Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1230291 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26280 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:23:48 pm
I just have complete confidence in anyone we do want, attackers even more so. Klopp has taken players plenty have deemed as average or flops and made them some of the finest footballers in the world. I think we could do a whole lot worse than Jota and Nunez in the middle. A fucking whole lot worse.

I am in this here camp, too. If we are interested, then Klopp and co have obviously had a look & reckon there is a player in there that can compliment LFC's forward line.

 Watched a few Benfica games when we first linked to him, and Nunez, in light of LFC forwards, currently confuses me. His touch can be quite messy, and he seems to struggle with his back-to-goal play (primarily because his technique is, well, weird). His pace, directness, height & strength have served him pretty well in the Portuguese league, where and has been effective when he isolates fullbacks on the left wing (mostly) and the right wing, at times just breezing past players. Benfica are asking for silly money, but so were Porto for Diaz, and that got reduced several levels. That Benfica are not in CL next season will affect how much money they can realistically get for Nunez.

Interesting to see how this puns out. If we do get him, it would surely signal some kind of system change, no? A 4-2-2-2 (?), with Nunez + Jota as a front 2? A 4231 with Nunez/Jota alternating as #9s, with them having less involvement in the build-up phases, so as to linger in/around the box to put chances away?

With Milner remaining another year, might it be a signal that we won't be pushing for another #6/#8, especially that our choice (Tchouameni) is not joining? This would support the logic that we are transitioning to a 2-man midfield.

A lot of speculation, I know, eh? A potentially interesting week, this. Hope, though, that the Mane thing does't drag on. Give Bayern a deadline by which to make a reasonable offer, after which, the door closes, and we focus on preparation for the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26281 on: Yesterday at 11:52:40 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Clearly a joke.

Hard to tell on this forum recently  ;D

Sorry Peter  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26282 on: Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm »
Nunez gives us a different dimension when teams park the bus and having issues breaking teams down. Pardon the pun, but maybe he is the evolution to our attacking play where some of our play has become somewhat formulaic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26283 on: Today at 12:01:04 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26284 on: Today at 12:01:10 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm
Nunez gives us a different dimension when teams park the bus and having issues breaking teams down. Pardon the pun, but maybe he is the evolution to our attacking play where some of our play has become somewhat formulaic

In what way though? Because he's tall? Because he doesn't seem to routinely play against sides who park the bus in Portugal or the CL, so not sure how people are extrapolating that he's going to help us there. If you watch most of his goals, they are not scored against deep defences at all. In fact, watching any clips of him (be it highlight or all touch videos) he usually has loads of space.

Maybe he'll be great, I guess we don't know until someone tries him in a possession based team, but if you boil it down to his more obvious strengths and weaknesses, I'd hazard a guess that he won't suit playing against parked buses at all and would be far better for a counter-attacking team.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26285 on: Today at 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
To be fair Joyce is very reliable. Thats not to say we definitely sign Nunez but if he says we are interested then we definitely will be. Again, doesnt mean he is the only one.

I wasnt that impressed by him against us but if we sign him he is probably amazing.

True. As you said, doesn't mean we'll sign him, but there is interest.

Joyce isn't used as a useful idiot by the Club - they reserve that for the likes of Pearce.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26286 on: Today at 12:04:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:45:43 pm
We put out a similar line on Diaz in the weeks before that deal was done. Maybe well let United be Spurs this time and negotiate a deal before swooping in.

We can't gazzump United if they really want a player - they'd give him a dump truck load of money just to prove a point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26287 on: Today at 12:04:55 am »
This is some of the chat on this thread just before the Diaz thing went formal:

Quote from: Lynndenberries on January 28, 2022, 02:12:44 am
I just cant see this happening. Thats serious money for a guy with less than stellar underlying numbers coming from the Portuguese league.
Quote from: A-Bomb on January 28, 2022, 02:14:47 am
It's certainly not in the same league as Mane and Salah in terms of underlying numbers and in at far higher level for similar money.
I think it's a big leap.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on January 28, 2022, 02:16:28 am
Exactly. He profiles similar to Zaha, Traore, and Dan James. It goes against every big money signing weve made since 2016.
Quote from: RedG13 on January 28, 2022, 02:29:38 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz He really good at dribbling, but not progressing the pass passing or dribbling, along with doesnt look like good Defense numbers and has one year breakout in goals/assists is generally a profile liverpool stays away from. Liverpool has more data but guessing he is unlikely.
Quote from: RedG13 on January 28, 2022, 03:23:23 am
I don't think FBref gets Portugal data like France, Italy, Germany and obv England for the league. Liverpool would have more data on him but those numbers are mostly national team, CL numbers on the underlying but his defensive stats dont seem good enough for The staff have looked for before
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on January 28, 2022, 07:23:20 am
Got to say I am surprised we have gone for him at that price. His stats, the league and price dont add up to our usual MO. Quite a few other possible targets at that price in better leagues etc
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 28, 2022, 11:16:02 am
Obviously the transfer team get way more right than they get wrong, but my initial reaction is that I've very underwhelmed.

