LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:03 pm
Would FDJ be a good fit for us?
AndyMuller

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:09 pm
Glad to hear Jurgen Klopp will be his coach.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:31 pm
Who's that dude?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:32 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:55:04 am


If anyone can read Portuguese, here is the article saying United upped their bid but Nunez really doesn't want to go, with the site holding this image arguing that this is all in fact a plot by Benfica

http://sportwitness.co.uk/manchester-united-made-e80m-proposal-striker-recent-hours-mind-set-wants-liverpool/
- He has more lucrative offers but he has already chosen us.

- Once he became aware of our interest, his mind was made up and he didn't listen to other offers.

- Man Utd offered a higher base price but lower add-ons.

- He is one of Ten Hag's key targets and they pushed hard for him LOL.

- He only wants Champions League football (deal breaker). That's why Man Utd has NO chance to begin with.

- He is also attracted by Anfield's atmosphere, game time(with Mane leaving) and how his future teammates have reacted to the news (maybe that's why he has been liking Bobby's posts?)

Their readers are split as to whether 100m is a fair price for him.(Grey-No, Red-Yes, Orange-Undecided).

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:37:31 pm
Who's that dude?

Oooh dont you know?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:38:03 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:37:03 pm
Would FDJ be a good fit for us?
On 350k a week?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:38:57 pm
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:39:09 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:35:51 pm


This journo is followed by Nunez himself  :)

Sweet - KLOPP IS STAYING!!!
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:40:44 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:39:09 pm
Sweet - KLOPP IS STAYING!!!

Or moving to Benfica  :o
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:41:10 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:40:44 pm
Or moving to Benfica  :o

fuck...very good point.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:41:19 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:02:45 pm
Agree with majority of your post, but Salahs first touch is far from ropey he has one of the best first touches in world football.
His first touch is unbelievable. That's why we play so many long diagonals to him.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:41:26 pm
Raheem Sterling is thought to be one of a number of alternative options Bayern Munich have in mind in the event they fail to get a deal for Liverpools Sadio Mané over the line [@Matt_Law_DT, @TelegraphDucker]
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:42:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:41:26 pm
Raheem Sterling is thought to be one of a number of alternative options Bayern Munich have in mind in the event they fail to get a deal for Liverpools Sadio Mané over the line [@Matt_Law_DT, @TelegraphDucker]

Oh Bayern...nice try.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:42:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:41:26 pm
Raheem Sterling is thought to be one of a number of alternative options Bayern Munich have in mind in the event they fail to get a deal for Liverpools Sadio Mané over the line [@Matt_Law_DT, @TelegraphDucker]

£5 million plus £150 million for every CL title Man City win in the next three years?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:42:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:41:26 pm
Raheem Sterling is thought to be one of a number of alternative options Bayern Munich have in mind in the event they fail to get a deal for Liverpools Sadio Mané over the line [@Matt_Law_DT, @TelegraphDucker]

Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:00 pm
Oh Bayern...nice try.

Bayern'd be terrible on Call My Bluff.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:43:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:41:26 pm
Raheem Sterling is thought to be one of a number of alternative options Bayern Munich have in mind in the event they fail to get a deal for Liverpools Sadio Mané over the line [@Matt_Law_DT, @TelegraphDucker]

Don't threaten me with a good time, Bayern
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:44:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:42:25 pm
£5 million plus £150 million for every CL title Man City win in the next three years?

But unsurprisingly no Bellend D'or clause due to likelihood of him winning it.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:44:56 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:44:19 pm
But unsurprisingly no Bellend D'or clause due to likelihood of him winning it.

£60 million for every fight he wins against Joe Gomez
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:47:14 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:44:56 pm
£60 million for every fight he wins against Joe Gomez

With a further 90% add on if he doesn't scratch like a little bitch.
reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:49:00 pm
Do we have a sell on % for Raheem?  I can't remember the details of his sale.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:53:50 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:49:00 pm
Do we have a sell on % for Raheem?  I can't remember the details of his sale.

Sell on d'or.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:56:19 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:49:00 pm
Do we have a sell on % for Raheem?  I can't remember the details of his sale.

Dont think so , there was £5m add ons
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:56:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:41:26 pm
Raheem Sterling is thought to be one of a number of alternative options Bayern Munich have in mind in the event they fail to get a deal for Liverpools Sadio Mané over the line [@Matt_Law_DT, @TelegraphDucker]

Is Sané leaving as well as Lewandowski?
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:58:01 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:43:35 am
We're also looking at Sow according to Teamtalk. A pig of a player by all accounts.

  :D Saw the same Sow rumour.

Sounds delicious to be fair,think it read he's a pressing cb,don't think i've heard that description of a cb before.

19 years old and would be presumably cheap as St.Etienne were relegated,bit short for a Klopp cb but one for the future if this isn't just one more of the hundreds of rumours without substance we get every summer.
scouseman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:00:19 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:49:00 pm
Do we have a sell on % for Raheem?  I can't remember the details of his sale.

I remember QPR getting about 9 million odd from the sale but not sure we did/will if he goes from city
lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:02:52 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:32 am
There's something else which is reminiscent of his compatriot. I'm just going off the video compilations. In 50-50s he is determined to be the first to touch the ball where other players are often tempted first to shoulder an opponent out of the way. Once he's touched the ball (ie moved it slightly to his advantage) he then concentrates on his challenger and hits him (legitimately) to knock him off balance. It's a reversal of the normal sequence. Suarez was an absolute master of this and it makes me wonder whether it's a particularly Uruguayan skill.

