LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:24:25 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:04:45 am
Joyce:

Liverpool have been told it will take a club-record fee of about £85 million to prise the Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez from Benfica. Núñez is on Jürgen Klopps wanted list this summer as he looks to reshape his attack in the likely event of Sadio Manés departure to Bayern Munich and the uncertainty over Mohamed Salahs long-term future.

The Anfield club have not made a bid at this stage and will continue to look at other targets, but the possibility of moving to Merseyside and working with Klopp will appeal to Núñez.



The make up of the deal that they want might be 85million but think a bid of 60m plus add on's etc will be enough to seal the deal
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:24:38 am
What I would say, from the only apparent links we have this summer, it seems we are looking at a CF more than anything
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:24:51 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:22:41 am
Price seems too high for me. Could get Nkunku for that.

Hasn't he got his heart set on PSG?
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:25:43 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:12:51 am
Atletico cant afford him unless Felix is sold.


Aaaah, welcome to Anfield Joao.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:26:25 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:22:41 am
Price seems too high for me. Could get Nkunku for that.

Do we need so many of the same type of player?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:27:06 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:22:41 am
Price seems too high for me. Could get Nkunku for that.

I want Nkunku as much as anyone, but it could be as simple as him just not being the right profile. I've said a few times I wondered if we might want someone a bit more physically dominant in the forward line, especially with Origi going who was our only attacker with a bit of height. Nunez has that - Nkunku doesn't.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:27:48 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:22:41 am
Price seems too high for me. Could get Nkunku for that.

Maybe our transfer boffins have decided Nunez would be better for us ?  They seem to know what they're doing of late.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:28:18 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:07:18 am
Not convinced but if we want him that's good enough for me. We generally don't miss in the transfer market these days.

That was under Edwards. Sure Ward was part of the successful collective, but that's finished. He'll get assessed over a few windows on his own merits now.



Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:28:55 am
Maddock also saying hes our number 1 target this summer.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:29:06 am
£80 odd million for a 22yo with only a season and a half of good scoring stats seems very unlike us. Thats the sort of money you spend on 25-27yo sure thing.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:31:41 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:29:06 am
£80 odd million for a 22yo with only a season and a half of good scoring stats seems very unlike us. Thats the sort of money you spend on 25-27yo sure thing.

If there was a 27 year old forward with five years of scoring 30+ goals you aren't going to be getting them for £80 million.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:32:18 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:28:55 am
Maddock also saying hes our number 1 target this summer.

Smokescreen for Harry Kane.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:34:42 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:24:38 am
What I would say, from the only apparent links we have this summer, it seems we are looking at a CF more than anything

This is the bit I honestly find mystifying - I don't look at our team or our performance or numbers and think what we need is a centre forward
