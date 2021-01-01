In that case the tax rate is what, 90%?
Maybe they take social media mentions into account and don't filter for negative mentions He's as talked about as Messi - must be valuable!
Would be delighted if we got Nunez. He does have some flaws.But he gave our defence probably our toughest 2 games of the season arguably.Non stop running,lightening quick. Has all the physical attributes & can finish.The link up will obviously improve.That said Benfica always get huge fee's so unless he really pushes for us he may go elsewhere
Ooh this could be a fun game
Even when muted he completely derails the thread, pisstake.
FUCKING PFK
Just on Minamino, I know reports are that we're willing to sell him but I'm hoping he stays. Last season was his best and he played a huge part in us winning two trophies last and Klopp's shown he's willing to use him in the league as well. With the 5 subs rule, he should get more opportunities as well
If we do bring in Nunez and switch to 4231, then I'd absolutely like to see Minamino get a run as the 10, because that would suit him down to the ground, it's the perfect set up for him.
Saw something while scrolling that were offering Taki to Leeds as part of a deal for Raphina.Was Twatter though, although id trust that more that MacReds opinions after the shite on the last page!
Well this thread has taken a turn since the morning.
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1534152020810158086over 100m eurosincredible money for him
