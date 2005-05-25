Gavi would be a great signing. Even though hes Barcelona through and through, they are vulnerable with this one due to finances. They need to sell some big players to generate income, or at least get wages off the books, so they can make a few moves. But that isnt happening quickly enough for them, which is why they are looking at cash injections for carving up different parts of the club.



At the end of it all they will be weaker, and right now, while so much is up in the air, a well run club like LFC can legitimately offer a great way forward for Gavi. Hes young, but already very good, with a lot more upside to come. Add Bellingham next summer and our midfield is sorted for years to come.