I think the hardest thing is figuring out what we're looking for in a midfielder. We're obviously using Tchouameni as a yardstick to try and figure out a suitable alternative, but Tchouameni had a lot going for him and we don't know what the main selling point was. He looked a bit of a unicorn in terms of his combination of defensive and attacking numbers, allied with a big physical frame. Do we try and find that, or do we look at someone who only has some of that - i.e. good defensive/attacking numbers but maybe not as big as Tchou? Someone like Laimer could be an option in that case. Do we want someone with a bit of size, but maybe sacrifice defensive output and focus more on their attacking ability? Then you could look at someone like Ruiz potentially. Was the age profile of Tchouameni vital?



For the 6 Position somebody is dominant in the air and can also start the build up(see Fabinho, Bender at Dortmund), At the 8 role would be somebody who is very good technically can progress the pass from Passing and Carrying(Gini was more Carry then passing, same with gundogan at Dortmund, Thiago does both, Keita does both, Jones looks like he can do both, Keita and Jones are little more Carry then passing) Also they need to be able press and do the defense work.Gavi, Laimer(He more elite ball carrier) would fit though profiles. I think Tchouameni has those with in a body of a 6.The 3rd spot in the MF is more a of 10 role think Gotze type player(Elliott, Keita can both do this role, Jones also too)