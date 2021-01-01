« previous next »
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27000 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm
Thats Préfêr Dgtàñíåń

He writes for Le 10 sport in France.

He know Jon Le Gossip?
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27001 on: Yesterday at 11:46:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
Lynch article backs up the idea that were not in for him and its a useful tit bit for the journos - we dont do negotiating shit like that in public for players we sign
Yep feel more and more sure of it now.

As if Benfica need to hear via a club journalist briefed locally that we are not going to get in a bidding war.

For me it reads like PR and we've lined Nunez up as our 'sorry, we just can't spend that much money, we've been outbid by Newcastle or Manchester United and despiite the Mane money we aren't flush enough...darn'.

Only to then negotiate more favourably with a club we have greater leverage with (eg a release clause or an expiring contract). As we did with Diaz - once their negotiating with Spurs signalled they were willing to play ball at a cost we were comfortable with.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27002 on: Yesterday at 11:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
We have the same chance of Bellingham next summer as we did with Haaland or Mbappe this summer

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27003 on: Yesterday at 11:51:02 pm »
All roads point towards Harry Kane.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27004 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
Lynch article backs up the idea that were not in for him and its a useful tit bit for the journos - we dont do negotiating shit like that in public for players we sign

The girl got mad the last time I did that....
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27005 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:51:02 pm
All roads point towards Harry Kane.

Harry Kane can;t even point to the road he's on.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27006 on: Today at 12:28:12 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:50:21 pm
Can anyone decode that headline for me?

Echo vibes from this one.

"Forgotten left-sided former solution to issue Klopp raised ahead of Champions League final could be the missing piece of the puzzle."
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27007 on: Today at 12:45:07 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
We have the same chance of Bellingham next summer as we did with Haaland or Mbappe this summer
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27008 on: Today at 12:48:28 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm
Prefer Dogtanian
We aren't signing Terrier.
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27009 on: Today at 02:26:28 am »
Pretty good transfer window so far; thoroughly entertaining.

Need The Accountants® and Uruguayan36 to make an appearance soon, though. And Big Dog.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27010 on: Today at 06:24:01 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:26:28 am
Pretty good transfer window so far; thoroughly entertaining.

Need The Accountants® and Uruguayan36 to make an appearance soon, though. And Big Dog.

Peter valiantly holding out against the Fbref Gang but the tide is slipping. Whose side will The Accountants® take???? We know where Uruguayan36 stands at least. Reckon Fulham are probably sick of us going after their biggest talents so the Big Dog might be difficult to prise away from Craven Cottage, but we'll see what his family are saying.
