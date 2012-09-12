« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28120 on: Today at 10:45:08 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:10:28 am
Laughable. Put to one side for a minute the fact that the three major Portuguese sports papers (Record, A Bola and O Jogo) all have cover stories saying Nunez is joining us, I still don't understand how Man Utd's "need is greater" when they've been crying out for nearly a decade for a half decent DM and have greater concerns in areas other than attack. New people in charge, same shiny new toy syndrome

Their need is to prove they are still a bigger draw for players than us because their egos are sore from all the dry humping they suffered last year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28121 on: Today at 10:46:20 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:44:33 am
Yes, 80m of OUR legitimate turnover money.

Its because of dickhead clubs like theirs that others have to spend such obscene amounts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28122 on: Today at 10:46:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:31:09 am
:D

Although Rooney arguably disproves the theory of evolution.

He certainly disproves survival of the fittest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28123 on: Today at 10:49:03 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:44:33 am
Yes, 80m of OUR legitimate turnover money.

With a significant chunk to recouped through player sales
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28124 on: Today at 10:50:06 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:40:07 am
City fans on reddit going on full meltdown mode with comments like " Scours saying they cannot compete or they are broke whilst spending £80 mill on 1 player"

They really don't know the difference between transfer fees and wages, do they?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28125 on: Today at 10:50:49 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:49:03 am
With a significant chunk to recouped through player sales
Yeah but didnt they sell some no mark reserve players for about £100m?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28126 on: Today at 10:51:29 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:50:49 am
Yeah but didnt they sell some no mark reserve players for about £100m?

and Haaland only cost them £51m total!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28127 on: Today at 10:52:34 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:50:06 am
They really don't know the difference between transfer fees and wages, do they?

And agent fees.  And (the new) daddy fees.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28128 on: Today at 10:52:41 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:50:06 am
They really don't know the difference between transfer fees and wages, do they?
I don't think many of our lot do either to be fair
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28129 on: Today at 10:54:18 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:51:29 am
and Haaland only cost them £51m total!
What a bargain , Abu Dhabis business model is great.

Anyway, enough about the cheats.
I hope this Darwin saga doesnt drag on for ages, would be nice to get it over the line soon. Then we can complain about the lack of depth in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28130 on: Today at 10:56:12 am
Shame to see Dixon-Bonner leave, he was so pumped making his debut for us, a fulfillment of a lifetimes dream.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28131 on: Today at 10:56:57 am
Darwin is a horrible snide.  I'm willing to overlook that for the duration he plays in a Liverpool shirt.

If he ends up at any other English side I reckon he'll be my most hated player next season and that's not a trophy Bernardo Silva is going to hand over easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28132 on: Today at 11:01:52 am
❗️𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn will depart Anfield upon their contract expiries at the end of this month.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28133 on: Today at 11:03:51 am
Ojo and Woodburn are odd ones. Not that it really matters but Im sure we could have picked up a few million for them here and there over last few seasons.

Anyway, hope they land on their feet and make a good career for themselves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28134 on: Today at 11:04:50 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:56:57 am
Darwin is a horrible snide.  I'm willing to overlook that for the duration he plays in a Liverpool shirt.

If he ends up at any other English side I reckon he'll be my most hated player next season and that's not a trophy Bernardo Silva is going to hand over easily.

One thing I noticed in the games against us and when he played against Arsenal a couple of years ago in the Europa league was how much he would fall to ground with minimal contact. He'll need to get rid of that side of his games as referees in this country will give him nothing and opposition fans will be on his back from day one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28135 on: Today at 11:10:21 am
We have plenty of snide in the side, but it's a quiet sort of snide. I'm all for winding the opposition up if it flusters them into making mistakes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28136 on: Today at 11:10:24 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:56:57 am
Darwin is a horrible snide.  I'm willing to overlook that for the duration he plays in a Liverpool shirt.

If he ends up at any other English side I reckon he'll be my most hated player next season and that's not a trophy Bernardo Silva is going to hand over easily.

