With Konate,Diaz & now Nunez in. We really are adding alot of pace to the squad.



I would expect a midfield player who comes in to first & foremost be able to cover quite alot of ground at speed.



Laimer i think would be a great option. Kone from Gladbach has been mentioned too but not seen him play at all



We literally have no dynamic midfield player apart from Jones since Ox is off. Really needs to legs in midfield.

But i am sure we will get someone in.