What makes you think that?



That the question.He looked vs Liverpool because he had a space to play into(plus it always felt like he was offside and did dive a little). You dont get that space in a possession based side. His Passing/Pressing overall in Portugal dont seem what the club has been looking for in Forwards. The 9 mostly in the system has been the link player. Klopp has not used an out and out 9 since Lewandowski. Since that it has been a wide 9 with aubameyang , then after first summer window he put Mane into that role then signed Salah and moved Mane to the LW/Second striker type role. He also a player who shot conversion rate at 31% is very likely unsustainable(Messi like 30% for his career) would expect that to go somewhere in lower 20s more. Goals are important for the system to function goals as the 9 hasnt been the most important thing. Maybe 4-2-3-1 more wants to get back but currently the system works very well as 433/lopsided 4231 with Salah in the striker role. Nunez doesnt seem to fit as a 9.5 type and I dont see how he fits well with Jota in the squad either. System has functioned best with Firmino and Mane in the 9.5 role.I trust the scouting department and coaching staff but this not fit what normally been targeted or something that looks like it fits the system. I'm sure they scouted him idk if it a player they want.I have question on how well Haaland fits at City for multiple reason, he excelled a lot in transition which wont happen much at city, plus his injuries, his passing his good but idk it is good vs a low Block.