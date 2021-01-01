« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26720 on: Today at 11:36:21 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:29:58 am
In that case the tax rate is what, 90%?
At least 50%.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26721 on: Today at 11:36:22 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 11:33:08 am
Maybe they take social media mentions into account and don't filter for negative mentions  ;D He's as talked about as Messi - must be valuable!

Good point. Or maybe Man Utd's much vaunted social media / PR team are really earning their money.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26722 on: Today at 11:47:33 am »
I'd love Lovro Majer here. The sky's the limit for him.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26723 on: Today at 11:55:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:30:26 am
Would be delighted if we got Nunez. He does have some flaws.

But he gave our defence probably our toughest 2 games of the season arguably.
Non stop running,lightening quick. Has all the physical attributes & can finish.

The link up will obviously improve.
That said Benfica always get huge fee's so unless he really pushes for us he may go elsewhere

Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26724 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm »
Online Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26725 on: Today at 12:08:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:03:05 pm


Ooh this could be a fun game ;D

Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26726 on: Today at 12:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:55:00 am

I was a critic of Minamino's but bought for 8m 10 goals last season

Will for sure make a profit this summer. smart signing
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26727 on: Today at 12:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:08:19 pm
Ooh this could be a fun game ;D





...shit no, wait
Online .adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26728 on: Today at 12:21:01 pm »
Online Nitramdorf

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26729 on: Today at 12:21:35 pm »
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26730 on: Today at 12:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:49:05 am
Even when muted he completely derails the thread, pisstake.

It's why I largely ignore this thread. Just gets taken over by him.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26731 on: Today at 12:25:27 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26732 on: Today at 12:26:42 pm »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26733 on: Today at 12:26:43 pm »
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26734 on: Today at 12:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:26:43 pm
FUCKING PFK

His mom's not gonna like that
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26735 on: Today at 12:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:26:43 pm
FUCKING PFK

the only fullback I've ever watched who could show an attacker both sides simultaneously
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26736 on: Today at 12:32:27 pm »


I believe that's check mate
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26737 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm »
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26738 on: Today at 12:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:55:00 am


He's going to be the top scorer at LFC next season.

Yes.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26739 on: Today at 12:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:55:00 am

Just on Minamino, I know reports are that we're willing to sell him but I'm hoping he stays. Last season was his best and he played a huge part in us winning two trophies last and Klopp's shown he's willing to use him in the league as well. With the 5 subs rule, he should get more opportunities as well
Offline tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26740 on: Today at 12:44:39 pm »
If we do bring in Nunez and switch to 4231, then I'd absolutely like to see Minamino get a run as the 10, because that would suit him down to the ground, it's the perfect set up for him.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26741 on: Today at 12:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:40:54 pm
Just on Minamino, I know reports are that we're willing to sell him but I'm hoping he stays. Last season was his best and he played a huge part in us winning two trophies last and Klopp's shown he's willing to use him in the league as well. With the 5 subs rule, he should get more opportunities as well

I'd definitely keep Taki if he he's happy,think he looked visibly stronger the past season and settled in the team now.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26742 on: Today at 01:00:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:44:39 pm
If we do bring in Nunez and switch to 4231, then I'd absolutely like to see Minamino get a run as the 10, because that would suit him down to the ground, it's the perfect set up for him.

If we do switch to the 4-2-3-1, we will need more than 6 attackers, so that increases Minamino's chances of staying ...
Online J-Mc-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26743 on: Today at 01:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:40:54 pm
Just on Minamino, I know reports are that we're willing to sell him but I'm hoping he stays. Last season was his best and he played a huge part in us winning two trophies last and Klopp's shown he's willing to use him in the league as well. With the 5 subs rule, he should get more opportunities as well

Saw something while scrolling that were offering Taki to Leeds as part of a deal for Raphina.

Was Twatter though, although id trust that more that MacReds opinions after the shite on the last page!
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26744 on: Today at 01:27:49 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 01:19:48 pm
Saw something while scrolling that were offering Taki to Leeds as part of a deal for Raphina.

Was Twatter though, although id trust that more that MacReds opinions after the shite on the last page!
It's true but Raphinha declined because of his potential playing time before the World Cup.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26745 on: Today at 01:28:20 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 01:19:48 pm
Saw something while scrolling that were offering Taki to Leeds as part of a deal for Raphina.

Was Twatter though, although id trust that more that MacReds opinions after the shite on the last page!

There were quite a few reports that if Leeds stayed up they were going to put in a £17m bid.  I think Minamino is the perfect squad player, never kicks up a fuss and always performs when called upon, personally I'd rather keep him than have the £17m.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26746 on: Today at 01:30:32 pm »
Well this thread has taken a turn since the morning.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26747 on: Today at 01:38:44 pm »
Id keep Minamino if were transitioning to a 3 behind the attacker.

Id go as far to say that Minaminos performance for Salzburg was the finest display Ive seen from an attacking player at Anfield since Pablo Aimar nearly 20 years previously.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26748 on: Today at 01:39:03 pm »
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26749 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:30:32 pm
Well this thread has taken a turn since the morning.

It certainly did. Yesterday Nunez was the Portuguese Andy Carroll, and today he is "surprisingly poor in the air" :lmao
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26750 on: Today at 01:43:06 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:39:03 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1534152020810158086


over 100m euros
incredible money for him
You just have to laugh at this point. Well done UEFA you spineless twats.
