Just to interrupt the reckless speculation for a minute, keep in mind the club clearly wants pre-peak players to be almost no risk to the club when doing a transfer. The only recent one that we've spent any real money on is Konate and even then its low risk in that his release clause was clearly below market value and already good enough if he doesn't get any better to be a contributor at minimum. Aside from him everybody else has basically been a tribunal or a tribunal like fee to where if the player gets better or not there's basically no downside for the club. Carvalho doesn't work out? So what, we still would probably make money in the end. Same with Elliot or Gordon or any other similar player we've signed lately. There is no huge risk and I can't see that changing now.
The other thing is supposedly Diaz's numbers popped in the last 12 months to where he was an outlier in the Portuguese league. If we take the below as a relative guide almost any transfer from outside the PL is going to see their production decline.
The thinking is then that even if Diaz's numbers were to take a hit, they were at such a high level that the money would still be worth it and he's at his peak so the numbers would stay there. You don't need him to get better even if you hoped that would happen. For Nunez or a similar aged player, if their numbers take a hit and you're also paying as if they'll improve because they are pre-peak then what happens if they don't improve? You then have a probably bust of a transfer and why the club has now avoided these types of transfers for a while now.
Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Gordon and Konaté is a tiny sample size to start concocting a trend out of so you can say that the club aren't after a a player you don't think is good, especially when you make a massive exception for Diaz to fit into that trend you've just created.
If a hypothetical Núñez-to-LFC transfer doesn't seem him improve, spin it saying he doesn't like it up north and sell him to Atlético, where he'd obviously thrive.
Last thing I'd doing is taking Bundesliga attacking stats seriously after the last few years of players from their arriving in the PL where defending isn't illegal.