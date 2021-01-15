« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 711 712 713 714 715 [716]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1311697 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,613
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28600 on: Today at 07:50:16 am »

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1535123462016180224
Quote
LFC Transfer Room
@LFCTransferRoom
·
1h
🔜❗️𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: Liverpool and Benfica are now discussing the 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 details of the transfer of Darwin Nuñez.

Source:
@OJogo
 🇵🇹🗞
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,602
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28601 on: Today at 07:55:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:11:13 am
no, he gets naked then shouts at goats.

But hopefully not the Kids.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28602 on: Today at 07:56:04 am »
If you look at the overall market these days, Nunez is actually not very expensive. If the fee reaches the reported £85 million with incentives, and assuming there will be a reasonable agent fee and signing on fee, and with Nunez being on the reported basic £100,000 per week, he will not cost us more than £500,000 per week over 5 years. Maybe £550,000 per week, if he is a massive success, and reaches all of his personal bonuses in our incentivised wage system.

Now, compare that to Mbappe's £1.4 million per week at PSG, or to Haaland's £1 million per week at Man City, and you can see why we are so good in the transfer market ...
Logged

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • id rather be fishing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28603 on: Today at 08:04:00 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 04:06:23 pm
why would anyone with a right mind break up with or have an affair when they are with Shakira. The mind boggles. Idiot.
you could eat, 9+ graded Wagyu beef everyday,  but once in a while a greasy joe's hamburger n chips does the job...
Logged
JFT 96

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28604 on: Today at 08:07:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:56:04 am
If you look at the overall market these days, Nunez is actually not very expensive. If the fee reaches the reported £85 million with incentives, and assuming there will be a reasonable agent fee and signing on fee, and with Nunez being on the reported basic £100,000 per week, he will not cost us more than £500,000 per week over 5 years. Maybe £550,000 per week, if he is a massive success, and reaches all of his personal bonuses in our incentivised wage system.

Now, compare that to Mbappe's £1.4 million per week at PSG, or to Haaland's £1 million per week at Man City, and you can see why we are so good in the transfer market ...

How much will he cost us over 5 years?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28605 on: Today at 08:09:25 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:07:00 am
How much will he cost us over 5 years?

Between £130 - £140 million, depending on personal bonuses ...
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28606 on: Today at 08:15:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:09:25 am
Between £130 - £140 million, depending on personal bonuses ...

and how much will haaland cost after 5 year? 250m?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28607 on: Today at 08:21:57 am »
Just catching up with the thread and it's taken an Efes turn overnight with naked men and goats  :o
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,377
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28608 on: Today at 08:24:11 am »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 08:04:00 am
you could eat, 9+ graded Wagyu beef everyday,  but once in a while a greasy joe's hamburger n chips does the job...


Exactly. If everyone's super than no one is.

Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28609 on: Today at 08:24:13 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:15:08 am
and how much will haaland cost after 5 year? 250m?

Probably nearer £350 million once you add in transfer, signing bonus and agent fees. He's probably on £1 million a week so there's £260 million right there
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,372
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28610 on: Today at 08:25:12 am »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28611 on: Today at 08:28:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:24:13 am
Probably nearer £350 million once you add in transfer, signing bonus and agent fees. He's probably on £1 million a week so there's £260 million right there
i thought he was on 475k a week?
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,150
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28612 on: Today at 08:29:36 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:25:12 am
I can't see Ojogo saying that?
Isnt that what Fashanu used to shout on Gladiators?
Logged
AHA!

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28613 on: Today at 08:30:55 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:21:55 am
Man, if we'd have Bowen last season, look at what we could have won

Note to FSG keep out of the black and in the red for Bullys special prize
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28614 on: Today at 08:31:12 am »
#NunezFriday
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28615 on: Today at 08:32:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:24:13 am
Probably nearer £350 million once you add in transfer, signing bonus and agent fees. He's probably on £1 million a week so there's £260 million right there

Actually, his reported basic wages at Man City are £700,000 per week. This is why I went with a conservative estimate of him costing Man City £1 million per week over 5 years. But yes, with bonuses included, he might easily cost them over £300 million over 5 years. I doubt he will stay there that long, though. It was widely reported that he has a 150 million release clause in 3 years, so he will be heading to Real Madrid ...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28616 on: Today at 08:35:23 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:28:35 am
i thought he was on 475k a week?

Yeah, in the same way Mancini was ;)

After what Der Spiegel found out, then I personally refuse to believe their wage bill is in any way accurate. Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and now Mbappe at their peaks were/are all pulling more than £1million a week, there is no way he went to Abu Dhabi for less than £750k a week
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:06 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28617 on: Today at 08:35:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:32:48 am
Actually, his reported basic wages at Man City are £700,000 per week. This is why I went with a conservative estimate of him costing Man City £1 million per week over 5 years. But yes, with bonuses included, he might easily cost them over £300 million over 5 years. I doubt he will stay there that long, though. It was widely reported that he has a 150 million release clause in 3 years, so he will be heading to Real Madrid ...

Where are you seeing £700k per week basic?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,921
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28618 on: Today at 08:36:28 am »
Ive warmed to Bowen since being linked with him a couple of years ago, but theres no way wed go after him after signing Nunez.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28619 on: Today at 08:38:41 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:28:35 am
i thought he was on 475k a week?