On another point there has been some criticism of his first touch. That makes me smile. Have we never noticed over the years how ropey Mo Salah's and (especially) Sadio Mane's first touches can be? Usually it doesn't matter since they have the burning pace to make sure they retain the ball on the second touch. But let's not pretend that all our forwards currently have the God-like first touch of Firmino or Thiago. They don't. Nunez's looks ok.

I think it's a case of us watching so much more Salah, us trying so many difficult cross-field passes, and us noticing it every time his touch isn't absolutely perfect. The standard of first touch in our team is genuinely light years ahead of what it was under Rafa > Rodgers.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:04:13 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:43:35 am
We're also looking at Sow according to Teamtalk. A pig of a player by all accounts.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1480942-liverpool-transfer-news-moussa-sow-is-wrong-for-the-brendan-rodgers-regime

This guy thinks it would be a mistake.
reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:04:49 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:56:19 pm
Dont think so , there was £5m add ons

Shame.
BigCDump

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:05:46 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:53:50 pm

Sell on d'or.

Near, far, wherever you are, Raheem will go on.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:09:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:41:26 pm
Raheem Sterling is thought to be one of a number of alternative options Bayern Munich have in mind in the event they fail to get a deal for Liverpools Sadio Mané over the line [@Matt_Law_DT, @TelegraphDucker]

Sterling new agent really doing a good job of trying to get his out City or new contract.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:13:05 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:58:01 pm
  :D Saw the same Sow rumour.

Sounds delicious to be fair,think it read he's a pressing cb,don't think i've heard that description of a cb before.

19 years old and would be presumably cheap as St.Etienne were relegated,bit short for a Klopp cb but one for the future if this isn't just one more of the hundreds of rumours without substance we get every summer.

What I think is interesting around centre back is that last season we kept a 5th choice CB in the squad as a option throughout. Phillips in the 1st half of the season and then Rhys Williams the 2nd half. This could have been coincidental or an insurance policy with 3 centre backs returning from long term injury.

I do wonder if we'll do something similar this season with a young centre back. Could the 5th choice be an internal option -  Phillips, R.Williams, Sepp van der berg, Koumetio- or, due to a combination of loans and sales, would we look to bring in a young 5th choice centre back to provide some additional depth and a development opportunity (domestic cups and CL dead rubbers).

I think how we view Gomez and whether he's primary back up to TAA may play a role here also. At least with the need for a 'break glass' 5th choice CB option.
Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:16:50 pm
I somehow can't get my head around the fact that Nunez is very quick. He seems slow but we see him pulling away from fast defenders even Konate. Also Nunez has clocked one of the fastest speeds in the CL this year.
Just doesn't look like a fast player while every metric says he is.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:18:48 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 01:00:19 pm
I remember QPR getting about 9 million odd from the sale but not sure we did/will if he goes from city

If we included a sell on wonder if they are entitled to any of that.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:18:52 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:13:05 pm
What I think is interesting around centre back is that last season we kept a 5th choice CB in the squad as a option throughout. Phillips in the 1st half of the season and then Rhys Williams the 2nd half. This could have been coincidental or an insurance policy with 3 centre backs returning from long term injury.

I do wonder if we'll do something similar this season with a young centre back. Could the 5th choice be an internal option -  Phillips, R.Williams, Sepp van der berg, Koumetio- or, due to a combination of loans and sales, would we look to bring in a young 5th choice centre back to provide some additional depth and a development opportunity (domestic cups and CL dead rubbers).

I think how we view Gomez and whether he's primary back up to TAA may play a role here also. At least with the need for a 'break glass' 5th choice CB option.

There were some strong-ish links to Gleison Bremer of Torino a few months back, but I'd be very surprised if we looked at another CB. Gomez probably will be primary RB cover, but with Milner renewing and Ramsay signing, if we need to play either of those two as cover for Trent while Gomez gets games at CB then that'll be fine.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:19:24 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:58:01 pm
  :D Saw the same Sow rumour.

Sounds delicious to be fair,think it read he's a pressing cb,don't think i've heard that description of a cb before.

19 years old and would be presumably cheap as St.Etienne were relegated,bit short for a Klopp cb but one for the future if this isn't just one more of the hundreds of rumours without substance we get every summer.

If you're interested in Sow, here's a video of some asse*.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnOw2nsBORk

* AS Saint Etienne.
The Klapp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:22:13 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:58:01 pm
  :D Saw the same Sow rumour.

Sounds delicious to be fair,think it read he's a pressing cb,don't think i've heard that description of a cb before.

19 years old and would be presumably cheap as St.Etienne were relegated,bit short for a Klopp cb but one for the future if this isn't just one more of the hundreds of rumours without substance we get every summer.
Short? No thanks then, only want VVV/Konate monsters from now on, just bring big Billy through from the reserves.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:24:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:19:24 pm
If you're interested in Sow, here's a video of some asse*.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnOw2nsBORk

* AS Saint Etienne.

Burak Yilmaz scoring there,think we were linked with him about a decade ago.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:29:22 pm
From Romano:

Benfica have received Liverpool bid for Darwin Núñez, formal proposal after verbal talks - 80m plus bonuses. 🇺🇾 #LFC

Discussions ongoing on 15/20m add-ons, LFC want installments. Potential five year deal.

Man United in contact with agent & denying any meeting with ten Hag.
iRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:31:35 pm
Should I be excited about Nunez?  I know he scored twice against us, but that's about it.
Logged

El_Frank

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:31:59 pm