Thought he looked ordinary when we've played Porto. Don't reckon he's got the ability to replicate peak Salah/Mane form and figures.

And for +£40m, it strongly suggests that he's going to be the only major forward acquisition (unless we sell Salah because he won't sign a new deal). I think to compete with Abu Dhabi, we need higher quality.
Quote from: Schmidt on January 28, 2022, 11:45:31 am
Apparently the usual stat sites like fbref don't have any/as much data on the Portuguese leagues so his numbers there aren't very useful. The people who do have more accurate numbers seem pretty convinced though.
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on January 28, 2022, 12:08:25 pm
There's a radar plot somewhere on the thread, which probably can address some of the underlying number discussion earlier. Much of it was based on data from Fbref. But it turns out Portuguese league data is not as comprehensive as that of the Premier League, Bundersliga etc. So, there were only 700 odd minutes worth of data for Diaz which were mainly from the CL where Porto are a weaker team.

The radar appears to have somehow been constructed with Diaz's performance data from the league. And based on that, he looks like a dangerous dribbler who gets into excellent positions and finishes well. From my cursory glance at the FBRef data for CL only, his numbers are at a similar level as those of Mane despite Mane playing for one of the best teams and Porto being one of the weaker teams. In summary, the concerns about the underlying stats were perhaps because of a very small and unrepresentative sample size.

Looking forward to our pursuit of the Portuguese Andy Carroll.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26288 on: Today at 12:08:08 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm
Nunez gives us a different dimension when teams park the bus and having issues breaking teams down. Pardon the pun, but maybe he is the evolution to our attacking play where some of our play has become somewhat formulaic

We have scored 94 goals, Mancity 99 and Chelsea 76. With 92 points and 94 goals, conceded only 26 times, it's safe to say that we had a perfect season that many can only dream of. It's hard to improve such a brilliant team. That said, i like Nunez, he seem like a mix of Cavani and Suarez, i hope he can help us reach 95+ points or even 97+ points, because I'm afraid we have to reach that next season in order to win the league
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26289 on: Today at 12:11:03 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:01:10 am
In what way though? Because he's tall? Because he doesn't seem to routinely play against sides who park the bus in Portugal or the CL, so not sure how people are extrapolating that he's going to help us there. If you watch most of his goals, they are not scored against deep defences at all. In fact, watching any clips of him (be it highlight or all touch videos) he usually has loads of space.

Maybe he'll be great, I guess we don't know until someone tries him in a possession based team, but if you boil it down to his more obvious strengths and weaknesses, I'd hazard a guess that he won't suit playing against parked buses at all and would be far better for a counter-attacking team.



Hes 6.2 and 80kg, so something different to contend with. Definitely different to Salah, Mane and Jota
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26290 on: Today at 12:14:29 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:01:10 am
In what way though? Because he's tall? Because he doesn't seem to routinely play against sides who park the bus in Portugal or the CL, so not sure how people are extrapolating that he's going to help us there. If you watch most of his goals, they are not scored against deep defences at all. In fact, watching any clips of him (be it highlight or all touch videos) he usually has loads of space.

Maybe he'll be great, I guess we don't know until someone tries him in a possession based team, but if you boil it down to his more obvious strengths and weaknesses, I'd hazard a guess that he won't suit playing against parked buses at all and would be far better for a counter-attacking team.

https://youtu.be/nqnaVA2bM_0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26291 on: Today at 12:17:04 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:04:53 am
We can't gazzump United if they really want a player - they'd give him a dump truck load of money just to prove a point.

Considering that Nunez has already rejected Newcastle (a far richer club than Man Utd), I'd say that he has a different idea about his career ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26292 on: Today at 12:17:18 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:39:15 pm
I still don't see Jota as a pure 9 but I do like him there. Equally, as others have pointed out, Nunez has started games from a wide position, and watching him he's clearly comfortable drifting either side and receiving the ball in those areas too. That adds a string to his bow imo because versatility is definitely important for us.

