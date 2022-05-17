« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:07:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:56:34 pm
He will cost closer to £100m. It will cost more.

Thats without factoring the sides that will also want him and blow us out of the water in terms of wages. He will probably easily fetch £250k which would make him out highest paid player.


Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:04:06 pm
His aerial duel percentage is in the high 80s

He feels the need, the need for speed too much for my liking.

And he goes in for too many Impossible challenges.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:08:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:05:01 pm
Um, Harry Kane is a... brilliant player with lots of ability, an unblemished injury record and is one of the most honest footballers I've ever seen. He would ensure the club continues winning trophies for years to come. Oh yes, and his personal hygiene is above reproach.

 ;D ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:10:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:51:42 pm
Sorry yeah, I was just slagging of Romano. But I agree about Joyce, we're interested but won't overpay. For what it's worth, that could just be the club letting Benfica know we won't overpay, or the club feeding him info and we're not seriously considering him (we'd already have a fair idea how much it would cost) or it could be taken at face value - I wouldn't be surprised if any of those things are true.

Given the news about Newcastle and Man Utd bidding for him, it's unlikely he's coming here anyway, they'll spend stupid money on him and we don't tend spend too long when other clubs are interested unless the player really wants us.

Guess it depends on him - if he decides he isn't going to Newcastle or United and they can bid what they want he won't go, we may be in with a shot at a sensible price.

Other than getting silly money rather than good money, there's no reason to choose either over us, and if silly money is the main driver for him, he probably doesn't suit our profile of player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:14:38 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:04:06 pm
His aerial duel percentage is in the high 80s

It's so unfair Cruise is almost 60 and still getting the big bucks,whilst footballers have a short career and have to support their entire family line for a 1000 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:14:48 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:03:31 pm
It escalated how exactly?

150 million pounds? Thats beyond Erling Haaland territory, depending on who you believe. Seemingly numbers pulled out of thin air over the last page, not meaning to be disrespectful here.

Think there is a possibility that he will have an transfer clause next summer, just like Haaland and Sancho had. Even if there isnt, there is a high probability we will never see agent fees as extortionate as we have seen with the Haaland transfer.

Heres an article on FIFA clamping down on agent fees.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakgarnerpurkis/2022/05/17/erling-haalands-manchester-city-transfer-may-be-the-last-of-its-kind/?sh=13c567aa4d9f


Quote
This is because Fifa is on the warpath to pierce the earnings bubble intermediaries have been receiving for some time and according to a report in The Athletic is poised to finally take significant action in doing so.

The publication claims to have seen draft documents stating that soccers governing body will approve new restrictions on what agents can earn.

By far the stand-out measure is a 10 percent cap on the fees agents representing both clubs and players can receive from a transfer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:15:08 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:54:44 pm
Anyway, Kane rumours anyone?

https://twitter.com/ifcluke/status/1534227652629913600?s=21&t=D8ng33DGoG0W3Vxxoa5BAQ

BRB, just deleting some posts I've made about him on here ...

In all seriousness, think it's a bizarre rumour but he's obviously a great striker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:15:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:36:49 pm
I am convinced the Echo keep bringing up the issue of Bellingham purely to piss all Liverpool fans when he signs for City or another club that pay extortionate fees. There is no way we are signing a player for the amount he will cost.

Again to earlier discussions, you don't know this (and neither do I). What is the point in being as good as we are, with the turnover we have if we can't even consider going in for the best players, like Jude Bellingham?

We will pay the higher fees but as we've seen this only happens if Klopp and gang are convinced they are game-changers. I'm super happy with how we conduct our business but we surely have to be in for Bellingham, if Klopp wants him.

Sometime over the next four years we push the boat out for Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:16:14 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:15:08 pm
BRB, just deleting some posts I've made about him on here ...

In all seriousness, think it's a bizarre rumour but he's obviously a great striker.
Yes, and he plays the false  9 really really well too.

However, his age combined with the potential fee make me think its highly unlikely
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:17:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:14 pm
Yes, and he plays the falafel  9 really really well too.

