goal while the rest of the team is off celebrating.
I'll always maintain that Markovic was a great talent who was treated horrendously by Rodgers. Subbing him off at half time for no reason, playing him in random positions, leaving him out of squads. Completely ruined any potential he had.
@AnthonyRJosephUPDATE: Liverpool have made their approach for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay. Its understood an initial fee of £4m is being discussed, with add-ons that could see the total figure rise to around £6m.
If that was the case he'd have gone on and done something somewhere else.He was absolutely bobbins. Had the mentality of a flake, could basically run fast in straight lines and that was about it (hence why he looked alright as a wing-back for a few games)
