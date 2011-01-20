« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1218882 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25920 on: Yesterday at 11:08:13 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
Wow, poor Taki. Hope it's not like a Wicker Man situation.

More likely to be like that Endurance Clive James used to feature on his show.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25921 on: Yesterday at 11:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm

Nah Raphina would need to be in addition to someone else rather than the main signing for the forward position/s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25922 on: Yesterday at 11:11:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm
I watch Ligue 1 but I've never seen him play. His technique is incredible.
erm .... what?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25923 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
Jurgen Klopp wants Raphinha transfer as Liverpool make plans for Sadio Mane exit

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/raphinha-transfer-liverpool-jurgen-klopp-27146665

Raphinha plays on the right though? How does that work unless we're planning on playing him elsewhere? Or is he more a Salah replacement? Or given the source, it might just be untrue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25924 on: Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm
Raphinha plays on the right though? How does that work unless we're planning on playing him elsewhere? Or is he more a Salah replacement? Or given the source, it might just be untrue.

Yeah lacks the mentality to play in our team as well judging by the way he was acting over the course of the season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25925 on: Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm
Raphinha plays on the right though? How does that work unless we're planning on playing him elsewhere? Or is he more a Salah replacement? Or given the source, it might just be untrue.
He can also play on the left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25926 on: Yesterday at 11:31:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm
He can also play on the left.

But he's left footed right? He'd predominantly be on the right for us if that's the case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25927 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Yeah lacks the mentality to play in our team as well judging by the way he was acting over the course of the season

Didn't watch much of Leeds but he seemed to have a worse season than last year.

I'm doubtful about the link anyway, I don't know who this journalist is and it the Mirror, which is hit and miss at best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25928 on: Yesterday at 11:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
I saw some rumours today linking us to Martin Terrier.
I read that as Martin Tyler and had immediate visions of him sucking the life out of an u18s single camera live stream on LFC TV.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25929 on: Yesterday at 11:41:11 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:33:36 pm
I read that as Martin Tyler and had immediate visions of him sucking the life out of an u18s single camera live stream on LFC TV.

I had to double check his name too  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25930 on: Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm
Raphinha plays on the right though? How does that work unless we're planning on playing him elsewhere? Or is he more a Salah replacement? Or given the source, it might just be untrue.

Probably just another rumour, but if we are really interested, it probably means moving Salah to the middle ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25931 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm »
Barcelona and Gavi are far from reaching an agreement for his extension.

Many top clubs are attentive of his situation, including AC Milan - but it's Liverpool the reason behind his change of heart. [@Repubblica]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25932 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Ramsey
Gavi
Gnabry
Nunez

That would be a hell of a summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25933 on: Today at 12:02:45 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm
Ramsey
Gavi
Gnabry
Nunez

That would be a hell of a summer.

And have you also got a realistic list too?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25934 on: Today at 12:04:30 am »
Sadio Mané:

"I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere. I think we'll stop there. Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we'll see." [@CissokhoSahel]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25935 on: Today at 12:04:44 am »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm
if I had to choose between Nunez and Abraham, I take Abraham any day.

You prefer Abrahamic belief to Darwin?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25936 on: Today at 12:04:45 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:02:45 am
And have you also got a realistic list too?

Sorry daddy I'll be good in the future please don't punish me.

STFU will you that is a real list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25937 on: Today at 12:07:24 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm
Ramsey
Gavi
Gnabry
Nunez

That would be a hell of a summer.

I think that only Gavi, Nunez and Ramsay will be a hell of a summer. Gnabry only needed if Salah leaves ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25938 on: Today at 12:09:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:07:24 am
I think that only Gavi, Nunez and Ramsay will be a hell of a summer. Gnabry only needed if Salah leaves ...

Yes I get that but my point stands ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25939 on: Today at 12:12:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:07:24 am
I think that only Gavi, Nunez and Ramsay will be a hell of a summer. Gnabry only needed if Salah leaves ...

Salah will probably leave in June 2023 so
Gnabry would have one season sharing work
with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25940 on: Today at 12:15:07 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:12:00 am
Salah will probably leave in June 2023 so
Gnabry would have one season sharing work
with him.
Gnarby probably can play centrally also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25941 on: Today at 12:16:18 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:12:00 am
Salah will probably leave in June 2023 so
Gnabry would have one season sharing work
with him.

