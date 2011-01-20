I don't know the full story but the thing with Gnabry is that he's rejected a MASSIVE contract offer from Bayern not because of money but because he wants a change of scenery. That way he'd accept a lesser offer elsewhere.



Can't see him coming here as Diaz/Mo have the wings on lock, i don't think he'd fancy the possibility of riding the bench. Maybe he could find game time in the center but that doesn't sound like something we'd do, to sign a player who excels on the wings to play mostly in the center where he can do a job. We're usually smarter than that.



It's often other teams who spend two years "scouting" a right-winger who's actually most effective on the left wing, a position where their world class "central midfielder" happens to be the least problematic at. Also a position where three of their other main attackers excel at. It's like a PE teacher did the squad planning or something.