Likewise whether it's Nunez or a n other I do think another forward who is good in the air is important too - spamming crosses seemingly isn't something we are stopping any time soon and if Jota is unavailable or on the bench and Mane and Origi are sold I don't see who's scoring from them.

If they're fast and capable of beating a man I don't see an awful lot not to like here - he's got the frame and ability to work on the rest over time without any major pressure

Hes a specimen phsycially for sure and an exciting prospect for someone but I see a ton not to like for us  (from how hes most effective to his injury record to his ball retention to price/risk  etc) so we disagree but lets see

All that said I still dont really think were going to sign a forward this summer, I get Im now in the minority and not only do I want to be wrong but will actively join in and instigate speculation all summer.. but I dont think we plan to. Their plan was to sign Diaz this summer (obv now to replace Mane) if wed just announced Diaz and Carvalho dont think thered be much what other forward are we getting chat
Would love to be pleasantly surprised with one as more forwards is better 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26293 on: Today at 12:20:32 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:11:03 am
Hes 6.2 and 80kg, so something different to contend with. Definitely different to Salah, Mane and Jota

Sure, but for £50m+ you'd want a bit more than that would you not?

I mean if we're resorting to "well he's a big physical laddie" arguments instead of discussing his footballing ability then I can't help but feel we've gone wrong somewhere.

As for the comparisons with Diaz, you can understand the reservations about buying from the Portuguese league, but with that said Diaz looked a significantly more accomplished and well-rounded footballer when he came here, and he came in at half the price Nunez is being touted for... If Nunez is available for similar, thinking £35m ish, then you could see it being a gamble potentially worth taking, and that might explain the line being toed by the journos (we like him, but not at any cost). But with United allegedly in the mix at much higher numbers I just don't see it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26294 on: Today at 12:25:01 am »
Nunez is Jota 2.0.


Hell slot heaps but make our play break down just like Jota does.

If were replacing Mane, we need a Bobby type who can play on the wing as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26295 on: Today at 12:25:14 am »
Not sure either way on Nunez but you'd back the club to make the right decision

One thing that would be interesting is that the two dominant teams in this country, who have converged in playing style over the last few years, will both be signing a pure number 9 style player (after Chelsea signed Lukaku last year). Makes you wonder on the next tactical developments that will come, and how the best managers in the world want to overcome how the opposition try to counter their style
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26296 on: Today at 12:26:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:14:29 am
https://youtu.be/nqnaVA2bM_0

Yup I've seen that. What's your point? The majority of those goals are scored on the break or with defenders turned fairly high up the pitch and running back towards their own goals. There's maybe a handful of goals in there scored against what could even remotely be described as a "parked bus".

Which is not to say he couldn't do it, but there's little evidence to support that he'd be the answer for us in that sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26297 on: Today at 12:27:44 am »
Interesting this. With Divock and Sadio leaving, we'd miss a physical and aerial threat and Nunez kinda fits that profile. Still think he's quite Raw but since we still have Bobby and Jota, we can afford to ease him in. What i like with him is that he does contribute quite a bit defensively and is another no.9 who plays deeper than convention so role-wise with some development he could evolve into a very very good false 9 who can also play on the shoulder with good physicality.
Price might end up being a hold up because its hard to justify him costing more than Diaz but regardless, good to see a genuine link and one that does excite!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26298 on: Today at 12:30:59 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:26:02 am
Yup I've seen that. What's your point? The majority of those goals are scored on the break or with defenders turned fairly high up the pitch and running back towards their own goals. There's maybe a handful of goals in there scored against what could even remotely be described as a "parked bus".

Which is not to say he couldn't do it, but there's little evidence to support that he'd be the answer for us in that sense.

Unless you buy from a top 2 side outside of england and a top 6 side in england, you'll find it difficult to see players scoring loads against parked buses because very very few teams are thag good to get that treatment often enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26299 on: Today at 12:31:20 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
Seems like its Nunez then. Just negotiating on price. To say its underwhelming is an understatement.

Did you watch our games against Benfica? He was brilliant. Like Torres with more power.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26300 on: Today at 12:33:43 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm
Kalvin Phillips has 3 assists in 2 PL seasons and never recorded more than three in an entire campaign, despite playing as the fulcrum quarterback role for Leeds. Tremendously important for their energetic high pressing style, but honestly not much of a footballer at the elite level.

