There's an intangible, almost undescribable feeling i get when i watch a good #9 play for my team.



I know, false nine's and wide forwards are all the rage and football's at its most complex state ever tactically, but they don't give me that irrational child-like joy we all got from watching Torres running in behind and BANG, back of the net. It was like watching Superman save the day.



I have some reservations regarding Darwin Nuñez but if Klopp & staff trust him, then i do, too - and how could anyone root for him, right? His life story mirrors that of some of other current Liverpool stars.



Maybe romanticism isn't dead in football and this guy will fill that #9 shaped hole in my heart.



Maybe just ask the people of Uruguay if they want him to stay in Lisbon.



You've nailed my exact feelings. I've been saying it for a few years now which is incredible given we have superb scorers like Salah, Mane and Jota. Bobby has never been on their level in front of goal but still scored a hundred odd for us, and hopefully Diaz can join that latter category. It's mad that we have all that and still I bemoan us not having a 'proper' number 9I love what Bobby has done here but it's seemingly clear now that he probably won't get back to the glorious peak he had here previously. I always felt even during his best days that it'd be best to move on from the false 9 even under Klopp, because what he brought at his peak is next to irreplaceable given the lack of similar peers and how hard it'd be to sign one of them.Nunez can strike the ball superbly, he's a good finisher who will probably get better and he's a presence in the air, which is key to how we play. He's young too, only 23 this summer. I've said for ages it'd be nice when we do sign a centre forward that it'd be fucking lovely if he could be our talisman for the next decade, someone you remember forever because he was so good. Maybe he'll be our Benzema or Lewandowski, better yet he might be our next Ian RushHere's hoping this is the summer where our prayers are answered, and if Klopp wants a more versatile attacker but he still bags 30, then you know what no hard feelings