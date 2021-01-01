« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26320 on: Today at 03:30:04 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:05:13 am
Can't see us getting Nunez to be honest. Benfica will want a bidding war and with United being desperate I can see them spending £80m on him, assuming they are actually interested in him as well.

Nah. We have all the advantages. No matter how much they offer to Benfica, they can't force Nunez to choose Manutd. Why would he go there, they don't have CL football, new manager who isn't even in top10, old average team, a new project that could go terribly wrong, unhappy fans constantly in a fight with the owners etc.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26321 on: Today at 03:33:07 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:35:55 am
Not necessarily, but I'd imagine his height might prove useful regardless. That said there's no way we'd be interested in him at the price Benfica want.

He is tall but I have heard some of the Benfica fans say that he is not great in the air. Doesn't score a lot of headers and is not a typical target man that holds the ball up either.

Although he is quite young and he has improved many aspects of his game in past few seasons. Maybe he can develop into that type of player, who knows.
Logged

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26322 on: Today at 03:43:38 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:30:04 am
Nah. We have all the advantages. No matter how much they offer to Benfica, they can't force Nunez to choose Manutd. Why would he go there, they don't have CL football, new manager who isn't even in top10, old average team, a new project that could go terribly wrong, unhappy fans constantly in a fight with the owners etc.

"Why would Varane go there?", "Why does De Gea stay there and waste his career?" etc.

They pay enormous wages.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:18 am by Kopenhagen »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26323 on: Today at 04:03:34 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:43:38 am
"Why would Varane go there?", "Why does De Gea stay there and waste his career?" etc.

They pay enormous wages.

By that logic United could basically get any player they wanted ahead of us just because they paid more wages. There are other things thay come into consideration, such as Klopp and the chance to challenge for Trophies and play Champions League football. He wont have that at United. So yeah, if he does choose them over us, then by all means, I feel we'd have dodged a bullet.

Basically, in my completely biased opinion the only other clubs I think capable of gazumping us for the right player for acceptable reasons is Madrid, Barca, Bayern and City. For all other clubs, I'd genuinely question the players ambitions.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:07:03 am by AmanShah21 »
Logged

Tokyoite

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26324 on: Today at 04:16:57 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:30:04 am
Nah. We have all the advantages. No matter how much they offer to Benfica, they can't force Nunez to choose Manutd. Why would he go there, they don't have CL football, new manager who isn't even in top10, old average team, a new project that could go terribly wrong, unhappy fans constantly in a fight with the owners etc.

But they are the biggest team in the world!  ;D

Fair points though and I agree. But money does talk unfortunately.
We will find out soon enough. Hopefully we get all our business done early so we can sit back and enjoy the drama around others.
Logged
