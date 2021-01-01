« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26080 on: Today at 01:32:54 pm
Quote from: The Klapp on Today at 12:53:22 pm
They indicate we're ambitious which is great, but can't see us splashing out for anyone who isn't a top talent. We may hold fire for a big move til next Summer. Would love to to try and hurry along a move for Bellingham this Summer but can't see it. Plus Nkunuku would be hard to prize away from Leipzig.

I wouldn't be at all surprised if we're all caught out again by a surprise mega signing a la Fabinho or Thiago. None of us had a clue about either of those deals until the lads were in a red shirt doing the lean. Where we're hearing about the ones that got away, such as the chat with Mbappe, it's giving me a lot of confidence that we have the cash and are properly at the grown up's table in terms of our status in the game and the level of players we're targeting. With Sadio looking increasingly certain to be on his way elsewhere, we will likely not want to be seen as weakening our squad at its very highest level and encouraging the vultures to spot an opportunity with other players. So I'm not getting at all excited about any of the names getting bounced around, because I'm convinced that we're shopping at the truly elite level for someone, and when they're in Kirkby leaning against a wall, we'll all go 'fuck, that makes total sense'.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26081 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:39:12 pm
Its from the Sunday papers lads, obviously were not signing Phillips.

Although I would say that City being genuinely interested, even as a squad player, suggests hes got something going for him.
If City genuinely want him - and someone whos that poor a possession retainer Id be surprised - then it will to harness one of the most impressive engines you are likely to see on a football pitch and use him as a pure destroyer to replace what they lost when Fernandinhos legs went. Theyd have to put a lot of work into him - he lacks positional sense and isnt a brilliant tackler, simply a good one.

He hasnt anywhere near the ability on the ball that people seem to be crediting him with and for that reason Im sceptical whether City would want him.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26082 on: Today at 01:39:43 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:35:07 pm
If City genuinely want him - and someone whos that poor a possession retainer Id be surprised - then it will to harness one of the most impressive engines you are likely to see on a football pitch and use him as a pure destroyer to replace what they lost when Fernandinhos legs went. Theyd have to put a lot of work into him - he lacks positional sense and isnt a brilliant tackler, simply a good one.

He hasnt anywhere near the ability on the ball that people seem to be crediting him with and for that reason Im sceptical whether City would want him.

We're crying out for legs in midfield though and someone who can put out fires. If we were in for Phillips it'd be as a younger Henderson/Milner and City to replace Fernandinho.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26083 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:35:07 pm
If City genuinely want him - and someone whos that poor a possession retainer Id be surprised - then it will to harness one of the most impressive engines you are likely to see on a football pitch and use him as a pure destroyer to replace what they lost when Fernandinhos legs went. Theyd have to put a lot of work into him - he lacks positional sense and isnt a brilliant tackler, simply a good one.

He hasnt anywhere near the ability on the ball that people seem to be crediting him with and for that reason Im sceptical whether City would want him.
He got schooled by Verratti and Jorginho in the Euro final. He couldn't string two passes together. Not good enough.
Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26084 on: Today at 01:48:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:14:44 pm
Phillips would be a good buy. Good profile of player as well. Could play the holding role or slot in next to Fabinho; good physical presence, homegrown, worked well in a Bielsa team, a good age at 26.

Also seems a good character.

I agree.

Would be a good signing.
wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26085 on: Today at 01:48:59 pm
Out of the recent names written on here, Barella is the one I'd be going after. From the (very) few times I've seen him play, and the obligatory YouTubes, he looks perfect as our right sided 8
Norse Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26086 on: Today at 01:49:00 pm
So who do we make a move for?
"The Portuguese Andy Carroll" Darwin Núñez, or Tammy Abraham?
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26087 on: Today at 01:49:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:42:59 pm
He got schooled by Verratti and Jorginho in the Euro final. He couldn't string two passes together. Not good enough.

Nailed on to go to City anyway.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26088 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:14:44 pm
Phillips would be a good buy. Good profile of player as well. Could play the holding role or slot in next to Fabinho; good physical presence, homegrown, worked well in a Bielsa team, a good age at 26.

Also seems a good character.
At least he shows passion lol.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26089 on: Today at 01:53:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:49:45 pm
Nailed on to go to City anyway.
Amen to that.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26090 on: Today at 01:59:08 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 01:32:54 pm
I wouldn't be at all surprised if we're all caught out again by a surprise mega signing a la Fabinho or Thiago. None of us had a clue about either of those deals until the lads were in a red shirt doing the lean. Where we're hearing about the ones that got away, such as the chat with Mbappe, it's giving me a lot of confidence that we have the cash and are properly at the grown up's table in terms of our status in the game and the level of players we're targeting. With Sadio looking increasingly certain to be on his way elsewhere, we will likely not want to be seen as weakening our squad at its very highest level and encouraging the vultures to spot an opportunity with other players. So I'm not getting at all excited about any of the names getting bounced around, because I'm convinced that we're shopping at the truly elite level for someone, and when they're in Kirkby leaning against a wall, we'll all go 'fuck, that makes total sense'.

