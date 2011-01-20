« previous next »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:58:18 am
He scored 32 goals this season, why are you and others acting like he's some young unproven kid with average output?

Making no direct comparison between the players, but Afonso Alves scored 34 goals in the dutch league in a season, plus three in Europe.

Obviously can't hold it against the player for not being older and having three seasons at this level, but I imagine the answer to the question is that he is still young and only had two seasons in the top division in Europe (and in his first season he scored six league goals, in more games than he played this season). I feel like your post might be more warranted if this was the third time he'd performed to this level, not the first.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:01 am
There's a rumour going around that Gnabry might be involved somehow in this Mane deal.  ;D

Wouldn't his salary demands wreck our wage structure? Doesn't seem reasonable (and if we're throwing around money, I'd rather keep Sadio). Looks like a Madrid signing, I think.

Ramsay for 4m seems very good business. We've got some great prospects coming through right now.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:08:21 am
Making no direct comparison between the players, but Afonso Alves scored 34 goals in the dutch league in a season, plus three in Europe.

Obviously can't hold it against the player for not being older and having three seasons at this level, but I imagine the answer to the question is that he is still young and only had two seasons in the top division in Europe (and in his first season he scored six league goals, in more games than he played this season). I feel like your post might be more warranted if this was the third time he'd performed to this level, not the first.

Diaz only had one half-season scoring anywhere near the rate he had been before we signed him, granted he's a winger but seems like Nunez spent more time out wide last season and got 11 goals and 10 assists in all comps which isn't too shabby for someone's first season in a major league and Europa League.

Agree it'd be nice to see another year from him but if quality is obvious then it's obvious, might be a case of sign him now or never, same with Diaz. There aren't too many strikers knocking about these days, it's interesting that nearly everyone casting doubt over Nunez fails to provide any realistic alternatives.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:26:21 am
Diaz only had one half-season scoring anywhere near the rate he had been before we signed him, granted he's a winger but seems like Nunez spent more time out wide last season and got 11 goals and 10 assists in all comps which isn't too shabby for someone's first season in a major league and Europa League.

Agree it'd be nice to see another year from him but if quality is obvious then it's obvious, might be a case of sign him now or never, same with Diaz. There aren't too many strikers knocking about these days, it's interesting that nearly everyone casting doubt over Nunez fails to provide any realistic alternatives.
Gouiri? Terrier? Nkunku? Felix?
Last 2 would cost more but Edwards is at Nice now irc.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:01 am
There's a rumour going around that Gnabry might be involved somehow in this Mane deal.  ;D
Yes please.

Top player.
I don't know the full story but the thing with Gnabry is that he's rejected a MASSIVE contract offer from Bayern not because of money but because he wants a change of scenery. That way he'd accept a lesser offer elsewhere.

Can't see him coming here as Diaz/Mo have the wings on lock, i don't think he'd fancy the possibility of riding the bench. Maybe he could find game time in the center but that doesn't sound like something we'd do, to sign a player who excels on the wings to play mostly in the center where he can do a job. We're usually smarter than that.

It's often other teams who spend two years "scouting" a right-winger who's actually most effective on the left wing, a position where their world class "central midfielder" happens to be the least problematic at. Also a position where three of their other main attackers excel at. It's like a PE teacher did the squad planning or something.
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 02:16:04 am
I don't know the full story but the thing with Gnabry is that he's rejected a MASSIVE contract offer from Bayern not because of money but because he wants a change of scenery. That way he'd accept a lesser offer elsewhere.

Can't see him coming here as Diaz/Mo have the wings on lock, i don't think he'd fancy the possibility of riding the bench. Maybe he could find game time in the center but that doesn't sound like something we'd do, to sign a player who excels on the wings to play mostly in the center where he can do a job. We're usually smarter than that.

It's often other teams who spend two years "scouting" a right-winger who's actually most effective on the left wing, a position where their world class "central midfielder" happens to be the least problematic at. Also a position where three of their other main attackers excel at. It's like a PE teacher did the squad planning or something.

Sugden's kit is washed up for this week's match...
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:26:21 am
Diaz only had one half-season scoring anywhere near the rate he had been before we signed him, granted he's a winger but seems like Nunez spent more time out wide last season and got 11 goals and 10 assists in all comps which isn't too shabby for someone's first season in a major league and Europa League.

Agree it'd be nice to see another year from him but if quality is obvious then it's obvious, might be a case of sign him now or never, same with Diaz. There aren't too many strikers knocking about these days, it's interesting that nearly everyone casting doubt over Nunez fails to provide any realistic alternatives.

