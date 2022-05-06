« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 663 664 665 666 667 [668]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1248479 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26680 on: Today at 09:19:36 am »
People need to stop taking stats as gospel on players, especially if you can't see the difference in upside between Nunez and someone like Aiwonyi after just 10 minutes watching each. I wouldn't necessarily push for him over someone like Gnabry (who btw had an even bigger drop off in the second half of the season than Salah), but if the boys in the backroom think he's the best option they've earned more than enough credit in my book.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,567
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26681 on: Today at 09:26:00 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:09:28 am
We didn't sign Mane to be CF though. We signed him to be RF, where he did well, then we switched him to LF because there was an RF that we had our eye on and signed. After Firmino's decline and Mane's performances in the AFCON, we then switched him to CF. and he did well (although probably not as well as peak Firmino). If Mane didn't work out in plan B as CF, there was always the plan A of LF. If Nunez doesn't work out at CF, does the evidence indicate he might do well in another role?

NB. the evidence for all our recently signed forwards indicated that they could do well in a number of different roles, and it was merely a matter of converting these underlying numbers into surface numbers.

Genuinely not sure what your point is....

It doesn't matter what we signed him as, he's now predominantly a central striker and has played rarely on the left since we signed Diaz. If your point is that Nunez needs to be versatile in case he's not a good striker then....I mean thats just bizarre. I'm sure we like a bit of versatility in our players, but I doubt we'd be thinking 'If Tchouameni ends up being a rubbish CM could he play CB like Fab did?'. Has Mo played anywhere other than on the right for us? Has Bobby ever played anywhere other than centrally (lets not count his stint as a wing back under Brendan....)?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26682 on: Today at 09:30:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:54:28 am
That's it. We went a full circle on Nunez. From being the Portuguese Andy Carroll, to being surprisingly poor in the air.

RAWK's transfer thread at it's best :lmao

Someone else said the Andy Carroll thing, and I think they've been mischaracterised. No need to generalise RAWK or Gerry Attrick based on it.

And Gerry has literally proven his point - winning just over a third of contested headers is surprising for a player of his physique
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,287
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26683 on: Today at 09:36:10 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:30:01 am
Someone else said the Andy Carroll thing, and I think they've been mischaracterised. No need to generalise RAWK or Gerry Attrick based on it.

Was it DonkeyWan? He's usually spot on when it comes to our transfer activity.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26684 on: Today at 09:40:35 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:10:50 am
Statistical analysis of the team that suits him best. Not bad for someone that has bad linkup play 👀

https://as.com/futbol/2022/05/06/internacional/1651852776_661491.html


There's nothing in there on his link up play, and I'd scarcely call that analysis. It's just some dumb AI model - the transfer value thing in particular, it's just totally useless. They may as well throw darts at words and it would share equally useful information.

But, if you take it seriously, it suggests that he'd score 14 goals playing for Liverpool - hardly a ringing endorsement is it?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,567
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26685 on: Today at 09:44:01 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:30:01 am
Someone else said the Andy Carroll thing, and I think they've been mischaracterised. No need to generalise RAWK or Gerry Attrick based on it.

And Gerry has literally proven his point - winning just over a third of contested headers is surprising for a player of his physique

I might have missed it....but what should he be winning? I'd assume a striker would be more likely to have a lower percentage than CBs anyway. Plus he's 6'2, which is tall but hardly Peter Crouch. In the PL there's strikers who I'd associate with being good in the air who have a similar if not only slightly better percentage (Vardy, Rondon, Havertz, Weghorst, Barnes, Antonio). Between 35 and 45% seems about average/slightly above average for taller strikers so I'm not sure its really something that needs attention or concern.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26686 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:30:01 am
Someone else said the Andy Carroll thing, and I think they've been mischaracterised. No need to generalise RAWK or Gerry Attrick based on it.

