« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1296236 times)

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28280 on: Today at 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:54:39 pm
Not really.

Remember that weve already bought Diaz and Carvalho with part of summer budget. If we buy Nunez for 70-80M that could be a total spend of  approximately 130-140M without any sales.

Im sure well recoup some money but I wouldnt be expecting us to have loads more cash to spend. Doubt well recoup close to 130-140M in sales
I don't think we have a budget, we work on a case by case basis. One season we'll spend £20m because there isn't much value, the next £100m because there is.
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28281 on: Today at 03:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:08:16 pm
Why? We don't have to sell Mane' at all. He has one year left on his contract, plus we've just spent a wedge on Nunez so it only strengthens our position cause we'd like to offset that.
Spot on. The thing with Mane is, he is paid for over the length of his contract already. He is on a comparatively lowish wage, is scoring goals and has a value to us in excess of their best offer so far, in terms of the percentage he improves our chances of winning the league and cups next year. Having Mane in the team is literally worth £35-£50 million to us in terms of his likely continued contribution to those extended cup runs and league challenging, because the success in them, and every little percentage point of swinging that, turns in to TV and sponsorship money, shirt sales and the rest. The club know that, and will make the sale if the value is reached and the replacements are tied down. And of course if Klopp says so.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,662
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28282 on: Today at 03:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:45:02 pm
Grade A shithousery from Spartak Moscow

https://twitter.com/fcsm_eng/status/1534888579712921600?s=21&t=z6G9I-uNydzqqBlL38U29w

So seems they actually are pretty skint!

Maybe should have chosen a little more wisely there Sadio.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,459
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28283 on: Today at 03:20:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:38:04 pm
So one of the most respected journalists in Portugal saying Nunez has agreed to a 115k euros a week contract.

We need to do a quick poll of the people of Uruguay to check if they are OK with this or not. Can't have it blowing up in our faces.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28284 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:20:31 pm
We need to do a quick poll of the people of Uruguay to check if they are OK with this or not. Can't have it blowing up in our faces.

Exactly, we can't be getting the Paraguayan fans offside so soon into his Liverpool career.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,459
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28285 on: Today at 03:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:23:28 pm
Exactly, we can't be getting the Paraguayan fans offside so soon into his Liverpool career.

The Mexicans will be livid.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28286 on: Today at 03:28:26 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28287 on: Today at 03:33:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:23:55 pm
The Mexicans will be livid.

Can't even fathom how angry the Hondurans are going to be.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28288 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:33:59 pm
Can't even fathom how angry the Hondurans are going to be.

They'll have their Nicaraguans in a twist
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28289 on: Today at 03:41:20 pm »
have to give credit to FSG last few months.

Diaz,Carvalho & now Nunez. Konate & Jota last 2 years. We are building another great squad.

I wouldnt expect too much to be spent on a midfield player now unless we get alot of money in.
Someone like Laimer or someone for value under 30m for midfield would be great though
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28290 on: Today at 03:42:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:41:20 pm
have to give credit to FSG last few months.

Diaz,Carvalho & now Nunez. Konate & Jota last 2 years. We are building another great squad.

I wouldnt expect too much to be spent on a midfield player now unless we get alot of money in.
Someone like Laimer or someone for value under 30m for midfield would be great though

I am confident that the Boss was guaranteed a decent pot to rebuild.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28291 on: Today at 03:43:49 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:41:20 pm
have to give credit to FSG last few months.

Diaz,Carvalho & now Nunez. Konate & Jota last 2 years. We are building another great squad.

I wouldnt expect too much to be spent on a midfield player now unless we get alot of money in.
Someone like Laimer or someone for value under 30m for midfield would be great though
Impeccable recruitment again.
I dont think Jürgen would e extended his contract if we werent going to bring in some top players.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,316
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28292 on: Today at 03:44:37 pm »
It's almost like the club have a plan.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,362
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28293 on: Today at 03:45:17 pm »
Quote
A deal could be wrapped up by the weekend for Darwin Nunez, who is expected to sign a five-year contract. [@Record_Portugal]
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28294 on: Today at 03:45:47 pm »
We should somewhat with the crazy praise until we know that the deal is done (or more formalized than now).
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,754
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28295 on: Today at 03:45:54 pm »
NEW: Gavi has received an abysmal offer from Barcelona regarding his contract. The parties are said to be very far apart.

Gavi has an offer from a Premier League club, which is Liverpool. [@Laporteriabtv]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,362
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28296 on: Today at 03:46:46 pm »
Gavi, come to us lad. No one in our squad will sleep with your ma.
Logged

Online cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28297 on: Today at 03:46:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:41:20 pm
I wouldnt expect too much to be spent on a midfield player now unless we get alot of money in.

