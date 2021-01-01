« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 661 662 663 664 665 [666]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1244782 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,552
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26600 on: Yesterday at 09:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:17:08 pm
I thought he was the Paraguayan Darius Vassell. Must be mixing him up with someone else.

Youre thinking of Roque Santa Cruz, the new Juan Pablo Angel
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26601 on: Yesterday at 09:34:09 pm »
I wouldn't be too worried about Nunez's size if he's quick (which he showed he is against us). Haaland is huge (and quick) and just signed for the most possession obsessed manager but hes a killer finisher. We create so many chances that I'd be more interested in his finishing stats. If we sign him it will be a big change in direction away from small quick interchangeable wide forwards - which I wouldn't be majorly adverse too if anything for a different option - we still have that setup when required.

We have at times looked a little one dimensional last season and we lack a natural finisher. It's exciting knowing Klopp is about to build his next big team knowing what he's done previously. The only thing I'd have questions about is if we spend the assumed money it will cost to get him, you'd imagine he's be starting ASAP. Im not sure we'd spend that amount of money on someone who will still need to find their feet. Look at Ali and Virg - big money but played straight away.

Inclined to think we will hedge our bets and replace like for like - Raphinia, Nkunku, Bowen type player
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm by Flaccid Bobby Fowler »
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,852
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26602 on: Yesterday at 09:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:17:08 pm
I thought he was the Paraguayan Darius Vassell. Must be mixing him up with someone else.
The Mongolian Marco Boogers.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,817
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26603 on: Yesterday at 09:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:36:10 pm
The Mongolian Marco Boogers.
The ostravan maradonna..


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26604 on: Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm »
I don't get how people can see us let Origi leave on a free one year after selling Awoyini and say we now want a traditional 9. Clearly we don't or we wouldn't have let Origi leave or sold Awoyini.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26605 on: Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm »
Yeah,clear as mud.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,951
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26606 on: Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Yesterday at 09:34:09 pm
I wouldn't be too worried about Nunez's size if he's quick (which he showed he is against us). Haaland is huge (and quick) and just signed for the most possession obsessed manager but hes a killer finisher. We create so many chances that I'd be more interested in his finishing stats. If we sign him it will be a big change in direction away from small quick interchangeable wide forwards - which I wouldn't be majorly adverse too if anything for a different option - we still have that setup when required.

We have at times looked a little one dimensional last season and we lack a natural finisher. It's exciting knowing Klopp is about to build his next big team knowing what he's done previously. The only thing I'd have questions about is if we spend the assumed money it will cost to get him, you'd imagine he's be starting ASAP. Im not sure we'd spend that amount of money on someone who will still need to find their feet. Look at Ali and Virg - big money but played straight away.

Inclined to think we will hedge our bets and replace like for like - Raphinia, Nkunku, Bowen type player

Im not convinced trying to do what city is doing only with players not as good will pay dividends, Nunez isnt as good as Haaland, why not improve the midfield with a Silva / KDB type of midfielder? We could look at forwards,l with different qualities, why not go after a quick or skilful striker rather than a physical one?
Logged

Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26607 on: Yesterday at 10:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
Im not convinced trying to do what city is doing only with players not as good will pay dividends, Nunez isnt as good as Haaland, why not improve the midfield with a Silva / KDB type of midfielder? We could look at forwards,l with different qualities, why not go after a quick or skilful striker rather than a physical one?

I suppose thats what I'm trying to say - If we sign him we are changing formation with an unproven expensive signing and its a proper rebuild. I don't think we will deviate too far away from what we have and has been so successful, especially at the price it will cost to get him. Too much of a gamble in more ways than one.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,544
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26608 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm
I don't get how people can see us let Origi leave on a free one year after selling Awoyini and say we now want a traditional 9. Clearly we don't or we wouldn't have let Origi leave or sold Awoyini.

We had one with Origi in Klopp's first season and he was flying but then his game changed after he was chopped down by an Everton yard dog. Benteke was given a chance but himself wasn't the same player after a bad injury at Villa. Sturridge was given the chances but himself wasn't the same player after a long term injury and injuries caught up with him. I'd have liked to have seen us give Awoniyi a chance at some point tbf.

We could accommodate a 'traditional 9' but they'd have to score regularly. Origi was a scorer of huge goals but he was never a consistent goalscorer. Minamino has given a great goal return but just lacks the physical presence to start regularly.

We've tried a lot of different things anyway with the number 9 role over the course of the season as Firmino has been injured a lot and not been a regular starter.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,553
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26609 on: Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
Im not convinced trying to do what city is doing only with players not as good will pay dividends, Nunez isnt as good as Haaland, why not improve the midfield with a Silva / KDB type of midfielder? We could look at forwards,l with different qualities, why not go after a quick or skilful striker rather than a physical one?

Jota is a quick and skilful striker.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26610 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm »
Dominic King saying Ramsey could be done by end of week for 4m.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26611 on: Yesterday at 10:35:26 pm »
Calvin Ramsay deal nearing completion.

https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1533925167461814274

Quote
A little update on Liverpool and their pursuit of Calvin Ramsey. Its still very much the intention to sign him from Aberdeen, he is keen on making the move and a fee of £4million should get things done. Could be movement before the end of the week
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26612 on: Yesterday at 10:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm
Dominic King saying Ramsey could be done by end of week for 4m.
Never seen him play but Boss that lol.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26613 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm »
Nice, no real reason it should drag on. He wants to come here and its a low fee., with Aberdeen willing sellers.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26614 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm »
Scottish journo.

