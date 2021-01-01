« previous next »
Samie

  Reply #28520 on: Today at 09:11:37 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28520 on: Today at 09:11:37 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:08:47 pm
Just don't see Gavi happening. He seems very keen to stay at Barcelona - I think it might be different if he was showing he wanted a different challenge but it just doesn't feel like us to target someone who isn't absolutely dying to come play here.

What if we show him a picture of Pique?
Nobby Reserve

  Reply #28521 on: Today at 09:17:01 pm
  Reply #28521 on: Today at 09:17:01 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28521 on: Today at 09:17:01 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:59:31 pm
Hurts my heart to read that.


At 17, I don't think he was rennie for a move to the Premier League
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28522 on: Today at 09:19:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:17:01 pm

At 17, I don't think he was rennie for a move to the Premier League

ban
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28523 on: Today at 09:20:32 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:19:32 pm
ban
Agreed, that one was hard to stomach
Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • All hail the King...
    Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28524 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:19:32 pm
ban
think we have to call the night nurse on him.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Son of Spion

  Reply #28525 on: Today at 09:23:06 pm
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28525 on: Today at 09:23:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:17:01 pm

At 17, I don't think he was rennie for a move to the Premier League
He should have been a goalkeeper, with those refluxes.  :-X
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28526 on: Today at 09:26:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:23:06 pm
He should have been a goalkeeper, with those refluxes.  :-X
Nah, tell him to go in goal for a 'PK' and he starts crying, bad memories and all that
TepidT2O

  Reply #28527 on: Today at 09:33:27 pm
  Reply #28527 on: Today at 09:33:27 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28527 on: Today at 09:33:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:17:01 pm

At 17, I don't think he was rennie for a move to the Premier League
This is giving me a head ache.

When I lived inthe jungle, I used to have a cure for that, but the parrots ate em all.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28528 on: Today at 09:35:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:33:27 pm
This is giving me a head ache.

When I lived inthe jungle, I used to have a cure for that, but the parrots ate em all.
Clever, but I've heard that one before when I was speaking with former Port Vale manager Neil Aspirin
Caston

  Reply #28529 on: Today at 09:36:54 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28529 on: Today at 09:36:54 pm
Wonder if well have some 10.30 news
Crosby Nick

  Reply #28530 on: Today at 09:37:20 pm
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28530 on: Today at 09:37:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:33:27 pm
This is giving me a head ache.

When I lived inthe jungle, I used to have a cure for that, but the parrots ate em all.

amir87

  Reply #28531 on: Today at 09:45:15 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28531 on: Today at 09:45:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:33:27 pm
This is giving me a head ache.

When I lived inthe jungle, I used to have a cure for that, but the parrots ate em all.

Jurgen apparently liked this this but according to Pep, abysmal.
Nobby Reserve

  Reply #28532 on: Today at 09:46:21 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28532 on: Today at 09:46:21 pm
If he doesn't want to come, he doesn't want to come, so that settlers it.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Flaccido Dongingo

  Reply #28533 on: Today at 09:47:16 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28533 on: Today at 09:47:16 pm
At least we've given him Tum-thing to think about.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28534 on: Today at 09:48:07 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:45:15 pm
Jurgen apparently liked this this but according to Pep, abysmal.

ba-tums, tish!
PeterTheRed

  Reply #28535 on: Today at 09:52:33 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28535 on: Today at 09:52:33 pm
The thing is, Gavi might decide to follow the career path of Fabregas, who came to Arsenal at the age of 16, played there for 8 years, and moved back to Barcelona ...
Fromola

  Reply #28536 on: Today at 09:57:25 pm
  Reply #28536 on: Today at 09:57:25 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28536 on: Today at 09:57:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:52:33 pm
The thing is, Gavi might decide to follow the career path of Fabregas, who came to Arsenal at the age of 16, played there for 8 years, and moved back to Barcelona ...

Learning from Thiago and Klopp must appeal and a manager who really improves players and gives younger players the chance.

Staying at Barca is the strong option as well but there not going to be competitive for a while, they'll be playing second fiddle domestically to Madrid and will lose to anyone decent in Europe. He's young enough to ride that out though and it gives him a better chance of playing. He wouldn't have got much of a look in 10 years ago.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

PeterTheRed

  Reply #28537 on: Today at 10:01:51 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28537 on: Today at 10:01:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:57:25 pm
Learning from Thiago and Klopp must appeal and a manager who really improves players and gives younger players the chance.

