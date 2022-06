Noah it isn't.



It’s going to be a Lang summer.On my previous Phillips post, I was pointing out what he does well and the rationale anyone after him may well have. I personally don’t think he’s good enough. Phenomenal presser yes, but we play at a level where you have to have that and more. Simply being an elite runner isn’t enough. He is simply too poor a passer in too crucial an area of the field to allow such extensive turnovers - he’d be receiving the ball between two centre halves with the full backs already compressed up the pitch. I don’t like such a shaky passer having so much responsibility there.Barella is kind of the opposite - doesn’t really press for Inter (is the runner for Italy though) but does have a good engine. They’re simply not a pressing side. Phenomenal progressives and a tidier passer than Phillips. If we were going Barella it points to a tactical tweak in that midfield and I think he sits more pleasingly with Thiago and Fabinho than anyone we have at present.From a stats viewpoint, Tchouameni represents the apex in terms of hitting all those numbers you want to see for what is - let’s face it - an assumed model we’re talking about. Someone like Barella is a world class midfielder who doesn’t necessarily do what we think we’re looking for, but that’s Thiago’s transfer summed up. I’ve seen Barella produce the water carrier displays for Italy but he has so much more in his locker going forward. It’s just how long you feel true counter pressing would take to add to his skillset, if at all possible. Phillips represents legs in midfield and little else in all honesty.