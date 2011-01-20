Id rather sign Gouiri, hes a much better fit for our system and should cost substantially less money, Gouiri is a fantastic dribbler and very difficult to knock off the ball, he creates goals, rarely loses the ball and is a decent finisher , him and Diaz would tear the league apart, Nunez is a very good athlete and finisher but doesnt have the link up play and dribbling ability.



We should be looking at how we can speed up play in the final third and play more one touch football, Gouiri helps with this Nunez does not but offers a more physical presence



Might be a good shout. It will be interesting to see what type we go for.My thinking on Nunez is that we need a bit of heft in there, as we already have lots of smaller, intricate players, and with the addition of Carvalho that will increase. So we need something different, too. With Origi leaving - not that he was a main player, we are starting to look pretty small in the final third.Still, if Nunez is to come it will be because we think he is a good player, and his physical strength wont be the clincher.Gouiri could be a good shout. Like all reds Im watching to see what we do this summer. I get the sense that that next great Liverpool side is starting to take shape before our eyes. We will presumably add a key midfielder too.