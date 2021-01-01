« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26960 on: Today at 09:05:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:56:49 pm
Does he have a clause? Is it right to assume he does and if so where has that fee come from?

He might not be ready for that wage but he might demand it. Why would he ask for half of Sanchos wages?

If Klopp called him up as part of the pitch, to explain to him how he wants him to progress through the club to earn you way up the ladder, I think he will do it. Dont see him getting paid better than the likes of Henderson or Salah, or VVD. The next rung down hell be at 150k or so, which is still an impressive salary.

You could assume these talks happen all the time, which also explains how Kane is being paid so little at Spurs. If everyone used a sliding pay scale from Utd, wed all be dead by now. You have to assume the likes of Bellingham will come for the opportunity, not to be a mercenary  looking for top dollar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26961 on: Today at 09:07:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:56:49 pm
Does he have a clause? Is it right to assume he does and if so where has that fee come from?

He might not be ready for that wage but he might demand it. Why would he ask for half of Sanchos wages?

Depends where he's going surely and on how much he is bought for You can apply that 'why would they ask for half of x' to any number of examples.

Whether he has any clauses in his contract i'm not sure and obviously times change and the market changes but Dortmund have 5 sales above £50 million EVER. Outside this new Tchouameni deal what CMs have gone for 100 mill or upwards ever to make that the benchmark? Obviously there has to be a first so there not having been many before doesn't make it impossible but still. Then you have another year wiped off his contract next summer if he stays this year and doesn't sign a new one... so his asking price drops to reflect this, no?

He stated his intention to stay this season but you would imagine he will tire of not winning silverware, especially seeing other sides and young talents like Trent lift trophies and not signing a new deal opens up his options more. Assumptive but you would imagine he'll look towards other options next summer if they fail to win anything again and as stated a year less on his deal drops the figures the papers have rumoured Dortmund want for him
Last Edit: Today at 09:12:15 pm by RyanBabel19
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26962 on: Today at 09:15:26 pm
Right, time to do a scouting report on Gnabry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26963 on: Today at 09:17:06 pm
Sign Bellingham (now or next summer)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26964 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:48:27 pm
Well, I think youve missed all the clues that Ive given you already. Do you know right now he has no agent, except for his father who takes care of a few things for him. Then you have to see what type of contract they are beholden to next summer, and whether or not a release clause was inserted. I think it wont be far off an aggregate between Sanchos release clause and the one that Haaland activated. So somewhere around 70million. I think that is the most realistic price for him by that time judging by his talent, and the lack of large agent fees will drive the price of the deal down. So lets say with fees 80 million transfer, add to a nominal initial salary cap of 150k or so for 5 years to fit into our wage structure, which I also think he will buy into.

Thats not far fetched at all, compared with the doom and gloom prognostications.

No, I missed no clues. You're saying that you hope his father, his agent in this case, is willing to talk his son into taking a below market deal just to suit your narrative. For Jude's family dynamics I hope that doesn't happen.

As far as doom and gloom, the point of analytics is to minimize risk and find value. You're hoping that Jude will take less to make us want to spend the money because then there is less risk. I'm saying we won't even spend it to begin with because there is no value in buying him at that level of cost. You pay for goals and to stop goals. Real Madrid spending £100m+ today on Tchouameni probably changes nothing for them in the short or long term. There's just no value there in doing it which is why I said we wouldn't buy Tchouameni at the rumored cost and we sure as hell aren't buying Bellingham at the rumored cost. That's not doom and gloom, that's just reality.

Edit: And your ideal world figures are a ~£120m outlay between fee, agents fee and wages.
Last Edit: Today at 09:24:27 pm by Dave McCoy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26965 on: Today at 09:22:41 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:17:06 pm
Sign Bellingham (now or next summer)

Its a must for me.
