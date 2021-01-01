Ivan Schwakoff Transfer News
UPDATE ✅. #LFC are looking at a potential swap deal for Alex Oxlade Chamberlain + add ons. For Jarrod Bowen. Both teams have been in talks for a couple of weeks. West Ham want Oxlade Chamberlain. #LFC want Bowen. This is a deal that could happen.
EXCLUSIVE: #LFC are in beginning of talks with #WestHam for forward Jarrod Bowen. Jürgen Klopp rates the Englishman highly and has been following for a while. Bowens contract expires in June 2025. #WestHam want a fee in the region of £40m for Bowen. Talks have recently started.