Probably because, under Klopp, we've looked at our best when we've had a number 9 who ties things together. Firmino in past seasons, Mane this season.
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 02:16:04 am
I don't know the full story but the thing with Gnabry is that he's rejected a MASSIVE contract offer from Bayern not because of money but because he wants a change of scenery. That way he'd accept a lesser offer elsewhere.

Can't see him coming here as Diaz/Mo have the wings on lock, i don't think he'd fancy the possibility of riding the bench. Maybe he could find game time in the center but that doesn't sound like something we'd do, to sign a player who excels on the wings to play mostly in the center where he can do a job. We're usually smarter than that.

It's often other teams who spend two years "scouting" a right-winger who's actually most effective on the left wing, a position where their world class "central midfielder" happens to be the least problematic at. Also a position where three of their other main attackers excel at. It's like a PE teacher did the squad planning or something.

There's the possibility/probability that Salah will be gone after next season, resulting in a Wijnaldum/Thiago situation where there doesn't seem to be room in the team for the new player, but will be after foreseen circumstances.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm
The Mail (sorry) saying us and City keeping tabs on Saka.

We really should make an attempt for Saka, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe over this season and next, especially if Arsenal fail to qualify for the CL AGAIN.
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm
There's an intangible, almost undescribable feeling i get when i watch a good #9 play for my team.

I know, false nine's and wide forwards are all the rage and football's at its most complex state ever tactically, but they don't give me that irrational child-like joy we all got from watching Torres running in behind and BANG, back of the net. It was like watching Superman save the day.

I have some reservations regarding Darwin Nuñez but if Klopp & staff trust him, then i do, too - and how could anyone root for him, right? His life story mirrors that of some of other current Liverpool stars.

Maybe romanticism isn't dead in football and this guy will fill that #9 shaped hole in my heart.

Maybe just ask the people of Uruguay if they want him to stay in Lisbon.
Hopefully, he can convert more of this.

https://mobile.twitter.com/gdonlfc/status/1533839786724696064
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 02:16:04 am
I don't know the full story but the thing with Gnabry is that he's rejected a MASSIVE contract offer from Bayern not because of money but because he wants a change of scenery. That way he'd accept a lesser offer elsewhere.

Can't see him coming here as Diaz/Mo have the wings on lock, i don't think he'd fancy the possibility of riding the bench. Maybe he could find game time in the center but that doesn't sound like something we'd do, to sign a player who excels on the wings to play mostly in the center where he can do a job. We're usually smarter than that.

It's often other teams who spend two years "scouting" a right-winger who's actually most effective on the left wing, a position where their world class "central midfielder" happens to be the least problematic at. Also a position where three of their other main attackers excel at. It's like a PE teacher did the squad planning or something.
Madrid are also sniffing around him.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:58:18 am
He scored 32 goals this season, why are you and others acting like he's some young unproven kid with average output?
He is proven because he has done it in the Champions League against the best teams.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:43:39 pm
Just to interrupt the reckless speculation for a minute, keep in mind the club clearly wants pre-peak players to be almost no risk to the club when doing a transfer. The only recent one that we've spent any real money on is Konate and even then its low risk in that his release clause was clearly below market value and already good enough if he doesn't get any better to be a contributor at minimum. Aside from him everybody else has basically been a tribunal or a tribunal like fee to where if the player gets better or not there's basically no downside for the club. Carvalho doesn't work out? So what, we still would probably make money in the end. Same with Elliot or Gordon or any other similar player we've signed lately. There is no huge risk and I can't see that changing now.

The other thing is supposedly Diaz's numbers popped in the last 12 months to where he was an outlier in the Portuguese league. If we take the below as a relative guide almost any transfer from outside the PL is going to see their production decline.



The thinking is then that even if Diaz's numbers were to take a hit, they were at such a high level that the money would still be worth it and he's at his peak so the numbers would stay there. You don't need him to get better even if you hoped that would happen. For Nunez or a similar aged player, if their numbers take a hit and you're also paying as if they'll improve because they are pre-peak then what happens if they don't improve? You then have a probably bust of a transfer and why the club has now avoided these types of transfers for a while now.

Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Gordon and Konaté is a tiny sample size to start concocting a trend out of so you can say that the club aren't after a a player you don't think is good, especially when you make a massive exception for Diaz to fit into that trend you've just created.

If a hypothetical Núñez-to-LFC transfer doesn't seem him improve, spin it saying he doesn't like it up north and sell him to Atlético, where he'd obviously thrive.

