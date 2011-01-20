For Gavi to be influencing games at the highest level, at his age, is incredible. If theres a way we could do it, yes please! His guile would be a real asset in breaking down low block teams, and his all round play would slot into the midfield a treat. In time, the physicality of Fabinho and Henderson will still need to be replaced, but if theres a chance for a talent like Gavi, you have to get in there.



Mind you, I get the impression that he is Barcelona through and through, and as a kid he will wait for them to sort their issues out, as he knows he has a stellar future.