I think that it would be too much. Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Nunez, Carvalho AND Gnabry. Also, Gnabry demands big wages. Like I mentioned above, he might be an option for us, if Salah leaves ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25942 on: Today at 12:19:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:15:07 am
Gnarby probably can play centrally also.

He has played on the left quite often, but I don't remember watching him play through the middle. Anyway, he has rejected Bayern's offer of £350,000 per week, so I doubt we are after him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25943 on: Today at 12:22:39 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:04:44 am
You prefer Abrahamic belief to Darwin?
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25944 on: Today at 12:36:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:04:30 am
Sadio Mané:

"I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere. I think we'll stop there. Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we'll see." [@CissokhoSahel]
:thumbup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25945 on: Today at 12:39:23 am »
Raphinha does seem fairly versatile.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25946 on: Today at 12:57:30 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:39:23 am
Raphinha does seem fairly versatile.



Jack of all trades, master of none?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25947 on: Today at 01:27:22 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm
Ramsey
Gavi
Gnabry
Nunez

That would be a hell of a summer.

That looks like a list that might happen if both Mane and Salah leave this summer.

If Salah waits until next summer, as he has said, I cant see both Gnabry and Nunez this summer.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25948 on: Today at 01:50:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
Barcelona and Gavi are far from reaching an agreement for his extension.

Many top clubs are attentive of his situation, including AC Milan - but it's Liverpool the reason behind his change of heart. [@Repubblica]
We've had quite a few report like this, and so far the club hasn't denied it.

As I've said before, I think it's just Gavi using us as a bargaining tactic, but the longer it takes for Paul Joyce or someone to actually ask the club if it's for real and find out it's not, the longer we can dream...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25949 on: Today at 03:53:27 am »
For Gavi to be influencing games at the highest level, at his age, is incredible. If theres a way we could do it, yes please! His guile would be a real asset in breaking down low block teams, and his all round play would slot into the midfield a treat. In time, the physicality of Fabinho and Henderson will still need to be replaced, but if theres a chance for a talent like Gavi, you have to get in there.

Mind you, I get the impression that he is Barcelona through and through, and as a kid he will wait for them to sort their issues out, as he knows he has a stellar future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25950 on: Today at 04:07:20 am »
The Raphina links arent a surprise, but I wonder about their authenticity. We would surely need a #9 to go with him. We only have Jota if Mane leaves now. Cant imagine playing Diaz and Raphina with Salah or Firmino. They would probably create a load of chances with relatively few goals. Need another striker to pair with them. Diaz and Raphina with Mane or Jota could be sensational. I hope Mane signs a new deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25951 on: Today at 05:28:42 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:02:45 am
And have you also got a realistic list too?

That looks a pretty realistic list to me, perhaps Gnabry might be fanciful if his salary demands are true, the rest are hardly outlandish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25952 on: Today at 05:35:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
Barcelona and Gavi are far from reaching an agreement for his extension.

Many top clubs are attentive of his situation, including AC Milan - but it's Liverpool the reason behind his change of heart. [@Repubblica]

Gavi: I'm ready to go. (From the rooftops, shout it out).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25953 on: Today at 06:30:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm


Surely there are other steps before jumping straight to sacrifice
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25954 on: Today at 06:56:22 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 01:50:40 am
We've had quite a few report like this, and so far the club hasn't denied it.

As I've said before, I think it's just Gavi using us as a bargaining tactic, but the longer it takes for Paul Joyce or someone to actually ask the club if it's for real and find out it's not, the longer we can dream...

Like usual, Barcelona are making all the wrong moves. In theory, their plan is good. Sell De Jong for a substantial amount of money, get his wages off the wage bill, sign Kessie on the free, and get Gavi to sign a new contract. The problem is, only suitors for De Jong so far are Man Utd, and he seems very reluctant to join that mess, despite the arrival of Ten Hag. Barcelona can't register Kessie with La Liga, despite having an agreement with him, and Gavi is not signing his new contract, since some other club is offering him more than Barcelona ...
