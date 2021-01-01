« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27760
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27761
Quote from: JPedro on Today at 06:16:56 pm
Looking at the stats that are posted on the Norwegian Liverpool page, comparing him to Håland, well it seems like a decent buy... And most likely the total package is about the same, maybe even less.

https://www.liverpool.no/innsikt/2022/6/van-dijk-nevnte-nunez-i-samme-aandedrag-som-haaland-saa-hvem-er-best/auth.html

Caveat, German vs Portugal league and the stats are domestic stats only.

The total package will be a lot lot lot lot less
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27762
Probably been mentioned already somewhere in the last few pages but the pace at which this deal is moving means we've likely been working on it for some time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27763
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:17:49 pm
where do people come up with this kind of crap?   :lmao
Maybe we could sell nunez
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27764
I wonder if the plan was Tchouameni and Nunez, or it was one or the other?. Seeing as soon as Madrid confirm Tchouameni, we go for Nunez, I would guess it was one or the other. Maybe as they are both big talents, we had to take an opportunity to sign one of them and plan around that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27765
Happy that we are signing a striker. Watching youtube videos of Nunez reminds me of Falcao. Hope he turns out to be a great signing for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27766
Seen someone on twitter compare him to a young Raul Jimenez, I'd take that all day long
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27767
Sure most have seen this but the all touch vid v Bayern shows his strengths -  pace,  physical presence,  workrate but also just how raw,  lacking in control,  direction with his touch he can be at times,  but the physicality gets him out of it:
 
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/18YnJn_5orY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/18YnJn_5orY</a>

Recall when we signed Mane,  Salah,  saying in the threads to welcome them itself that they would succeed due to how complete they were and how well they fit the side.  This one,  if it happens,  there's a fair bit of work to do on the player's technical aspects.  Yet overall,  he can still be a threat.  Will depend on the club more for his level imo, at least initially.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27768
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:26:21 pm
I mean, it is their own money, they are the ones funding the club....

I thought about going down that rabbit hole, but lets just leave it at that.

Just think after Nunez is off the market, there really is a dearth of available forward talent. Nkunku sounds like he doesnt want to anywhere but PSG, after that, who knows. If we are spending this wad, I think there would be a good reason behind it.

Because what comes after will be average talents snapped up for big money by the likes of Newcastle. We dont want to be stuck in that market.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27769
Theres a lot there to work with. Hes a wrecking ball who scores goals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27770
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:33:27 pm
I wonder if the plan was Tchouameni and Nunez, or it was one or the other?. Seeing as soon as Madrid confirm Tchouameni, we go for Nunez, I would guess it was one or the other. Maybe as they are both big talents, we had to take an opportunity to sign one of them and plan around that.

I think it was both.  Before Madrid went all in and PSG was there driving the price up, I think something like 60 million for Tchouameni would've been in range for us.

Mane, Ox, Minamino, Phillips, Neco, and Origi would've been quite a lot of wages off the books, in addition to a solid set of transfer fees (80ish million)?

Nunez and Tchouameni (if it was an expensive but more reasonable price like 60), combined with Ramsey and Carvalho, would've been something around 150?

It's not an outlandish fee spend, and we probably wouldn't be increasing the wage bill at all (might even go down given how much some of those outgoings could be on).

But when Tchouameni's price went up that much with Real going all in and the player not committing to us, we'll pulled out.  I think there's still enough room for a big midfield signing but we'll see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27771
What strikes me is how good he is going to be against the teams who come at us like man city and champs league opponents
 Im sure we can coach him up against the low block. That's surely got to be the aim.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27772
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:47:32 pm
I think it was both.  Before Madrid went all in and PSG was there driving the price up, I think something like 60 million for Tchouameni would've been in range for us.

Mane, Ox, Minamino, Phillips, Neco, and Origi would've been quite a lot of wages off the books, in addition to a solid set of transfer fees (80ish million)?

Nunez and Tchouameni (if it was an expensive but more reasonable price like 60), combined with Ramsey and Carvalho, would've been something around 150?

It's not an outlandish fee spend, and we probably wouldn't be increasing the wage bill at all (might even go down given how much some of those outgoings could be on).

But when Tchouameni's price went up that much with Real going all in and the player not committing to us, we'll pulled out.  I think there's still enough room for a big midfield signing but we'll see.

I hope you're right. Another midfielder would be great.