The entire German and Spanish press have reported that Mino was demanding wages of 800,000 per week for Haaland, when he was negotiating with Real Madrid and Barcelona. If Haaland's wages were really £475,000 per week (as some English sources have reported, obviously fed by the sportswashers), Haaland would have been a Bayern Munich player already ...
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28620 on: Today at 08:39:18 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:36:28 am
Ive warmed to Bowen since being linked with him a couple of years ago, but theres no way wed go after him after signing Nunez.

Why though? Origi, Mane, Minamino might all be going, with only Nunez coming in, it would make a lot of sense.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28621 on: Today at 08:43:52 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:39:18 am
Why though? Origi, Mane, Minamino might all be going, with only Nunez coming in, it would make a lot of sense.

And Ox who'd occasionally do the wide right forward role for us. But you've forgotten Carvalho who will be taking Minamino and Origi's minutes you'd of thought. And then Nunez takes Mane's minutes. And we got Diaz in January. We really don't need another forward assuming Nunez is done.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28622 on: Today at 08:44:05 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:39:52 am
Just looks like an article to drive panic clicks from LFC, and optimistic clicks from Utd fans.

Guess he's doing his job in that regard, still fucking annoying though ;D

Yeah, his job being to deliver the lowest common denominator of journalism.

Ive said it before on here but its just one of my pet hates, fucking journalists who offer absolutely nothing other than (badly written) articles summing up the latest bullshit Twitter rumours.

It shouldnt annoy me so much as, lets face it, theres far worse things going on in the world at the moment, but it really fucking riles me. Twitter seems to have given a platform for it particularly.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28623 on: Today at 08:45:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:35:49 am
Where are you seeing £700k per week basic?

You can find a lot of links in the German and the Spanish press. Here is one ...

https://www.stern.de/sport/fussball/bvb--erling-haaland-kostet-wohl-bis-zu-355-millionen-euro-31709732.html
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28624 on: Today at 08:46:43 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:39:18 am
Why though? Origi, Mane, Minamino might all be going, with only Nunez coming in, it would make a lot of sense.
We will have Salah,Diaz,Nunez,Jota,Firmino & Carvalho. Eliott can play in the front 3.
Dont forget Kaide Gordon was ahead of Minamino before his injury. Started vs Arsenal. Year older big talent will get cup mins

We wont get another forward.

Midfielder after Nunez is all is what is needed
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,921
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28625 on: Today at 08:47:26 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:39:18 am
Why though? Origi, Mane, Minamino might all be going, with only Nunez coming in, it would make a lot of sense.
Carvalho too. So wed have Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Carvalho. Plus Elliott can play there if need be, and Gordon will probably get more games this year. I cant see us adding a £60m attacker considering the players we have, and the amount of investment weve made in it over the last 6 months.

Next priority has to be midfield.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,372
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28626 on: Today at 08:47:53 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:29:36 am
Isnt that what Fashanu used to shout on Gladiators?

ha ha, wasn't that"

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28627 on: Today at 08:48:10 am »
https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1535166648033878016

Liverpool are in advanced talks with Benfica over the record-breaking signing of Darwin Nunez, sources have told ESPN

hopefully nearly done now
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28628 on: Today at 08:48:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:45:26 am
You can find a lot of links in the German and the Spanish press. Here is one ...

https://www.stern.de/sport/fussball/bvb--erling-haaland-kostet-wohl-bis-zu-355-millionen-euro-31709732.html

You got any that aren't speculation from March?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28629 on: Today at 08:48:36 am »
Quote
Midfielder after Nunez is all is what is needed

So the options are, from rumours we've seen, Sangare or Gavi right? Not a peep about Bellingham because we're assuming Dortmund won't sell 2 prized assets in one summer.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28630 on: Today at 08:51:50 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:48:10 am
https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1535166648033878016

Liverpool are in advanced talks with Benfica over the record-breaking signing of Darwin Nunez, sources have told ESPN

hopefully nearly done now

Someone should tell Mark Ogden
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28631 on: Today at 08:54:00 am »
Quote
As an example, United held initial discussions on Nunez several weeks ago, hence the widespread and consistent reporting. Liverpools interest prompted another flurry of articles. As Cristiano Ronaldo is staying, United have other priorities at that type of fee though, and the suggestion Ten Hag boarded a flight to talk to Jorge Mendes, one of the agents involved in Nunezs transfer, was spurious.

Whether that incorrect detail was another example of Uniteds name being used publicly to get an agreement hurried along is unclear.


Thats from The Athletic. Man Utd seems to be after De Jong first & foremost.

I wonder could we hijack that deal. De Jong had any ambition he would take a pay cut to join us.
Van Dijk could have a word
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,557
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28632 on: Today at 08:54:18 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:47:26 am
Carvalho too. So wed have Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Carvalho. Plus Elliott can play there if need be, and Gordon will probably get more games this year. I cant see us adding a £60m attacker considering the players we have, and the amount of investment weve made in it over the last 6 months.

Next priority has to be midfield.
depends if we think Salah is off next year it would make sense to get Bowen in now
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 711 712 713 714 715 [716]   Go Up
« previous next »
 