Poor passing accuracy - in the bottom 40% of midfielders plying their trade in the top 5 European leagues.

Does not offer any penetrative passes - of his 80% total success rate with passes (poor, 5% worse than our worst passer in midfield, Henderson, but Hendo does 4 more progressive pass attempts per 90), 90% of the successful ones are less than 10 yards and do not take an opponent out of the phase. Bottom 20% in Europe for this stat.

Cannot carry the ball - 0.45 carries per 90, dispossessed 2.4 times per 90, bottom 21% of all midfielders.

Doesnt score, doesnt assist, doesnt win headers. Where he excels is running - a whopping 28.42 pressures per 90 which is quite frankly insane, putting him in the 98%th or top 2% in Europe. Couple that with elite tackling and blocking and what do you have? A limited destroyer. Very good at breaking up okay but little clue what to do outside of that. Bang average on interceptions so hes not even a front foot DM. I dont know what spell he seems to have cast collectively on the British media but the guy cant really do much with a ball at his feet and for that reason Im out. Its not enough to be excellent at running, tackling and blocking. 27 years old soon so prime for a midfielder but not necessarily prime coaching age.

Too reactive, not proactive and we need proactive midfielders who can problem solve on the job - Phillips would give us the problem of having a defensive water carrier who cant progress the football. Unless youre playing him as a dual 6 with Fabinho and then adding an advanced 8/10 behind the front three, I dont see the appeal in the slightest. If all we want is someone to tackle and run, lets go and buy Ascacíbar or Tapia, they run and tackle too and would do it far more cheaply. Hes fine in a limited England midfield set up to contain and play cautiously, he simply isnt the right one for a Liverpool midfield looking to add more tools to the kit. Leave Utd to him, hes an upgrade on McTominay defensively or City, where his lack of ability with the ball will be disguised by the fact that once he wins it, Bernardo, De Bruyne and Gundogan, all elite passers and carriers, will be within 7 yards of him.

Thank you. You can see how limited he is when he plays - but this backs it up. He's bang average.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26301 on: Today at 12:33:56 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
Funny you should say that - Nunez completes 30% fewer passes per game than Jota, and at 67% accuracy (to Jota's 75%), in a poorer league. In the CL, it reads 11 passes per game at 56% accuracy vs 21 at 79% accuracy.

If Jota's passing frustrates you...

Nunez' role has changed last season compared to 20/21. He was more of a focal point. Either way, Benfica play way different to us. Jota is a great squad/rotation option, wouldn't want him to be our main man.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26302 on: Today at 12:35:45 am »
Wait I totally missed United had a 65 million bid turned down? and Benfica want 80 million euros apparently  so in what world are we paying that for a player thats this level of gamble?!

Okay fearless prediction  were not seriously in for him now at the price, if we ever were, and hes sold to United this window

This is a hill Im prepared to die on (sort of)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26303 on: Today at 12:38:52 am »
This is what Ornstein said a couple of weeks ago.

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1526116498623934467

Quote
Benfica exploring move for Sasa Kalajdzic as possible replacement for Darwin Nunez. Kalajdzic nearing final year + Stuttgart want new deal or 25m. Nunez suitors include Man Utd & sources think  60m may do it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26304 on: Today at 12:41:29 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:30:59 am
Unless you buy from a top 2 side outside of england and a top 6 side in england, you'll find it difficult to see players scoring loads against parked buses because very very few teams are thag good to get that treatment often enough.

Totally rair point - but then you look at the underlying traits of a player to determine whether they might fit in well performing a new role. And a player with a (comparatively) poor touch, poor passing and non-existent link up play, whose main trick to beat players seems to be to knock the ball into space and try to out-muscle and out-pace the defender, doesn't really necessarily scream "will do well against low blocks".

You watch Diaz before he came here and while he also didn't seem to face loads of packed defences you could see he had exceptional close control and technique when dribbling, great movement and his speed of play was far quicker. Nunez looks downright clumsy in comparison.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26305 on: Today at 12:42:38 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm
Kalvin Phillips has 3 assists in 2 PL seasons and never recorded more than three in an entire campaign, despite playing as the fulcrum quarterback role for Leeds. Tremendously important for their energetic high pressing style, but honestly not much of a footballer at the elite level.

Poor passing accuracy - in the bottom 40% of midfielders plying their trade in the top 5 European leagues.

