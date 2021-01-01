Noah it isn't.



Its going to be a Lang summer.On my previous Phillips post, I was pointing out what he does well and the rationale anyone after him may well have. I personally dont think hes good enough. Phenomenal presser yes, but we play at a level where you have to have that and more. Simply being an elite runner isnt enough. He is simply too poor a passer in too crucial an area of the field to allow such extensive turnovers - hed be receiving the ball between two centre halves with the full backs already compressed up the pitch. I dont like such a shaky passer having so much responsibility there.Barella is kind of the opposite - doesnt really press for Inter (is the runner for Italy though) but does have a good engine. Theyre simply not a pressing side. Phenomenal progressives and a tidier passer than Phillips. If we were going Barella it points to a tactical tweak in that midfield and I think he sits more pleasingly with Thiago and Fabinho than anyone we have at present.From a stats viewpoint, Tchouameni represents the apex in terms of hitting all those numbers you want to see for what is - lets face it - an assumed model were talking about. Someone like Barella is a world class midfielder who doesnt necessarily do what we think were looking for, but thats Thiagos transfer summed up. Ive seen Barella produce the water carrier displays for Italy but he has so much more in his locker going forward. Its just how long you feel true counter pressing would take to add to his skillset, if at all possible. Phillips represents legs in midfield and little else in all honesty.