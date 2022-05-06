So, what you are saying is that winning 1 aerial out of 2 per game is a better contribution to the team than winning 4 aerials out of 10?



There's actually a possibility, rarely for this thread, to see a pretty interesting conversation about how good Nunez is in the air, how that might translate to how we play, how he compares to other strikers, if he can play elsewhere. And all you can do is carry on your condescending 'I know better than everyone else' stuff and when someone fundamentally demonstrates that you're wrong, you completely ignore it and sort of point and run away with that ^^^^ sort of stuff.As for that question....what does it even mean? If Haaland only wins one aerial out of 2 per game, but that one aerial was a goal, I'd say its better than winning 4 out of 10 which are then knocked down to no-one. Doesn't really mean a thing without context does it?