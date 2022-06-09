« previous next »
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28080 on: Today at 09:38:18 am
With Konate,Diaz & now Nunez in. We really are adding alot of pace to the squad.

I would expect a midfield player who comes in to first & foremost be able to cover quite alot of ground at speed.

Laimer i think would be a great option. Kone from Gladbach  has been mentioned too but not seen him play at all

We literally have no dynamic midfield player apart from Jones since Ox is off. Really needs to legs in midfield.
But i am sure we will get someone in.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28081 on: Today at 09:38:58 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:45 am
Yet, Fabinho and Thiago are probably the best double pivot in the World at the moment ...
Second best.

RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28082 on: Today at 09:40:08 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:37:41 am
Did Keita ever play in a double pivot at Red Bull? Still feels like we need another midfielder with strength, athleticism and pace
I'm pretty sure he was the B2B do everything 8 there. He can easily play any of a 8, 10 and 7 and 11 roles in a 4-2-3-1. It would likely be Thiago/Keita/Jones to rotate that role but that role is also not where they get ahead of the ball to score goal as much, it more to be the controller and help protect vs the counter.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28083 on: Today at 09:42:51 am
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28084 on: Today at 09:44:50 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:14:39 am
What the fuck is a double pivot?

Is that shite talk for a deep sitting midfielder?  Or even just someone playing in centre mid?

Alonso and Mascherano. Continental thing ...
Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28085 on: Today at 09:51:50 am
A top quality midfielder to come in after Nunez signs will be the icing on the cake. Don't really have a preference for who, but the back line is in good shape, the forward line will be fresher and younger, the midfield needs freshening up too.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28086 on: Today at 09:53:34 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:14:39 am
What the fuck is a double pivot?
The word pivot should always have a gif of Ross from Friends attached.
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28087 on: Today at 09:54:14 am
Just watched the obligatory YouTube video of Nunez. Looks impressive. Exactly what we need in my opinion. Pace, power and can get on the end of crosses, seems like a proper goalscorer. Im sure Im right in saying that if we sign him, he will be the best striker in the world   :)
Mighty_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28088 on: Today at 09:56:26 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:38:58 am
Second best.


Is that a goal celebration gone wrong? They should learn from the youngsters like Jlingz.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28089 on: Today at 09:59:16 am
"Man Utd leading the race for Nunez because their need is greater"

:lmao Man Utd fan Mark Ogden

https://www.espn.co.uk/video/clip?id=34060680
thejbs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28090 on: Today at 10:02:36 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:54:14 am
Just watched the obligatory YouTube video of Nunez. Looks impressive. Exactly what we need in my opinion. Pace, power and can get on the end of crosses, seems like a proper goalscorer. Im sure Im right in saying that if we sign him, he will be the best striker in the world   :)

He gives us something we don't have.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28091 on: Today at 10:04:10 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:02:36 am
He gives us something we don't have.

Yes. Him.