Last thing I'd doing is taking Bundesliga attacking stats seriously after the last few years of players from their arriving in the PL where defending isn't illegal.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:01 am
There's a rumour going around that Gnabry might be involved somehow in this Mane deal.  ;D

......did you start it?
Gnabry seems realistic to me, especially if we accept Salah
leaves on a free in June 2023. We won't want to spend £80 million on his replacement.
Doesn't Gnabry want to go Spain (Real?). Forget him.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:03:12 am
How would people feel if we got Nunez for Mane's fee + say £20m?

I'd think that would be pretty acceptable. Whilst not wanting to lose Mane I do think it would be good to have a Nunez sort of player to add something a little different to the attack.
Yeah would be best outcome for us.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:03:12 am
How would people feel if we got Nunez for Mane's fee + say £20m?

I'd think that would be pretty acceptable. Whilst not wanting to lose Mane I do think it would be good to have a Nunez sort of player to add something a little different to the attack.

That would mean wed probably have spent close to 60m on a striker who cant pass or control a football. I think Id do a sick in my mouth.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:07:46 am
That would mean wed probably have spent close to 60m on a striker who cant pass or control a football. I think Id do a sick in my mouth.
He'd score a shed load of goals for us though.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:03:12 am
How would people feel if we got Nunez for Mane's fee + say £20m?

I'd think that would be pretty acceptable. Whilst not wanting to lose Mane I do think it would be good to have a Nunez sort of player to add something a little different to the attack.

The only question is if Nunez is good enough to be a first choice attacker for a team like ours. I only have seen him in our game against them but if we want him then no doubt he is good enough.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:15:42 am
He'd score a shed load of goals for us though.
at the expense of the rest of the team?
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:36:59 am
at the expense of the rest of the team?

What makes you think that?
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:07:46 am
That would mean wed probably have spent close to 60m on a striker who cant pass or control a football. I think Id do a sick in my mouth.

I mean I haven't seen him even nearly enough but would happily follow the club's decision making if they decided he was the right player.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:38:50 am
What makes you think that?
That the question.
He looked vs Liverpool because he had a space to play into(plus it always felt like he was offside and did dive a little). You dont get that space in a possession based side. His Passing/Pressing overall in Portugal dont seem what the club has been looking for in Forwards. The 9 mostly in the system has been the link player. Klopp has not used an out and out 9 since Lewandowski. Since that it has been a wide 9 with aubameyang , then after first summer window he put Mane into that role then signed Salah and moved Mane to the LW/Second striker type role. He also a player who shot conversion rate at 31% is very likely unsustainable(Messi like 30% for his career) would expect that to go somewhere in lower 20s more. Goals are important for the system to function goals as the 9 hasnt been the most important thing. Maybe 4-2-3-1 more wants to get back but currently the system works very well as 433/lopsided 4231 with Salah in the striker role. Nunez doesnt seem to fit as a 9.5 type and I dont see how he fits well with Jota in the squad either. System has functioned best with Firmino and Mane in the 9.5 role.
I trust the scouting department and coaching staff but this not fit what normally been targeted or something that looks like it fits the system. I'm sure they scouted him idk if it a player they want.

I have question on how well Haaland fits at City for multiple reason, he excelled a lot in transition which wont happen much at city, plus his injuries, his passing his good but idk it is good vs a low Block.
I'd be more excited about Nunez than quite a few on here. I used to see a lot of Europa League the season before last because of work, and even though he didn't have a prolific season overall then, he looked the business in that competition. Impressive range of finishes. Think it's a good sign that he was scoring more in Europe than domestically at age 21. Then when we came up against them this season in the CL, I thought he was properly dangerous. Looks like he has a certain swagger about him too.

The issue I have is the price. If they're talking about £65m-70m, that seems way over the top for a player from the Portuguese league. In the same division, Diaz was scoring even more than Nunez the first half of this season, and from the wing rather than as a number 9. And yet Diaz cost £42m + add-ons, whereas this fella is supposedly £20-25m more? That part doesn't make sense. If we can get him for something like the fee we get for Mane + add-ons, then I think it's an OK deal.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:07:46 am
That would mean wed probably have spent close to 60m on a striker who cant pass or control a football. I think Id do a sick in my mouth.

I am curious about this. If the links are true and if what you say about him is true, then why do you think the club are interested in him?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:32:18 am
I am curious about this. If the links are true and if what you say about him is true, then why do you think the club are interested in him?

I honestly dont know. Hes the complete opposite of every forward weve signed since the horror days of Lambert and Benteke. Maybe were planning to completely change whats worked for us. His touch and passing are absolutely atrocious; I cant see how he is even close to being a good fit for a team that has to try and get through teams that defend with 11 players in their own area.
Ha, imagine if we did Gnabry and Nunez. Would be ridiculous depth although not more in terms of numbers than the last half-season (Salah, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Gnabry, Nunez, Carvalho in this case). Perfectly balanced too, with Gnabry basically capable of playing across the front three.