I'm not saying we're definitely going to buy a MF, but the outgoing fees for Mane (40), Minamino (17) and Ox (10) alone will almost pay for Nunez and he'll be on lower salary than those three.  We just earned an extra 100M+ by making it to the final of the Champions League, we play in a league with the highest TV shares, our kit deal with Nike and commercial revenue is higher than it's ever been.  If a player we want is available, we definitely have earned enough money to spend a lot more.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28298 on: Today at 03:47:48 pm »
Would be very surprised if this Gavi stuff is anything other than him trying to get the best deal from Barca before he signs.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,900
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28299 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:46:46 pm
Gavi, come to us lad. No one in our squad will sleep with your ma.

That's...oddly specific
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28300 on: Today at 03:48:16 pm »
Think it will get done. But our Portugese friends may have jumped the gun on a deal agreed.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28301 on: Today at 03:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:46:46 pm
Gavi, come to us lad. No one in our squad will sleep with your ma.

We can't promise that.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28302 on: Today at 03:49:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:48:05 pm
That's...oddly specific

There's a rumour knocking about that the reason Pique and Shakira broke up was because he was sleeping with Gavi's mum.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,233
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28303 on: Today at 03:49:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:47:48 pm
Would be very surprised if this Gavi stuff is anything other than him trying to get the best deal from Barca before he signs.

It's pretty obvious Gavi and his agent are trying to wring out a better deal. But Barcelona really does look like it can't afford to pay it's players at the moment.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,900
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28304 on: Today at 03:50:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:49:02 pm
There's a rumour knocking about that the reason Pique and Shakira broke up was because he was sleeping with Gavi's mum.

Hahaha wow
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,918
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28305 on: Today at 03:52:18 pm »
There's no way we're spending this much on a single player unless we're sure he's the right man, like Alisson and Virgil, we clearly think he's special. I don't think he's exactly Mane's 'replacement'. Luis Diaz seems more a natural successor. However, Nunez gives us something new which we haven't had yet under Klopp.

I wonder if we'd gone for Nunez if we had signed Tchouameni.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,434
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28306 on: Today at 03:55:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:49:02 pm
There's a rumour knocking about that the reason Pique and Shakira broke up was because he was sleeping with Gavi's mum.

Which was started by a spanish comedian and gained traction.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28307 on: Today at 03:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:52:18 pm
There's no way we're spending this much on a single player unless we're sure he's the right man, like Alisson and Virgil, we clearly think he's special. I don't think he's exactly Mane's 'replacement'. Luis Diaz seems more a natural successor. However, Nunez gives us something new which we haven't had yet under Klopp.

I wonder if we'd gone for Nunez if we had signed Tchouameni.

I don't think it was ever our plan to replace Mane the winger, more Mane the number 9. It's a brilliant move if you ask me. Sign Diaz, let him bed in, move Mane into the middle then go for a top drawer number 9. It's wonderful management. Evolution and bloody exciting
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,071
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28308 on: Today at 03:59:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:42:22 pm
I am confident that the Boss was guaranteed a decent pot to rebuild.

Yeah.  Think that's one of the reasons he signed the extension.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28309 on: Today at 04:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:46:46 pm
Gavi, come to us lad. No one in our squad will sleep with your ma.

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28310 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:48:36 pm
We can't promise that.

Exactly.

Gavi's Mum has got it going on.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28311 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:49:02 pm
There's a rumour knocking about that the reason Pique and Shakira broke up was because he was sleeping with Gavi's mum.

why would anyone with a right mind break up with or have an affair when they are with Shakira. The mind boggles. Idiot.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28312 on: Today at 04:06:56 pm »
Reports that Mendes is taking a meeting with Ten Hag in Portugal, United making a last push.

Normally I'd say that it doesn't matter, and that United don't stand a chance, but Mendes tends to get what he desires and if the United offer suits him more, he might force Darwin's hand.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28313 on: Today at 04:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:06:56 pm
Reports that Mendes is taking a meeting with Ten Hag in Portugal, United making a last push.

Normally I'd say that it doesn't matter, and that United don't stand a chance, but Mendes tends to get what he desires and if the United offer suits him more, he might force Darwin's hand.

He won't, even if it's true, which it probably isn't.  United aren't in the position to spend this much on a player because then have to sign about five players.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28314 on: Today at 04:10:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:49:02 pm
There's a rumour knocking about that the reason Pique and Shakira broke up was because he was sleeping with Gavi's mum.
It was a early 20's blonde event planner.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28315 on: Today at 04:11:38 pm »
Gavi would be a great signing. Even though hes Barcelona through and through, they are vulnerable with this one due to finances. They need to sell some big players to generate income, or at least get wages off the books, so they can make a few moves. But that isnt happening quickly enough for them, which is why they are looking at cash injections for carving up different parts of the club.

At the end of it all they will be weaker, and right now, while so much is up in the air, a well run club like LFC can legitimately offer a great way forward for Gavi. Hes young, but already very good, with a lot more upside to come. Add Bellingham next summer and our midfield is sorted for years to come.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 