And Gerry has literally proven his point - winning just over a third of contested headers is surprising for a player of his physique

Gerry has proved nothing. Based on the same source (fbref.com), Nunez wins 2.49 aerials per game, and Haaland wins 2.43 aerials per game. It seems that Haaland is really poor in the air ...
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26687 on: Today at 09:48:03 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:44:01 am
I might have missed it....but what should he be winning? I'd assume a striker would be more likely to have a lower percentage than CBs anyway. Plus he's 6'2, which is tall but hardly Peter Crouch. In the PL there's strikers who I'd associate with being good in the air who have a similar if not only slightly better percentage (Vardy, Rondon, Havertz, Weghorst, Barnes, Antonio). Between 35 and 45% seems about average/slightly above average for taller strikers so I'm not sure its really something that needs attention or concern.

It isnt an area for concern as such but if were going to justify him as something different he should at least bring qualities to the table that we dont currently have in our attack. Hes just a tick under average for a footballer in the air.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26688 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:47:42 am
Gerry has proved nothing. Based on the same source (fbref.com), Nunez wins 2.49 aerials per game, and Haaland wins 2.43 aerials per game. It seems that Haaland is really poor in the air ...

Of course the bit youre omitting there is Haaland contests fewer and wins a much higher percentage (57.6%). If youre trying to make a clever point at least compare apples to apples.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,270
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26689 on: Today at 09:55:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:48:03 am
It isnt an area for concern as such but if were going to justify him as something different he should at least bring qualities to the table that we dont currently have in our attack. Hes just a tick under average for a footballer in the air.

Six headed goals this season isn't under average. I care far more about how he attacks crosses than how well or frequently he contests headers in open play, because the former is a lot more useful to us than the latter.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26690 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:49:40 am
Of course the bit youre omitting there is Haaland contests fewer and wins a much higher percentage (57.6%). If youre trying to make a clever point at least compare apples to apples.

So, Haaland is not even contesting headers? Then he must be extremely poor in the air ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,567
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26691 on: Today at 09:57:38 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:48:03 am
It isnt an area for concern as such but if were going to justify him as something different he should at least bring qualities to the table that we dont currently have in our attack. Hes just a tick under average for a footballer in the air.

It'd be daft to get bogged down in this because....yeah its daft. But again, whats average for a striker?

https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/misc/Premier-League-Stats

That suggests that for a striker 37% isn't below average at all. In terms of our current players we've got Bobby on 30.2%, Diogo on 27.8% and Sadio on 34.9%. So he would be bringing something different in that respect, and you'd also expect that percentage to increase with Trent, Robbo, Thiago, Kostas etc whipping balls into him instead of Alex Grimaldo and Gilberto (who had 11 assists between them last season compared to Trent and Robbos 31)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26692 on: Today at 10:00:30 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:55:50 am
Six headed goals this season isn't under average. I care far more about how he attacks crosses than how well or frequently he contests headers in open play, because the former is a lot more useful to us than the latter.

I take that point.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26693 on: Today at 10:10:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:56:47 am
So, Haaland is not even contesting headers? Then he must be extremely poor in the air ...

Have you considered possibly not twisting someone's words to try to make your point seem stronger?

It makes your arguments look a lot weaker - as does the deliberate omission that Haaland's percentage was a lot higher than Nunez', instead trying to use a raw number to deceive.

Maybe just using the quote feature might help you, because the way you are characterising what people say (just minutes after they say it) keeps going wrong.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26694 on: Today at 10:12:56 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:10:14 am
Have you considered possibly not twisting someone's words to try to make your point seem stronger?

It makes your arguments look a lot weaker - as does the deliberate omission that Haaland's percentage was a lot higher than Nunez', instead trying to use a raw number to deceive.

Maybe just using the quote feature might help you, because the way you are characterising what people say (just minutes after they say it) keeps going wrong.