However, his age combined with the potential fee make me think its highly unlikely

Is it true we're in for Mats Hummus this summer as well?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:18:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:14 pm
Yes, and he plays the falafel  9 really really well too.

However, his age combined with the potential fee make me think its highly unlikely

I like falafel.

Would be interesting to see what clubs tested Spurs if he only had one year left on his deal. Think he's down to two now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:19:07 pm
Fucking chick peas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:19:28 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:15:22 pm
Again to earlier discussions, you don't know this (and neither do I). What is the point in being as good as we are, with the turnover we have if we can't even consider going in for the best players, like Jude Bellingham?

We will pay the higher fees but as we've seen this only happens if Klopp and gang are convinced they are game-changers. I'm super happy with how we conduct our business but we surely have to be in for Bellingham, if Klopp wants him.

Sometime over the next four years we push the boat out for Klopp.

Why would we push the boat out for Klopp? He gets rewarded financially, I very much doubt we sign a load of expensive players as a thank you to him. Thats something City would do.

We may want Bellingham, but at a price and that price will be massive. Our recruitment is amazing and it doesnt need to be centred on unrealistic targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:24:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:19:28 pm
Why would we push the boat out for Klopp? He gets rewarded financially, I very much doubt we sign a load of expensive players as a thank you to him. Thats something City would do.

We may want Bellingham, but at a price and that price will be massive. Our recruitment is amazing and it doesnt need to be centred on unrealistic targets.

Same as VVD. Was a game changer and £75M was a lot at the time. If Klopp identifies Jude as the next great engine for the team, why wouldn't we try and make it happen?

We have to operate at the top of the game, and yes most of time we seek out value and get it in that £30-50 million bracket but sometimes, you just have to pay the money.

And I wasn't saying we sign loads of players like that, we are clearly not like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:27:01 pm
I think we'd spend what we had to, if it were the only player that would suit us.  Alisson, VVD.  Those two we quite simply had to have, choices two and three wouldn't of worked.

I think we'd spend £100m if that player was the ONLY player that would fit, we have more flexibility squad wise now though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:27:58 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:57:38 pm
;D Great guy. Very clever player too.

Breathes like a normal human being too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:30:12 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:27:58 pm
Breathes like a normal human being too.

Has the most punchable face and voice.

I'd tear myself apart like the T-1000 in molten iron ore if we signed him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:30:52 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·13m
Liverpool have no interest in getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for Darwin Nuñez. Recruitment staff already have better-value targets lined up if the asking price escalates quickly - a tactic that has worked for them before.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:30:54 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:30:12 pm
Has the most punchable face and voice.

I'd tear myself apart like the T-1000 in molten iron ore if we signed him.

Why?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:32:14 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:30:52 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·13m
Liverpool have no interest in getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for Darwin Nuñez. Recruitment staff already have better-value targets lined up if the asking price escalates quickly - a tactic that has worked for them before.

Obvious - but good to see written.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:33:46 pm
Kane is brilliant. Absolutely unlikable bloke but brilliant. No way we're signing him though at his age, Weetabix ankles and before you even have to talk to Levy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:33:52 pm
Harold Kane it is then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:33:59 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:30:52 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·13m
Liverpool have no interest in getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for Darwin Nuñez. Recruitment staff already have better-value targets lined up if the asking price escalates quickly - a tactic that has worked for them before.

In other words, either Benfica lower their price and likely the player pushes for it or we move on. No surprise, but suggests interest is legit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:35:21 pm
I don't like Darwin Nunez. Despite what I said earlier.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:37:21 pm
Michael Edwards left Liverpool transfer hint Tchouaméni proves and Darwin Núñez may show it again
Liverpool are confident that despite Sadio Mané having made clear he wants to leave, they can still secure a replacement for a reasonable transfer fee.

By David Lynch
19:00, 7 JUN 2022

While Bayern Munich may be yet to lodge an adequate bid for Sadio Mané, Liverpool have already accepted their need to source a replacement this summer.

