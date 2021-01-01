« previous next »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:58:18 am
He scored 32 goals this season, why are you and others acting like he's some young unproven kid with average output?

Making no direct comparison between the players, but Afonso Alves scored 34 goals in the dutch league in a season, plus three in Europe.

Obviously can't hold it against the player for not being older and having three seasons at this level, but I imagine the answer to the question is that he is still young and only had two seasons in the top division in Europe (and in his first season he scored six league goals, in more games than he played this season). I feel like your post might be more warranted if this was the third time he'd performed to this level, not the first.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:01 am
There's a rumour going around that Gnabry might be involved somehow in this Mane deal.  ;D

Wouldn't his salary demands wreck our wage structure? Doesn't seem reasonable (and if we're throwing around money, I'd rather keep Sadio). Looks like a Madrid signing, I think.

Ramsay for 4m seems very good business. We've got some great prospects coming through right now.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:08:21 am
Making no direct comparison between the players, but Afonso Alves scored 34 goals in the dutch league in a season, plus three in Europe.

Obviously can't hold it against the player for not being older and having three seasons at this level, but I imagine the answer to the question is that he is still young and only had two seasons in the top division in Europe (and in his first season he scored six league goals, in more games than he played this season). I feel like your post might be more warranted if this was the third time he'd performed to this level, not the first.

Diaz only had one half-season scoring anywhere near the rate he had been before we signed him, granted he's a winger but seems like Nunez spent more time out wide last season and got 11 goals and 10 assists in all comps which isn't too shabby for someone's first season in a major league and Europa League.

Agree it'd be nice to see another year from him but if quality is obvious then it's obvious, might be a case of sign him now or never, same with Diaz. There aren't too many strikers knocking about these days, it's interesting that nearly everyone casting doubt over Nunez fails to provide any realistic alternatives.
