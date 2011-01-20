« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 696 697 698 699 700 [701]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1283545 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,892
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28000 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
Re Nunez analytics - theres a statsbomb radar on Twitter now but Im too sleepy / lazy to post (youre welcome)

His numbers are really good for a classic number 9 - complete with almost no defensive work .. and what looks like very good, selective shooting (based on last season in Portugal)
He looks like Rafas dream young striker

Im sticking with same profile as young Lukaku  just fascinating were signing a player like this, no way were not changing our set up or at least roles with a central striker like this

To be honest, he is nothing like a young Lukaku. The most accurate comparison is a young Cavani at Palermo and Napoli, before he has changed his style a bit at PSG ...
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,589
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28001 on: Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
To be honest, he is nothing like a young Lukaku. The most accurate comparison is a young Cavani at Palermo and Napoli, before he has changed his style a bit at PSG ...

Hes not nothing like him is he  bit of nuance would be nice . (Laughing at the last but Ive just written and who Im quote posting)
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28002 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 pm »
Quote from: roots99 on Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm
Worse still, Aulas has just agreed to deal to sell a majority shareholding to the Gilletts (shudder).

Wonderful. It means we and Lyon have a connection. Are the Hicks involved too?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28003 on: Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm »
Evolution not revolution
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28004 on: Yesterday at 11:53:52 pm »
if we are comparing him to fellow Uruguayans, id say he is a more evolved version of Luis Suarez in the sense that he doesnt need to feed on defenders to score goals. This most notable evidence of this are the shorter central incisors.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28005 on: Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm
Hes not nothing like him is he  bit of nuance would be nice . (Laughing at the last but Ive just written and who Im quote posting)

Yet you're basing your opinions on statsbombs on twitter.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,350
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28006 on: Yesterday at 11:57:34 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Yet you're basing your opinions on statsbombs on twitter.

Similar models are used by our recruitment team and Julian Ward himself.  in fact pretty much all big teams use them apart from the mancs.  ;D
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28007 on: Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:28:15 pm
yeah maybe.  If signing Nunez means more of a return of 4-2-3-1 as per Klopps BVB, then I dont know if they need another 6 or 8, as theres Fab, Thiago, Keita and Hendo for those 2 spots, with Milner also available of course. Maybe a more attack minded midfielder?  Elliot, Jones and maybe Carvalho would be seen in that role behind the front 3? Maybe even Bobby. Anyway, just speculating really, maybe the intention isnt to go back to that sort of formation, and Nunez will be vying to be part of a similar set up to what weve had.
Thiago,Keita,Jones for the 8 role. Fabinho/Hendo for the 6 role. Carvalho/Keita/Jones/Possibly Elliott in the 10 role. I would think Elliot plays a inside right as a creative inside forward and Caravalho as 10 type. Like Kawaga as the 10 and Gotze on the right. Diaz is obv Reus role
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,589
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28008 on: Today at 12:00:02 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Yet you're basing your opinions on statsbombs on twitter.

Yeah I mean the post was a comment on his stats profile  you can find my opinion on the transfer a few pages back  its tremendously nuanced and overly long
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,893
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28009 on: Today at 12:01:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm
Hes not nothing like him is he  bit of nuance would be nice . (Laughing at the last but Ive just written and who Im quote posting)
indeed , just have to laugh at his arrogance and smarm really.

For the record, Nunez has played 84 games for Benfica, scored 47 and assisted 16

Lukaku just at West Brom played 38 games, scored 17 and assisted 7 then when loaned to Everton put up near identical numbers (16g 8a in 33 games)

Cavani at Palermo played 117 games, scored 37, assisted 8

Not sure I see what Peter is so cocky and dismissive about, pretty clear who looks most similar there.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,892
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28010 on: Today at 12:03:23 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:01:28 am
indeed , just have to laugh at his arrogance and smarm really.

For the record, Nunez has played 84 games for Benfica, scored 47 and assisted 16

Lukaku just at West Brom played 38 games, scored 17 and assisted 7 then when loaned to Everton put up near identical numbers (16g 8a in 33 games)

Cavani at Palermo played 117 games, scored 37, assisted 8

Not sure I see what Peter is so cocky and dismissive about, pretty clear who looks most similar there.

I am talking about style of play, not numbers  :lmao
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,896
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28011 on: Today at 12:04:56 am »
He's definitely more of a Cavani than a Lukaku, sounds like a lazy comparison (and probably is) given their nationalities, but Lukaku was always a big lad, Cavani leaner and more mobile.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,350
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28012 on: Today at 12:06:32 am »
He reminds me of Romario.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,893
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28013 on: Today at 12:06:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:03:23 am
I am talking about style of play, not numbers  :lmao
Great point, well made.

You said nothing there was nothing alike about Lukaku and Nunez, so on seeing a very similar pattern for goalscoring and setting them up between them you shit the bed and just smarmily dismiss again (instead of engaging on the point of discussion, which you rarely seem to do - honestly, don't be so afraid)

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:04:56 am
He's definitely more of a Cavani than a Lukaku, sounds like a lazy comparison (and probably is) given their nationalities, but Lukaku was always a big lad, Cavani leaner and more mobile.
If we're talking lookalikes, then yeah totally agree!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,507
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28014 on: Today at 12:09:13 am »
He reminds me of Giovinco
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,971
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28015 on: Today at 12:18:46 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Any flight tracking yet?

Isn't he currently with the Uruguay squad?  Long flight tracking exercise, unless someone can send him a shirt in the post to hold up in the interim
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,892
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28016 on: Today at 12:19:51 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:06:39 am
Great point, well made.

You said nothing there was nothing alike about Lukaku and Nunez, so on seeing a very similar pattern for goalscoring and setting them up between them you shit the bed and just smarmily dismiss again (instead of engaging on the point of discussion, which you rarely seem to do - honestly, don't be so afraid)

Sorry, but you can't be serious :lmao

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
To be honest, he is nothing like a young Lukaku. The most accurate comparison is a young Cavani at Palermo and Napoli, before he has changed his style a bit at PSG ...

And who cares about Lukaku's numbers at WBA and Everton? They have nothing to do with Nunez ...
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,938
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28017 on: Today at 12:29:58 am »
I'm surprised to see we're throwing so much at the forward line this summer, a season ago the feeling was that we'd retain 2/3 of our front line and maybe make an addition after Jota, now it's looking like the old front three could be gone entirely soon.

Makes sense to have a plan in place of course, I think we've already resigned ourselves to Sadio and Mo leaving, which thankfully they're making easier for us to swallow with their irritating contract talk.

Hopefully getting Nunez now doesn't affect our ability to get a midfielder in as I still think we're really short there, ideally we go big this summer and then next summer can be about trimming the squad and sorting contracts again.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28018 on: Today at 12:48:03 am »
My thought is Nunez is the Salah replacement a year earlier and will look for a Lefty Attacking mid type for the spot on the right to also play there with Elliott.
Role wise Salah mostly been the 9 in a mix of a 433/lopsided 4231 this will move to more a traditional  9 with a 10 behind with fits Nunez and Jota more.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,893
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28019 on: Today at 12:51:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:19:51 am
Sorry, but you can't be serious :lmao

You've been on this site over fifteen years according to the creepy screenshots of old posts that you've got saved - and yet you've never contributed a penny to RAWK.

You surely can't be serious?

Check out this thread mate
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.2400
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 696 697 698 699 700 [701]   Go Up
« previous next »
 