Im all for some street smarts and piss boiling. Besides, hell be disliked by vast majority simply by putting on our shirt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28137 on: Today at 11:11:53 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:56:57 am
Darwin is a horrible snide.

Fanfuckingtastic. Pay the money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28138 on: Today at 11:14:01 am
Didn't really notice it that much against us, but great news if he's a snide prick. We're really lacking in that area apart from Robbo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28139 on: Today at 11:14:38 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:03:51 am
Ojo and Woodburn are odd ones. Not that it really matters but Im sure we could have picked up a few million for them here and there over last few seasons.

Anyway, hope they land on their feet and make a good career for themselves.

I dunno, I think if we would have been able to we probably would have. COVID really didn't help for players like that over the last few years, and I think if we did turn down that sort of offer for them it was probably 2/3 years ago where it probably seemed like we could get a lot more for them with a successful loan or two. He had a fairly decent loan at Fulham if I remember correctly and I'd guess we thought if he had another good one we could be looking at 8 figures for him. He started off okay at Rangers and then really fell off a cliff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28140 on: Today at 11:15:07 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:04:50 am
One thing I noticed in the games against us and when he played against Arsenal a couple of years ago in the Europa league was how much he would fall to ground with minimal contact. He'll need to get rid of that side of his games as referees in this country will give him nothing and opposition fans will be on his back from day one.

Didnt Diaz have a similar reputation before he joined us? Yet from day one with us he just bounced back up every time he was fouled (maybe tried to milk the occasional one). But hes not given anyone a chance to try and label him a diver.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28141 on: Today at 11:20:29 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:03:51 am
Ojo and Woodburn are odd ones. Not that it really matters but Im sure we could have picked up a few million for them here and there over last few seasons.

Anyway, hope they land on their feet and make a good career for themselves.

Never forget Woodburn scoring against Leeds. Shame for him but from that moment he never really seemed to kick on. He isn't even in the Wales squad now. Needs to go somewhere like a div 2 club and play every week.

Ojo had a massive chance at Rangers under Gerrard. Played well to start with but fell off and not delivered anywhere since. Seems to have a good agent so will get a good move somewhere I would think.

With both player we need them to have an outstanding season somewhere but that never happened and letting them go on a free is the right call.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28142 on: Today at 11:20:50 am
He's not snide, he's Uruguayan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28143 on: Today at 11:22:35 am
Ojo seems to be well liked by Millwall so I could see him signing a contract there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28144 on: Today at 11:25:45 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:40:07 am
City fans on reddit going on full meltdown mode with comments like " Scours saying they cannot compete or they are broke whilst spending £80 mill on 1 player"

stop obsessing over what Abu Dhabi fans say.  Tell them they are owned by human rights abusers for sportswashing purposes only, thats all you ever need to say to them if you insist on hanging out with them on Reddit!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28145 on: Today at 11:28:00 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:21:24 am
Yeah Keita has done well & happy to keep but really lacks pace. You see players often take him on in 1v1's same with Thiago. Fabinho lacks pace too but his reading of the game makes up for it.

Need someone  mobile in midfield for certain games

Caicedo would be perfect. It's insane how good he is at such age.
https://youtu.be/3StAIfV36FA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28146 on: Today at 11:33:43 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:25:45 am
stop obsessing over what Abu Dhabi fans say.  Tell them they are owned by human rights abusers for sportswashing purposes only, thats all you ever need to say to them if you insist on hanging out with them on Reddit!

This. Nothing City or their fans say or do matters. Ever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28147 on: Today at 11:36:30 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:33:43 am
This. Nothing City or their fans say or do matters. Ever.

Well, if one of them offers me a £10 I'll take it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28148 on: Today at 11:36:44 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:59:16 am
"Man Utd leading the race for Nunez because their need is greater"

:lmao Man Utd fan Mark Ogden

https://www.espn.co.uk/video/clip?id=34060680

Been a rough few seasons for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28149 on: Today at 11:37:41 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:33:43 am
This. Nothing  Abu Dhabior their fans say or do matters. Ever.
Fixed it for you
