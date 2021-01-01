« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26320 on: Today at 03:30:04 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:05:13 am
Can't see us getting Nunez to be honest. Benfica will want a bidding war and with United being desperate I can see them spending £80m on him, assuming they are actually interested in him as well.

Nah. We have all the advantages. No matter how much they offer to Benfica, they can't force Nunez to choose Manutd. Why would he go there, they don't have CL football, new manager who isn't even in top10, old average team, a new project that could go terribly wrong, unhappy fans constantly in a fight with the owners etc.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26321 on: Today at 03:33:07 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:35:55 am
Not necessarily, but I'd imagine his height might prove useful regardless. That said there's no way we'd be interested in him at the price Benfica want.

He is tall but I have heard some of the Benfica fans say that he is not great in the air. Doesn't score a lot of headers and is not a typical target man that holds the ball up either.

Although he is quite young and he has improved many aspects of his game in past few seasons. Maybe he can develop into that type of player, who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26322 on: Today at 03:43:38 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:30:04 am
Nah. We have all the advantages. No matter how much they offer to Benfica, they can't force Nunez to choose Manutd. Why would he go there, they don't have CL football, new manager who isn't even in top10, old average team, a new project that could go terribly wrong, unhappy fans constantly in a fight with the owners etc.

"Why would Varane go there?", "Why does De Gea stay there and waste his career?" etc.

They pay enormous wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26323 on: Today at 04:03:34 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:43:38 am
"Why would Varane go there?", "Why does De Gea stay there and waste his career?" etc.

They pay enormous wages.

By that logic United could basically get any player they wanted ahead of us just because they paid more wages. There are other things thay come into consideration, such as Klopp and the chance to challenge for Trophies and play Champions League football. He wont have that at United. So yeah, if he does choose them over us, then by all means, I feel we'd have dodged a bullet.

Basically, in my completely biased opinion the only other clubs I think capable of gazumping us for the right player for acceptable reasons is Madrid, Barca, Bayern and City. For all other clubs, I'd genuinely question the players ambitions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26324 on: Today at 04:16:57 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:30:04 am
Nah. We have all the advantages. No matter how much they offer to Benfica, they can't force Nunez to choose Manutd. Why would he go there, they don't have CL football, new manager who isn't even in top10, old average team, a new project that could go terribly wrong, unhappy fans constantly in a fight with the owners etc.

But they are the biggest team in the world!  ;D

Fair points though and I agree. But money does talk unfortunately.
We will find out soon enough. Hopefully we get all our business done early so we can sit back and enjoy the drama around others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26325 on: Today at 05:01:51 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:03:34 am
By that logic United could basically get any player they wanted ahead of us just because they paid more wages. There are other things thay come into consideration, such as Klopp and the chance to challenge for Trophies and play Champions League football. He wont have that at United. So yeah, if he does choose them over us, then by all means, I feel we'd have dodged a bullet.

Basically, in my completely biased opinion the only other clubs I think capable of gazumping us for the right player for acceptable reasons is Madrid, Barca, Bayern and City. For all other clubs, I'd genuinely question the players ambitions.

Not disputing the rationale around a player's attitude - good litmus test - but that's not the point. We've been priced out before with them. Don't forget we were very interested in Sancho at one point in time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26326 on: Today at 05:33:15 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:01:51 am
Not disputing the rationale around a player's attitude - good litmus test - but that's not the point. We've been priced out before with them. Don't forget we were very interested in Sancho at one point in time.

We are always interested in the best talent but as a club weve only ever bought the best out there twice in the last 5-10 years, VVD + Alisson, every other signing has been someone on the way up or undervalued

Sancho / Mbappe style signings will never happen at Liverpool and Im okay with that, we can always find talent that we can improve and integrate into a team structure

I dont think Nunez is our real target, were interested but will be working on a different deal under the radar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26327 on: Today at 06:10:24 am
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 12:31:20 am
Did you watch our games against Benfica? He was brilliant. Like Torres with more power.

He got exactly what he needs to be a decent player against us; space. Every second touch is a tackle or sliding in to get a shot off before a defender comes across. He is so, so basic. I just cannot get excited about him. I get Benteke vibes from him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26328 on: Today at 07:04:00 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:10:24 am
He got exactly what he needs to be a decent player against us; space. Every second touch is a tackle or sliding in to get a shot off before a defender comes across. He is so, so basic. I just cannot get excited about him. I get Benteke vibes from him.

