If you look at the overall market these days, Nunez is actually not very expensive. If the fee reaches the reported £85 million with incentives, and assuming there will be a reasonable agent fee and signing on fee, and with Nunez being on the reported basic £100,000 per week, he will not cost us more than £500,000 per week over 5 years. Maybe £550,000 per week, if he is a massive success, and reaches all of his personal bonuses in our incentivised wage system.



Now, compare that to Mbappe's £1.4 million per week at PSG, or to Haaland's £1 million per week at Man City, and you can see why we are so good in the transfer market ...