I mean, maybe there's an extremely slim chance based on the contract status of Bobby and Mo. If we know one or both won't be here next summer, and a good replacement is available now, then it might make sense.

But as fun as it'd be, I'll be content with just one player coming in for Mane.

Just on Gnabry as an option, if he's relatively cheap (say the same price as Sadio) then it might be we go for him, even though I think he's a couple years older than we'd normally like. But it'd be him or Nunez, not both, you'd assume.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:35:41 am
I honestly dont know. Hes the complete opposite of every forward weve signed since the horror days of Lambert and Benteke. Maybe were planning to completely change whats worked for us. His touch and passing are absolutely atrocious; I cant see how he is even close to being a good fit for a team that has to try and get through teams that defend with 11 players in their own area.

I haven't seen him except against us so am rather neutral on him but given what we know about our scouting, I'm struggling to believe we'd be looking to buy a player that's as poor as you're making out.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:41:17 am
I haven't seen him except against us so am rather neutral on him but given what we know about our scouting, I'm struggling to believe we'd be looking to buy a player that's as poor as you're making out.

He has some qualities; Im not blind to that. My belief is theyre not qualities that suit Liverpool. Hes pretty quick and seems quite powerful. Decent finisher on the whole. Theyre just not really very relevant to what we need in a striker. For a 6 footer and change hes surprisingly poor in the air too. I sincerely hope were trying to dupe a rival into blowing their load on him while we find somebody good.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:45:35 am
He has some qualities; Im not blind to that. My belief is theyre not qualities that suit Liverpool. Hes pretty quick and seems quite powerful. Decent finisher on the whole. Theyre just not really very relevant to what we need in a striker. For a 6 footer and change hes surprisingly poor in the air too. I sincerely hope were trying to dupe a rival into blowing their load on him while we find somebody good.

That's it. We went a full circle on Nunez. From being the Portuguese Andy Carroll, to being surprisingly poor in the air.

RAWK's transfer thread at it's best :lmao
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:54:28 am
That's it. We went a full circle on Nunez. From being the Portuguese Andy Carroll, to being surprisingly poor in the air.

RAWK's transfer thread at it's best :lmao

Are people allowed different readings of the same evidence? Overall, the evidence amounts to him being not very good at tying play together, and our play over the past few years has been at its best with a number 9 who ties play together.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:03:12 am
How would people feel if we got Nunez for Mane's fee + say £20m?

I'd think that would be pretty acceptable. Whilst not wanting to lose Mane I do think it would be good to have a Nunez sort of player to add something a little different to the attack.

Yeah I'd go for that. I wouldnt expect Nunez to be as good as Mane currently is, but the whole point now is that we're getting in players of Manes level 6/7 years ago and I think Nunez is there. Plus, without wanting to sound wise after the event, but Mane to me seems almost predominantly as central striker now. I dont think there's a game I'd want him starting on the left ahead of Nunez, so if we're looking at it as like for like its a lot easier to stomach.

I think we'll get good money for the likes of Ox, Neco, Nat and maybe Taki so I still think there's scope for another big one or two.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:54:28 am
That's it. We went a full circle on Nunez. From being the Portuguese Andy Carroll, to being surprisingly poor in the air.

RAWK's transfer thread at it's best :lmao

He wins 37.8% of aerials. Thats not very good for somebody who would apparently offer us something different.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:03:55 am
Yeah I'd go for that. I wouldnt expect Nunez to be as good as Mane currently is, but the whole point now is that we're getting in players of Manes level 6/7 years ago and I think Nunez is there. Plus, without wanting to sound wise after the event, but Mane to me seems almost predominantly as central striker now. I dont think there's a game I'd want him starting on the left ahead of Nunez, so if we're looking at it as like for like its a lot easier to stomach.

I think we'll get good money for the likes of Ox, Neco, Nat and maybe Taki so I still think there's scope for another big one or two.

We didn't sign Mane to be CF though. We signed him to be RF, where he did well, then we switched him to LF because there was an RF that we had our eye on and signed. After Firmino's decline and Mane's performances in the AFCON, we then switched him to CF. and he did well (although probably not as well as peak Firmino). If Mane didn't work out in plan B as CF, there was always the plan A of LF. If Nunez doesn't work out at CF, does the evidence indicate he might do well in another role?

NB. the evidence for all our recently signed forwards indicated that they could do well in a number of different roles, and it was merely a matter of converting these underlying numbers into surface numbers.