Benteke was a beast until he fucked his Achilles. Should never have signed him after that.

Fair to say we haven't got a great track record with that profile of striker. Nunez does have pace in abundance though so Torres is what you're hoping for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26329 on: Today at 07:05:10 am
All i can say while not seeing him play outside our games against Benfica i was impressed by Nunez in them and his 6 goals in 6 starts in the CL suggest they weren't fluke performances.

Like others have mentioned his pace,power,directness and killer instinct reminded me of young Torres who also had some weaknesses in his overall game.

People are understandably still scarred after the Benteke experience where he tormented us several times before we signed him and he was terrible but think that's on our recruitment at the time as he had ruptured his achilles in between and wasn't half the player after.

Obviously if Nunez goes to United he's shit,so..  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26330 on: Today at 07:11:33 am
If we're seriously interested in Nunez but are not prepared to pay 60m Euros, then the brief to Joyce means we are confident that he wants to come here and only here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26331 on: Today at 07:14:28 am
Since some people obviously don't like the Torres comparison, here is another comparison, probably more accurate when it comes to Nunez ...

https://youtu.be/80gnnPltG6Y
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26332 on: Today at 07:20:05 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:14:28 am
Since some people obviously don't like the Torres comparison, here is another comparison, probably more accurate when it comes to Nunez ...

https://youtu.be/80gnnPltG6Y

I mean if we get can get Nunez to work off the ball like Cavani did, wed have a hell of a player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26333 on: Today at 07:32:56 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:14:28 am
Since some people obviously don't like the Torres comparison, here is another comparison, probably more accurate when it comes to Nunez ...

https://youtu.be/80gnnPltG6Y

If his game is similar to Cavani's, I'd love him here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26334 on: Today at 07:37:53 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:33:15 am
We are always interested in the best talent but as a club weve only ever bought the best out there twice in the last 5-10 years, VVD + Alisson, every other signing has been someone on the way up or undervalued

Sancho / Mbappe style signings will never happen at Liverpool and Im okay with that, we can always find talent that we can improve and integrate into a team structure

I dont think Nunez is our real target, were interested but will be working on a different deal under the radar

Yep.

Utd bid around  60 million + 20 in add ons for Nunez to open. Doubt we're competing in that market.

Need to look at the profile of player as well,  our tactics are to compress the pitch,  possess the ball in the opponents' half for most of the game,  his touch,  control has to be top clsss to get hit all the time in that central zone and retain.  From what I've seen,  he is competent,  more suited to running into space,  as was mentioned earlier in the thread.

Wide forward type is what we'll be looking at imo,  tied in to how quickly there is clarity on Salah and Mane. Unless Klopp radically changes tactics for next season.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26335 on: Today at 08:02:54 am
I've only watched Nunez twice, against us.  He was an absolute pain in the arse, a lot more mobile than I expected given what people were saying about him and really tricky.  Obviously you can't judge on two games, but he looked a player, the Carroll comparisons I read earlier are just ridiculous.

Delighted Milner is signing an extension, a swiss army knife of a player even at his age (he'll still probably win the beep test pre-season).

As for Bayern's bid, well, they're clearly not serious about him if that's what they're offering.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26336 on: Today at 08:05:13 am
I still think we probably get a midfielder, but you can see why the club saying theyre happy to wait until next summer. As it stands, with Milner signing a new deal, were retaining our group of eight midfielders. I cant imagine we want more than that, so you imagine the only way we recruit there is if we can find a home for Ox or Keita?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26337 on: Today at 08:25:02 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:32:56 am
If his game is similar to Cavani's, I'd love him here.

Cavani's movement in the box we could really do with. Always in the right place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26338 on: Today at 08:27:09 am
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:37:53 am
Yep.

Utd bid around  60 million + 20 in add ons for Nunez to open. Doubt we're competing in that market.

Need to look at the profile of player as well,  our tactics are to compress the pitch,  possess the ball in the opponents' half for most of the game,  his touch,  control has to be top clsss to get hit all the time in that central zone and retain.  From what I've seen,  he is competent,  more suited to running into space,  as was mentioned earlier in the thread.

