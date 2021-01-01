We've earned our right to spend big. We've won everything there is to be won over the last 4 seasons ...



Of course, we have to put to one side the fact that the money spent in the football bubble is obscene. But after that, I think Liverpool have the right to spend more than anyone else in the country just now, if we so wish.We've won every trophy in club football in recent times. Our commercial income is massive too. We are the best legitimate team in Britain and we are as good as any side in the world. The club have earned the right to spend what they've earned.