Does not offer any penetrative passes - of his 80% total success rate with passes (poor, 5% worse than our worst passer in midfield, Henderson, but Hendo does 4 more progressive pass attempts per 90), 90% of the successful ones are less than 10 yards and do not take an opponent out of the phase. Bottom 20% in Europe for this stat.

Cannot carry the ball - 0.45 carries per 90, dispossessed 2.4 times per 90, bottom 21% of all midfielders.

Doesnt score, doesnt assist, doesnt win headers. Where he excels is running - a whopping 28.42 pressures per 90 which is quite frankly insane, putting him in the 98%th or top 2% in Europe. Couple that with elite tackling and blocking and what do you have? A limited destroyer. Very good at breaking up okay but little clue what to do outside of that. Bang average on interceptions so hes not even a front foot DM. I dont know what spell he seems to have cast collectively on the British media but the guy cant really do much with a ball at his feet and for that reason Im out. Its not enough to be excellent at running, tackling and blocking. 27 years old soon so prime for a midfielder but not necessarily prime coaching age.

Too reactive, not proactive and we need proactive midfielders who can problem solve on the job - Phillips would give us the problem of having a defensive water carrier who cant progress the football. Unless youre playing him as a dual 6 with Fabinho and then adding an advanced 8/10 behind the front three, I dont see the appeal in the slightest. If all we want is someone to tackle and run, lets go and buy Ascacíbar or Tapia, they run and tackle too and would do it far more cheaply. Hes fine in a limited England midfield set up to contain and play cautiously, he simply isnt the right one for a Liverpool midfield looking to add more tools to the kit. Leave Utd to him, hes an upgrade on McTominay defensively or City, where his lack of ability with the ball will be disguised by the fact that once he wins it, Bernardo, De Bruyne and Gundogan, all elite passers and carriers, will be within 7 yards of him.

How does he compare to Henderson and Keita? Certainly don't want us to sign Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26306 on: Today at 12:43:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:35:45 am
Wait I totally missed United had a 65 million bid turned down? and Benfica want 80 million euros apparently  so in what world are we paying that for a player thats this level of gamble?!

Okay fearless prediction  were not seriously in for him now at the price, if we ever were, and hes sold to United this window

This is a hill Im prepared to die on (sort of)

Part of me wants us to flex on United  8) silly I know. I was seriously impressed with him in both games against us though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26307 on: Today at 12:45:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:35:45 am
Wait I totally missed United had a 65 million bid turned down? and Benfica want 80 million euros apparently  so in what world are we paying that for a player thats this level of gamble?!

Okay fearless prediction  were not seriously in for him now at the price, if we ever were, and hes sold to United this window

This is a hill Im prepared to die on (sort of)

I don't think we'd pay that for him. I think we'd probably want to pay around half of that upfront with a series of add-ons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26308 on: Today at 12:50:15 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:04:55 am
This is some of the chat on this thread just before the Diaz thing went formal:

Looking forward to our pursuit of the Portuguese Andy Carroll.

Based on that, a lot of people were seriously underwhelmed by us signing Diaz ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26309 on: Today at 12:57:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:35:45 am
Wait I totally missed United had a 65 million bid turned down? and Benfica want 80 million euros apparently  so in what world are we paying that for a player thats this level of gamble?!

Okay fearless prediction  were not seriously in for him now at the price, if we ever were, and hes sold to United this window

This is a hill Im prepared to die on (sort of)

I think we'll go as high as we paid for Diaz, around 60 million euros, but no more, even if we wanted him. I like the player but I do admit he is very raw, albeit also very young and will need to be eased in instead of slapping from the get go.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26310 on: Today at 01:04:13 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:50:15 am
Based on that, a lot of people were seriously underwhelmed by us signing Diaz ;D

Im sure you could say the same for when Mané was first linked, lots of posters not that keen but as soon as he was signed his thread in the main thread was full of positivity and optimism. Im sure if he signs itll be the same deal, but until he signs somewhere Ill be sceptical that hes our main target and not just a smokescreen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26311 on: Today at 01:05:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:50:15 am
Based on that, a lot of people were seriously underwhelmed by us signing Diaz ;D

People were enthused about Diaz on the same grounds that they are not enthused about Nunez. Comparative stats backing up evidence of the eye showing how well they'd fit into our team. Diaz's stats showed that he participated a lot in team attacks, was good at progressing the ball, was as quality all round a forward as you can get, which backed the evidence of the eye. People think is control is clumsy and one dimensional, and this is backed by stats showing that he does not participate much in team attacks, progression, etc.