Unfortunately for the Reds, the public nature of their ongoing talks with the German champions also means every other club in Europe is now well aware of this fact.

And that does not bode well for attempts to adopt a strong negotiating stance when talks over signing a successor to the Senegalese begin.

Last week, Liverpool quickly rebuffed an offer of £21m with £4m of add-ons attached for Mané, making clear they were holding out for a fee somewhere between £35-40m.

But, whatever sum they ultimately secure is sure to be a matter of public record, and this will serve to create a perception that they have money burning a hole in their pocket.

News of a sudden influx of cash to the Anfield coffers will be music to the ears of the many clubs whose stars Julian Ward and his recruitment staff have shortlisted as potential Mané replacements.

Benfica, for example, will no doubt have an eye on securing a portion of the Mané fee for themselves after promising striker Darwin Núñez was named as a potential target.

That big-spending Manchester United reportedly also hold an interest in the Uruguayan is another helpful bargaining tool.

However, if the Portuguese club harbour hopes of a bidding war erupting between these two old rivals, then they are likely to be sorely disappointed.

And that is because Liverpool have proven time and time again in recent years that they will not be held to ransom in the transfer market.

This knack for restraint was evident earlier this summer, when the Reds pulled out of the running for Aurélien Tchouaméni weeks prior to Real Madrid eventually agreeing an eye-watering package worth up to 100m (£85m).

It was also behind the 2020 decision to ditch a move for long-term target Timo Werner after RB Leipzig requested that his £52m release clause be paid in one go.

Of course, on that occasion, the Reds instead shelled out £41m in more manageable instalments for Diogo Jota  a move that has been rewarded with 24 goals in 3,485 Premier League minutes since.

By comparison, Werner has scored just 10 times across 3,892 minutes in the top flight over the last two seasons at Chelsea.

The success of that deal is just one of many reasons behind supporters' unshakeable belief in the club's recruitment staff and their ability to secure the right players at the right price.

And Liverpool.com understands they are well-poised to repeat the trick, with sources suggesting better value targets have already been lined up in the event Núñez's price tag continues to inflate.

Of course, even they would admit that walking away from such deals is not easy, particularly on occasions when a player has been closely monitored over a number of years.

But Liverpools reputation for nous in the transfer market was hard-earned under Michael Edwards, and they wont be willing to simply throw it away in the first summer since his departure.

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-transfer-darwin-nunez-tchouameni-24167591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:38:09 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:24:07 pm
Same as VVD. Was a game changer and £75M was a lot at the time. If Klopp identifies Jude as the next great engine for the team, why wouldn't we try and make it happen?

We have to operate at the top of the game, and yes most of time we seek out value and get it in that £30-50 million bracket but sometimes, you just have to pay the money.

And I wasn't saying we sign loads of players like that, we are clearly not like that.

Situation was different. Its been 5 years since that transfer and Van Dijk came in as our top earner. Bellingham would cost more, isnt anywhere close to Van Dijks level and would ask for more wages than him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:42:31 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:30:52 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·13m
Liverpool have no interest in getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for Darwin Nuñez. Recruitment staff already have better-value targets lined up if the asking price escalates quickly - a tactic that has worked for them before.

This window's had more twists than a Twin Peaks episode already
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:47:28 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:00:55 pm
Or it is just like every other story out now, speculation.

Lets shut this thread down then. I mean if we cant have an opinion on a player potentially signing lets close shop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:47:31 pm
Guess question is are the alternatives similar style strikers/number 9s 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:48:06 pm
Feels like rather than using the media to help with a Nunez smokescreen, were using them to make clear to Benfica well walk away unless they stop playing silly buggers over a fee. Obviously could be wrong but he does feel like a legit top target.