So, whay you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26695 on: Today at 10:14:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:56 am
So, whay you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?
Have you considered possibly not twisting someone's words to try to make your point seem stronger?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26696 on: Today at 10:15:10 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:14:05 am
Have you considered possibly not twisting someone's words to try to make your point seem stronger?

Just answer the question ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:56 am
So, whay you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,237
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26697 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
Who cares about stats for winning headers.......we don't play like that.
We rarely ping high balls to our strikers to win headers against defenders. Even if we did, winning a header doesn't guarantee that you retain possession.
Granted if it's a counter attack with lots of space then you want to win the header but most teams sit in their penalty area and slinging a high ball in rarely works.

We want people to get their head onto TAA's crosses etc but not for aimless high balls.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26698 on: Today at 10:20:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:10 am
Just answer the question ...

There's no point with you - you moved the goal posts from what I was talking about.

I fed back that you constantly set out characterisations of what someone has said, and set them out so badly (either incorrectly or dishonestly, depending on the occasion) to try to bolster your weak and unnecessarily prolonged arguments.

And your response to that was to ignore my point, and to again set out (badly) what I said - you didn't ask a question, you set up a strawman so that you could avoid engaging with the point I made about you putting words in people's mouths.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:38 am by Classycara »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,567
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26699 on: Today at 10:20:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:56 am
So, what you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?

There's actually a possibility, rarely for this thread, to see a pretty interesting conversation about how good Nunez is in the air, how that might translate to how we play, how he compares to other strikers, if he can play elsewhere. And all you can do is carry on your condescending 'I know better than everyone else' stuff and when someone fundamentally demonstrates that you're wrong, you completely ignore it and sort of point and run away with that ^^^^ sort of stuff.

As for that question....what does it even mean? If Haaland only wins one aerial out of 2 per game, but that one aerial was a goal, I'd say its better than winning 4 out of 10 which are then knocked down to no-one. Doesn't really mean a thing without context does it?

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26700 on: Today at 10:22:06 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:56 am
So, whay you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?
that not the argument. Also u can win all the duels u want but like lukaku vs liverpool who dominated in the air vs konate 3 out of 4 times. he could not string a pass together so it ended up pretty useless. club has more data but your miss using stats and then sounding worse.
% is better overall, also use it with per 90.
winning in the air more is better, haaland fb data is a bigger sample and his passing is good also.  need to also be able to link up too.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26701 on: Today at 10:24:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:56:47 am
So, Haaland is not even contesting headers? Then he must be extremely poor in the air ...

How many you contest is a function of how your team plays, not the player's individual quality in that respect. A player who wins fewer headers, but wins a higher percentage is (probably) better in the air than someone who wins more numerically but less in percentage terms. That being said there are plenty of variables at play which mean you can't state that definitively (I personally believe that both stats are not hugely useful in assessing a player's strength - e.g. winning a header is getting your head to the ball - it doesn't mean you've done anything useful with it.)
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26702 on: Today at 10:26:09 am »
The bottom line is, isolated stats mean absolutely nothing. Yes, Nunez has a lower % of aerials won than Haaland, but he is still winning more aerials per game than Haaland. Now, who is better in the air?
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,521
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26703 on: Today at 10:27:18 am »
Even the best players can mess up the odd header now and again.



Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,567
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26704 on: Today at 10:28:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:26:09 am
The bottom line is, isolated stats mean absolutely nothing. Yes, Nunez has a lower % of aerials won than Haaland, but he is still winning more aerials per game than Haaland. Now, who is better in the air?

:duh :duh :duh
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26705 on: Today at 10:30:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:26:09 am
The bottom line is, isolated stats mean absolutely nothing. Yes, Nunez has a lower % of aerials won than Haaland, but he is still winning more aerials per game than Haaland. Now, who is better in the air?

Probably Haaland, based on the data provided.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26706 on: Today at 10:31:04 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:28:44 am
:duh :duh :duh

You are also welcomed to answer the question ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:56 am
So, whay you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?

