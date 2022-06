Why are people worrying about the fee?



I couldn’t give two hoots. For me, he’s replacing Origi. As long as he’s better than him, quids in. Seriously, it’s not my money, we aren’t going broke, we’ve made €120m from the champions league last season alone.





We don’t need to worry about this crap any more. It doesn’t work out? So what? We’ve got as big a turnover as Manchester United now, and we’re only a wee bit behind Barca.



A couple of issues people have noted.



Passing. Well, he does have low passing stats. But that’s off a low volume sample, he doesn’t pass much, and when he does it’s in difficult positions.

I wouldn’t counter that he creates a very high number of chances.



Other issues appear to be that he’s only had one good season.



Well, true. But do we think we haven’t tracked him for the best part of a decade? Of course we have.



And our entire policy is based around buying players just as they’re about to explode. Well, he looks like he’s doing that.



If he doesn’t. Meh, move on.



Why? the reason why Origi doesn’t start games is his suitability to our style of play, we seem to be replacing him with a potential record signing who on first glance is not as mobile/quick as our other forwards, it’s a legitimate questionIf he doesn’t have a good enough season we will probably not win the league or champions league and we won’t sell him after one season so essentially we will be knee capping ourselves in arguably the most important position on the Picts with someone who doesn’t compliment his team matesIf we sign him I trust that the above will not be the case and he’s a perfect fit but we are not Structured in the same way as United / Chelsea or City, if we have a few bad signings it will put us back years FSG will not simply sign another massive cheque unless they have confidence we have learned our lesson or the fans are vocal enough in their hostility to make an impact