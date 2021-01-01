Joyce: Liverpool have been told it will take a club-record fee of about £85 million to prise the Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez from Benfica. Núñez is on Jürgen Klopps wanted list this summer as he looks to reshape his attack in the likely event of Sadio Manés departure to Bayern Munich and the uncertainty over Mohamed Salahs long-term future.The Anfield club have not made a bid at this stage and will continue to look at other targets, but the possibility of moving to Merseyside and working with Klopp will appeal to Núñez.
Price seems too high for me. Could get Nkunku for that.
Atletico cant afford him unless Felix is sold.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not convinced but if we want him that's good enough for me. We generally don't miss in the transfer market these days.
£80 odd million for a 22yo with only a season and a half of good scoring stats seems very unlike us. Thats the sort of money you spend on 25-27yo sure thing.
Maddock also saying hes our number 1 target this summer.
What I would say, from the only apparent links we have this summer, it seems we are looking at a CF more than anything
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]