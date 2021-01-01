All i can say while not seeing him play outside our games against Benfica i was impressed by Nunez in them and his 6 goals in 6 starts in the CL suggest they weren't fluke performances.Like others have mentioned his pace,power,directness and killer instinct reminded me of young Torres who also had some weaknesses in his overall game.People are understandably still scarred after the Benteke experience where he tormented us several times before we signed him and he was terrible but think that's on our recruitment at the time as he had ruptured his achilles in between and wasn't half the player after.Obviously if Nunez goes to United he's shit,so..