On Danjuma, the defensive numbers look absolutely abysmal but the rest certainly looks very interesting. Seemed to find the net a fair bit in the CL too, which is promising. And hes a big lad, who seems to have a future at CF. But theres not a huge track record to go off, what with only one season at Villarreal, although he did score loads for Bournemouth in the Championship. Then again, so did big Dom and I dont want him to replace Sadio.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:48:14 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:42:31 pm
This window's had more twists than a Twin Peaks episode already

The latest rumour is that we're in talks with Tottenham to buy the baby from Eraserhead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:48:53 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:30:52 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·13m
Liverpool have no interest in getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for Darwin Nuñez. Recruitment staff already have better-value targets lined up if the asking price escalates quickly - a tactic that has worked for them before.

To be fair David Lynch has no interest in stating anything which is based on anything other than bollocks and guess work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:49:26 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:42:31 pm
This window's had more twists than a Twin Peaks episode already

It's been FAR stranger than the Black Lodge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:49:51 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:42:31 pm
This window's had more twists than a Twin Peaks episode already

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:50:18 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:30:54 pm
Why?

I have an irrational hatred of Harry Kane, cannot stand his voice, everything about him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:50:21 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:37:21 pm
Michael Edwards left Liverpool transfer hint Tchouaméni proves and Darwin Núñez may show it again
Liverpool are confident that despite Sadio Mané having made clear he wants to leave, they can still secure a replacement for a reasonable transfer fee.

By David Lynch
19:00, 7 JUN 2022

While Bayern Munich may be yet to lodge an adequate bid for Sadio Mané, Liverpool have already accepted their need to source a replacement this summer.

Unfortunately for the Reds, the public nature of their ongoing talks with the German champions also means every other club in Europe is now well aware of this fact.

And that does not bode well for attempts to adopt a strong negotiating stance when talks over signing a successor to the Senegalese begin.

Last week, Liverpool quickly rebuffed an offer of £21m with £4m of add-ons attached for Mané, making clear they were holding out for a fee somewhere between £35-40m.

But, whatever sum they ultimately secure is sure to be a matter of public record, and this will serve to create a perception that they have money burning a hole in their pocket.

News of a sudden influx of cash to the Anfield coffers will be music to the ears of the many clubs whose stars Julian Ward and his recruitment staff have shortlisted as potential Mané replacements.

Benfica, for example, will no doubt have an eye on securing a portion of the Mané fee for themselves after promising striker Darwin Núñez was named as a potential target.

That big-spending Manchester United reportedly also hold an interest in the Uruguayan is another helpful bargaining tool.

However, if the Portuguese club harbour hopes of a bidding war erupting between these two old rivals, then they are likely to be sorely disappointed.

And that is because Liverpool have proven time and time again in recent years that they will not be held to ransom in the transfer market.

This knack for restraint was evident earlier this summer, when the Reds pulled out of the running for Aurélien Tchouaméni weeks prior to Real Madrid eventually agreeing an eye-watering package worth up to 100m (£85m).

It was also behind the 2020 decision to ditch a move for long-term target Timo Werner after RB Leipzig requested that his £52m release clause be paid in one go.

Of course, on that occasion, the Reds instead shelled out £41m in more manageable instalments for Diogo Jota  a move that has been rewarded with 24 goals in 3,485 Premier League minutes since.

By comparison, Werner has scored just 10 times across 3,892 minutes in the top flight over the last two seasons at Chelsea.

The success of that deal is just one of many reasons behind supporters' unshakeable belief in the club's recruitment staff and their ability to secure the right players at the right price.

And Liverpool.com understands they are well-poised to repeat the trick, with sources suggesting better value targets have already been lined up in the event Núñez's price tag continues to inflate.

Of course, even they would admit that walking away from such deals is not easy, particularly on occasions when a player has been closely monitored over a number of years.

But Liverpools reputation for nous in the transfer market was hard-earned under Michael Edwards, and they wont be willing to simply throw it away in the first summer since his departure.

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-transfer-darwin-nunez-tchouameni-24167591

Can anyone decode that headline for me?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:51:09 pm
I would rather have Keane than the Portuguese Andy Carroll. Keane are proven PL class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:52:11 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:50:21 pm
Can anyone decode that headline for me?

Its usual clickbait shite which is common of sites like that and the Echo.