I'm struggling to remember the last time where we signed someone for the first team where that wasn't my first reaction, we are that good in the market these days.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26091 on: Today at 02:06:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:53:20 pm
At least he shows passion lol.

what about character..is he a good character? guess thats why going to a sportswash team it is!
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26092 on: Today at 02:35:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:49:45 pm
Nailed on to go to City anyway.

Thank god.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26093 on: Today at 02:47:48 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:04:10 pm
Can't we go for a younger version of Abraham, like Isak?

Ive just realised this is a joke. I think. Bit rusty on the old bible studies. :D
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26094 on: Today at 02:54:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:47:48 pm
Ive just realised this is a joke. I think. Bit rusty on the old bible studies. :D

Lucky Saul was not mentioned.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26095 on: Today at 02:56:28 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:35:31 pm
Thank god.

Jesus, an Egyptian mentioning God as Nick posts about Abraham and Isak while I post about Saul.

This Summer is going to be bibical.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26096 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm
Noah it isn't.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26097 on: Today at 03:08:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:59:58 pm
Noah it isn't.

Pharaoh enough.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26098 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm
Aurelien Tchouameni:

My future? I have not made my decision yet.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26099 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:59:58 pm
Noah it isn't.
Its going to be a Lang summer.

On my previous Phillips post, I was pointing out what he does well and the rationale anyone after him may well have. I personally dont think hes good enough. Phenomenal presser yes, but we play at a level where you have to have that and more. Simply being an elite runner isnt enough. He is simply too poor a passer in too crucial an area of the field to allow such extensive turnovers - hed be receiving the ball between two centre halves with the full backs already compressed up the pitch. I dont like such a shaky passer having so much responsibility there.

Barella is kind of the opposite - doesnt really press for Inter (is the runner for Italy though) but does have a good engine. Theyre simply not a pressing side. Phenomenal progressives and a tidier passer than Phillips. If we were going Barella it points to a tactical tweak in that midfield and I think he sits more pleasingly with Thiago and Fabinho than anyone we have at present.

From a stats viewpoint, Tchouameni represents the apex in terms of hitting all those numbers you want to see for what is - lets face it - an assumed model were talking about. Someone like Barella is a world class midfielder who doesnt necessarily do what we think were looking for, but thats Thiagos transfer summed up. Ive seen Barella produce the water carrier displays for Italy but he has so much more in his locker going forward. Its just how long you feel true counter pressing would take to add to his skillset, if at all possible. Phillips represents legs in midfield and little else in all honesty.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26100 on: Today at 03:13:10 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:08:41 pm
Aurelien Tchouameni:

My future? I have not made my decision yet.

Don't do it.
Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26101 on: Today at 03:17:55 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:08:41 pm
Aurelien Tchouameni:

My future? I have not made my decision yet.

Buckled up.
Lets go!
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26102 on: Today at 03:21:56 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:08:41 pm
Aurelien Tchouameni:

My future? I have not made my decision yet.

Just when I thought I was out...they pull me back in!
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26103 on: Today at 03:46:01 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:08:41 pm
Aurelien Tchouameni:

My future? I have not made my decision yet.

*insert Koeman lip wobble gif*
Waterpistol

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26104 on: Today at 03:46:04 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:08:41 pm
Aurelien Tchouameni:

My future? I have not made my decision yet.

He's the one. Will be gutted if we miss out on him but it seems that way. Tchou X Camavinga midfield for Madrid is scary.
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26105 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:53:27 am
For Gavi to be influencing games at the highest level, at his age, is incredible. If theres a way we could do it, yes please! His guile would be a real asset in breaking down low block teams, and his all round play would slot into the midfield a treat. In time, the physicality of Fabinho and Henderson will still need to be replaced, but if theres a chance for a talent like Gavi, you have to get in there.

Mind you, I get the impression that he is Barcelona through and through, and as a kid he will wait for them to sort their issues out, as he knows he has a stellar future.

We have seen how key Thiago is to the team this season. He is also not fit always. Having a Thiago type player would be awesome to have. I think Curtis and Harvey can develop into that player if they develop their passing range and defensive work. But Gavi actually is very much the type of player Thiago was in his younger days.
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26106 on: Today at 03:53:14 pm
Have we ever been associated with Frenki  De Jong ?
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26107 on: Today at 03:55:44 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:08:41 pm
Aurelien Tchouameni:

My future? I have not made my decision yet.

Haha, we're not even in the race though surely? The contenders need to meet Monaco's valuation, which, by all accounts, we won't.

He's deciding between Real and PSG.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26108 on: Today at 04:03:05 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 03:55:44 pm
Haha, we're not even in the race though surely? The contenders need to meet Monaco's valuation, which, by all accounts, we won't.

He's deciding between Real and PSG.

We're probably not in contention anymore, but apparently we'd need to pay less than Madrid would to buy him, something to do with Spanish laws when buying from tax havens or something like that.
Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #26109 on: Today at 04:03:09 pm
I didn't realise that Nunez has previously done his ACL. Just tempers my enthusiasm a little bit.