Just straight answers, please ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26707 on: Today at 10:32:33 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 10:30:30 am
Probably Haaland, based on the data provided.

And you are also welcomed to answer the question ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:56 am
So, whay you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?

Just straight answers, please ...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26708 on: Today at 10:32:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:26:09 am
The bottom line is, isolated stats mean absolutely nothing. Yes, Nunez has a lower % of aerials won than Haaland, but he is still winning more aerials per game than Haaland. Now, who is better in the air?

If you want the bottom line, you should probably read the three posts above yours - they set out the context nicely.

Can't help but laugh at your 'isolated stats mean nothing' given you've spent four or five posts trying to argue using isolated stats
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26709 on: Today at 10:34:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:26:09 am
The bottom line is, isolated stats mean absolutely nothing. Yes, Nunez has a lower % of aerials won than Haaland, but he is still winning more aerials per game than Haaland. Now, who is better in the air?
The Player who wins the ball in the air more.
Who better the Player who wins 4.95 Aerial duels per 90 in the PL with 68.7% rate
or the player who 4.02 Aerials duels per 90 with a 77.9% win rate?

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26710 on: Today at 10:34:56 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:32:55 am
If you want the bottom line, you should probably read the three posts above yours - they set out the context nicely.

Can't help but laugh at your 'isolated stats mean nothing' given you've spent four or five posts trying to argue using isolated stats

Don't move the goalposts, just answer the question ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:56 am
So, whay you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?

Just straight answers, please ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26711 on: Today at 10:37:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:36:39 am
I said only straight answers ...
I answered.
I would take the player with the better Duel rate at 57% over the guy who wins 37%.
You sound like you take the guy who wins more duels can you now answer my question
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26712 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:37:39 am
I answered.
I would take the player with the better Duel rate at 57% over the guy who wins 37%.
You sound like you take the guy who wins more duels can you now answer my question

Now, try answering my main question ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:56 am
So, whay you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?

Just straight answers, please ...
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26713 on: Today at 10:40:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:32:33 am
And you are also welcomed to answer the question ...

Just straight answers, please ...

My previous post covered that exact question. Yes. Yes the player with the higher percentage is probably better in the air. How many you contest says more about your team than you. I've given this straight answer three times in the same form now.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,567
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26714 on: Today at 10:41:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:31:04 am
You are also welcomed to answer the question ...

Just straight answers, please ...

:D

Why dont you take a step back from the keyboard mate because this morning you're really tying yourself in all sorts of knots.

So are we using isolated stats now, or not? Because they mean absolutely nothing.... Its a bit like saying 'Is completing 25 out of 27 passes a better contribution to the team than completing 50 out of 60 passes?'. Genuinely Peter, you're an intelligent bloke. Why dont you answer your own question and then explain yourself rather than thinking you've 'won' this particular debate by asking such a stupid question that no-one could possibly give any sort of intelligent answer to without slightly more context? Do Dortmund play a more direct game than Benfica? I suspect not. Does Haaland have more opportunity to win headers? I suspect not. Did either of them assists any goals with their head? I think you're perilously close to the old Al trick of proving yourself wrong.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26715 on: Today at 10:41:58 am »
Can the stat twats get their own thread or something.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,725
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26716 on: Today at 10:42:45 am »
This argument is really boring. Maybe someone can post some bear gifs or something
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26717 on: Today at 10:43:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:10 am
Just answer the question ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:31:04 am
You are also welcomed to answer the question ...

Just straight answers, please ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:32:33 am
And you are also welcomed to answer the question ...

Just straight answers, please ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:34:56 am
Don't move the goalposts, just answer the question ...

Just straight answers, please ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:40:15 am
Now, try answering my main question ...

Just straight answers, please ...

Is there any chance you could give it a rest instead please?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 663 664 665 666 667 [668]   Go Up
« previous next »
 