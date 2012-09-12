Ojo and Woodburn are odd ones. Not that it really matters but Im sure we could have picked up a few million for them here and there over last few seasons.
Anyway, hope they land on their feet and make a good career for themselves.
Never forget Woodburn scoring against Leeds. Shame for him but from that moment he never really seemed to kick on. He isn't even in the Wales squad now. Needs to go somewhere like a div 2 club and play every week.
Ojo had a massive chance at Rangers under Gerrard. Played well to start with but fell off and not delivered anywhere since. Seems to have a good agent so will get a good move somewhere I would think.
With both player we need them to have an outstanding season somewhere but that never happened and letting them go on a free is the right call.