Well, I think youve missed all the clues that Ive given you already. Do you know right now he has no agent, except for his father who takes care of a few things for him. Then you have to see what type of contract they are beholden to next summer, and whether or not a release clause was inserted. I think it wont be far off an aggregate between Sanchos release clause and the one that Haaland activated. So somewhere around 70million. I think that is the most realistic price for him by that time judging by his talent, and the lack of large agent fees will drive the price of the deal down. So lets say with fees 80 million transfer, add to a nominal initial salary cap of 150k or so for 5 years to fit into our wage structure, which I also think he will buy into.
Thats not far fetched at all, compared with the doom and gloom prognostications.
No, I missed no clues. You're saying that you hope his father, his agent in this case, is willing to talk his son into taking a below market deal just to suit your narrative. For Jude's family dynamics I hope that doesn't happen.
As far as doom and gloom, the point of analytics is to minimize risk and find value. You're hoping that Jude will take less to make us want to spend the money because then there is less risk. I'm saying we won't even spend it to begin with because there is no value in buying him at that level of cost. You pay for goals and to stop goals. Real Madrid spending £100m+ today on Tchouameni probably changes nothing for them in the short or long term. There's just no value there in doing it which is why I said we wouldn't buy Tchouameni at the rumored cost and we sure as hell aren't buying Bellingham at the rumored cost. That's not doom and gloom, that's just reality.
Edit: And your ideal world figures are a ~£120m outlay between fee, agents fee and wages.