Staying at Barca is the strong option as well but there not going to be competitive for a while, they'll be playing second fiddle domestically to Madrid and will lose to anyone decent in Europe. He's young enough to ride that out though and it gives him a better chance of playing. He wouldn't have got much of a look in 10 years ago.

And we shouldn't forget that Thiago is also a La Masia kid, who left Barcelona pretty young ...
Topwings!

  Reply #28538 on: Today at 10:19:49 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28538 on: Today at 10:19:49 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:58:31 pm
Yeah, Gavis gone

Just excellent.
Ghost Town

  Reply #28539 on: Today at 10:21:30 pm
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28539 on: Today at 10:21:30 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:52:33 pm
The thing is, Gavi might decide to follow the career path of Fabregas, who came to Arsenal at the age of 16, played there for 8 years, and moved back to Barcelona ...
I was thinking about this earlier. The best card we have to play to persuade Gavi to come here is to say, look, Barca are a basket case at the moment, where you and your career could get bogged down with little return. Why not come to Liverpool for a few years, learn from the best manager, play with the best players, and win everything there is to win, while Barca sort themselves out?

Then in five or six years time you can go back there and still only be in your early twenties. But the difference being that Barca might be in a much better state by then. Win win.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28540 on: Today at 10:27:42 pm
I wonder what possessed Gavi's mum to have sex with one of her sons team mates? maybe one of them just Piquéd her interest.
TepidT2O

  Reply #28541 on: Today at 10:30:05 pm
  Reply #28541 on: Today at 10:30:05 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28541 on: Today at 10:30:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:37:20 pm

Acetaminophen was more difficult to shoe horn in
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • All hail the King...
    Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28542 on: Today at 10:33:43 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:27:42 pm
I wonder what possessed Gavi's mum to have sex with one of her sons team mates? maybe one of them just Piquéd her interest.
The hips don't lie.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

cdav

  Reply #28543 on: Today at 10:34:17 pm
  Reply
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28543 on: Today at 10:34:17 pm »
10.30pm comes and goes, football journalism is not the same anymore
Offline RedG13

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28544 on: Today at 10:46:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:47:48 pm
Would be very surprised if this Gavi stuff is anything other than him trying to get the best deal from Barca before he signs.
Can Gavi be signed, get a work permit etc before Aug 5?
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28545 on: Today at 10:53:33 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:27:42 pm
I wonder what possessed Gavi's mum to have sex with one of her sons team mates? maybe one of them just Piquéd her interest.
Get your own jokes pal.
Offline McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28546 on: Today at 10:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:58:31 pm
Yeah, Gavis gone

Couldnt stomach it
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28547 on: Today at 11:18:38 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:46:45 pm
Can Gavi be signed, get a work permit etc before Aug 5?
Let me ask his mom. Anyone has Piques number?

;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28548 on: Today at 11:20:19 pm »
Get Nunez and Gavi, I don't what I will do but it will involve nudity and shouting at goats!
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28549 on: Today at 11:35:11 pm »
The mancs are tonight denying they met Mendes about Darwin Nunez.  They've either been rejected or as Mac said they want another player off Mendes. ;D
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28550 on: Today at 11:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:35:11 pm
The mancs are tonight denying they met Mendes about Darwin Nunez.  They've either been rejected or as Mac said they want another player off Mendes. ;D

So they were rejected then.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28551 on: Today at 11:41:14 pm »
Yeah but Mendes got a list of clients as long as your arm so I don't doubt they might have met him for someone else.  ;D
Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28552 on: Today at 11:47:11 pm »
Wrong end of my 50's, but it never leaves you. Keep refreshing to see if Nunez has signed yet.

This might be a tad controversial after all we have achieved, but I do think that we have become somewhat predictable up front. The bigger teams know how to cancel us out now. 3 finals, but we didn't score a goal in any of them. Diaz coming in added some spice for the 2nd half of last season and all boads well with him for the future. He did so well to hit the ground running and can only get better.

Wow, but to possibly get a proper no9 who looks like he would fit us like a glove makes me smile.

Online BarryCrocker

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28553 on: Today at 11:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:23:06 pm
He should have been a goalkeeper, with those refluxes.  :-X

You a kiwi? Bro!
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
