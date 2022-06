He’s a very talented player. But shame he’s a crock. It’d be like Naby (up to this season) all over again, plays well for 2 or 3 games, picks up a niggly injury, takes about a month to get going again, plays well for 2 or 3 games, then gets another injury etc etc.Been this way since his last season at Dortmund.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp