I've only watched Nunez twice, against us. He was an absolute pain in the arse, a lot more mobile than I expected given what people were saying about him and really tricky. Obviously you can't judge on two games, but he looked a player, the Carroll comparisons I read earlier are just ridiculous.
Delighted Milner is signing an extension, a swiss army knife of a player even at his age (he'll still probably win the beep test pre-season).
As for Bayern's bid, well, they're clearly not serious about him if that's what they're offering.