Quote
Liverpool are ready to submit an official bid for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

It's understood an opening offer of £3.5M + add ons will be submitted this week.

[@ScottBurns75]
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,553
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26615 on: Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm »
The Mail (sorry) saying us and City keeping tabs on Saka.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,552
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26616 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm
I don't get how people can see us let Origi leave on a free one year after selling Awoyini and say we now want a traditional 9. Clearly we don't or we wouldn't have let Origi leave or sold Awoyini.

I mean.no disrespect to either of them but I think Nunez is levels above them both
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26617 on: Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm »
A lot of Ramsay news tonight. This one is done really.

Quote
Jurgen Klopp wants Calvin Ramsay to be the understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold next season [@pressjournal]
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26618 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:35:26 pm
Calvin Ramsay deal nearing completion.

https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1533925167461814274


Nice

From the little amount i've seen he very much looks comfortable going forward and decent with both feet. Hopefully we get him and he fits in well, good move as he's young and will be keen to learn without kicking up a fuss he isn't first choice
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,937
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26619 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm »
Looks like he'll probably be our second signing of the summer after Carvalho. I'd imagine he'd spend most of next season learning in training with the odd cup outing. Decades ago, he'd probably spend a season in the reserves learning the trade.
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26620 on: Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm »
There's an intangible, almost undescribable feeling i get when i watch a good #9 play for my team.

I know, false nine's and wide forwards are all the rage and football's at its most complex state ever tactically, but they don't give me that irrational child-like joy we all got from watching Torres running in behind and BANG, back of the net. It was like watching Superman save the day.

I have some reservations regarding Darwin Nuñez but if Klopp & staff trust him, then i do, too - and how could anyone root for him, right? His life story mirrors that of some of other current Liverpool stars.

Maybe romanticism isn't dead in football and this guy will fill that #9 shaped hole in my heart.

Maybe just ask the people of Uruguay if they want him to stay in Lisbon.
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26621 on: Yesterday at 11:22:28 pm »
A pro of Nunez joining that hasnt been discussed:

The potential return to RAWK of Uruguayan36.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,446
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26622 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:22:28 pm
A pro of Nunez joining that hasnt been discussed:

The potential return to RAWK of Uruguayan36.

Ah but it has been discussed  ;D
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,158
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26623 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
Ramsey in means Williams sold to Fulham maybe and Bradley out on loan.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26624 on: Yesterday at 11:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:22:28 pm
A pro of Nunez joining that hasnt been discussed:

The potential return to RAWK of Uruguayan36.

Plagiarism is very unbecoming  of you DS.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:11:53 pm
If we sign Nunez then Uruguayan36 will be back on RAWK.  :D ;D

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26625 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm »
if he is a 1000 times better than the last Nunez we had he will be some player.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26626 on: Yesterday at 11:59:08 pm »
(🟢) NEW:

Liverpool still want £42.5m for Sadio Mané despite an expected second bid from Bayern of £35m.

They want to use the money to put towards signing Darwin Nunez but will not pay over the odds for the Uruguayan. [Simon Jones]
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,646
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26627 on: Today at 12:01:58 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm
There's an intangible, almost undescribable feeling i get when i watch a good #9 play for my team.

I know, false nine's and wide forwards are all the rage and football's at its most complex state ever tactically, but they don't give me that irrational child-like joy we all got from watching Torres running in behind and BANG, back of the net. It was like watching Superman save the day.

I have some reservations regarding Darwin Nuñez but if Klopp & staff trust him, then i do, too - and how could anyone root for him, right? His life story mirrors that of some of other current Liverpool stars.

Maybe romanticism isn't dead in football and this guy will fill that #9 shaped hole in my heart.

Maybe just ask the people of Uruguay if they want him to stay in Lisbon.

You've nailed my exact feelings. I've been saying it for a few years now which is incredible given we have superb scorers like Salah, Mane and Jota. Bobby has never been on their level in front of goal but still scored a hundred odd for us, and hopefully Diaz can join that latter category. It's mad that we have all that and still I bemoan us not having a 'proper' number 9  ;D

I love what Bobby has done here but it's seemingly clear now that he probably won't get back to the glorious peak he had here previously. I always felt even during his best days that it'd be best to move on from the false 9 even under Klopp, because what he brought at his peak is next to irreplaceable given the lack of similar peers and how hard it'd be to sign one of them.

Nunez can strike the ball superbly, he's a good finisher who will probably get better and he's a presence in the air, which is key to how we play. He's young too, only 23 this summer. I've said for ages it'd be nice when we do sign a centre forward that it'd be fucking lovely if he could be our talisman for the next decade, someone you remember forever because he was so good. Maybe he'll be our Benzema or Lewandowski, better yet he might be our next Ian Rush  :D

Here's hoping this is the summer where our prayers are answered, and if Klopp wants a more versatile attacker but he still bags 30, then you know what no hard feelings  ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,446
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26628 on: Today at 12:03:12 am »
How would people feel if we got Nunez for Mane's fee + say £20m?

I'd think that would be pretty acceptable. Whilst not wanting to lose Mane I do think it would be good to have a Nunez sort of player to add something a little different to the attack.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 661 662 663 664 665 [666]   Go Up
« previous next »
 