On my previous Phillips post, I was pointing out what he does well and the rationale anyone after him may well have. I personally dont think hes good enough. Phenomenal presser yes, but we play at a level where you have to have that and more. Simply being an elite runner isnt enough. He is simply too poor a passer in too crucial an area of the field to allow such extensive turnovers - hed be receiving the ball between two centre halves with the full backs already compressed up the pitch. I dont like such a shaky passer having so much responsibility there.
Barella is kind of the opposite - doesnt really press for Inter (is the runner for Italy though) but does have a good engine. Theyre simply not a pressing side. Phenomenal progressives and a tidier passer than Phillips. If we were going Barella it points to a tactical tweak in that midfield and I think he sits more pleasingly with Thiago and Fabinho than anyone we have at present.
From a stats viewpoint, Tchouameni represents the apex in terms of hitting all those numbers you want to see for what is - lets face it - an assumed model were talking about. Someone like Barella is a world class midfielder who doesnt necessarily do what we think were looking for, but thats Thiagos transfer summed up. Ive seen Barella produce the water carrier displays for Italy but he has so much more in his locker going forward. Its just how long you feel true counter pressing would take to add to his skillset, if at all possible. Phillips represents legs in midfield and little else in all honesty.