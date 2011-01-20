Ha, imagine if we did Gnabry and Nunez. Would be ridiculous depth although not more in terms of numbers than the last half-season (Salah, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Gnabry, Nunez, Carvalho in this case). Perfectly balanced too, with Gnabry basically capable of playing across the front three.
I mean, maybe there's an extremely slim chance based on the contract status of Bobby and Mo. If we know one or both won't be here next summer, and a good replacement is available now, then it might make sense.
But as fun as it'd be, I'll be content with just one player coming in for Mane.
Just on Gnabry as an option, if he's relatively cheap (say the same price as Sadio) then it might be we go for him, even though I think he's a couple years older than we'd normally like. But it'd be him or Nunez, not both, you'd assume.