Wide forward type is what we'll be looking at imo,  tied in to how quickly there is clarity on Salah and Mane. Unless Klopp radically changes tactics for next season.

As I've said before United aren't a club you get into a bidding war with, especially given our frugality.

They won't blink at paying 100 mill.and 350k a week for a player they want. We won't compete with that.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26339 on: Today at 08:27:31 am
If we did sign Nunez, do people think the potential is there for Klopp to turn him into another Lewa?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26340 on: Today at 08:33:08 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:09 am
As I've said before United aren't a club you get into a bidding war with, especially given our frugality.

They won't blink at paying 100 mill.and 350k a week for a player they want. We won't compete with that.

How important is that if Nunez turns round to Benfica and tells him there's not a chance he's going there? That's been key to a lot of our transfers - I'm sure Nunez has been keeping an open mind on his potential destination, but I reckon if we've made our interest concrete then he'll happily shut down other suitors.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26341 on: Today at 08:38:15 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:27:31 am
If we did sign Nunez, do people think the potential is there for Klopp to turn him into another Lewa?

I don't think so. Nunez is more mobile than Lewandowski. More likely the next Torres or Cavani, from their peak days ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26342 on: Today at 08:38:37 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:33:08 am
How important is that if Nunez turns round to Benfica and tells him there's not a chance he's going there? That's been key to a lot of our transfers - I'm sure Nunez has been keeping an open mind on his potential destination, but I reckon if we've made our interest concrete then he'll happily shut down other suitors.

If he's prepared to do that, then yeah. If it's who United are strongly in for then he's obviously given encouragement he'd go there.

Like it or not if you've got two offers on the table and one doubles your money then it's going to sway players and particularly agents.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26343 on: Today at 08:43:26 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:05:13 am
I still think we probably get a midfielder, but you can see why the club saying theyre happy to wait until next summer. As it stands, with Milner signing a new deal, were retaining our group of eight midfielders. I cant imagine we want more than that, so you imagine the only way we recruit there is if we can find a home for Ox or Keita?
If cant get the guy you want this summer. It probably worth keeping Ox unless his value meet plus he wants to leave.
Im guessing Keita will get an extension 2 plus 1 or 3 plus 1 would be fine
Jones/Elliott if nobody signed would expect to be used more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26344 on: Today at 08:46:50 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:43:26 am
If cant get the guy you want this summer. It probably worth keeping Ox unless his value meet plus he wants to leave.
Im guessing Keita will get an extension 2 plus 1 or 3 plus 1 would be fine
Jones/Elliott if nobody signed would expect to be used more.

Jones is the one who disappointed me the most last season, he had bad luck with injuries but I was expecting it to be his break out year, I found him to be overly conservative with the ball, he is someone that can make a difference in the final third but didnt offer anything, hopefully with a good pre season he comes out of the blocks fast
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26345 on: Today at 08:49:20 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:05:13 am
I still think we probably get a midfielder, but you can see why the club saying theyre happy to wait until next summer. As it stands, with Milner signing a new deal, were retaining our group of eight midfielders. I cant imagine we want more than that, so you imagine the only way we recruit there is if we can find a home for Ox or Keita?

Pleased Milner has renewed but not at the expense of a new signing. We need more legs in midfield. Hendo/Thiago/Milner all a year older as well (30+).

We ended up depleted in midfield a few times as well, it was like centre halves the previous year before Christmas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26346 on: Today at 08:49:33 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:33:08 am
How important is that if Nunez turns round to Benfica and tells him there's not a chance he's going there? That's been key to a lot of our transfers - I'm sure Nunez has been keeping an open mind on his potential destination, but I reckon if we've made our interest concrete then he'll happily shut down other suitors.

I don't think that Nunez has to tell Benfica anything. He is represented by Jorge Mendes, and Benfica are heavily dependent on their relationship with him. He has made a ton of money to Benfica by using them as the stepping stone for his future stars, with Renato Sanches, Ederson and Ruben Dias being the most recent examples. If Jorge wants to bring Nunez to LFC, we will get him at a reasonable price. Of course, the agent fee will still be substantial ...
