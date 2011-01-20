« previous next »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:10:07 pm
Oh, and I am curious what an achievable bonus is for Man Utd. Number of appearances? Or reaching a set number times they'll be touted as being back over the next season? They seem the easiest ones to achieve.

Well, the Martial deal had the "Win the Ballon d'Or" add-on. I can't recall if AS Monaco ever got that money ...
Sadio Mane has made no contract demands to Liverpool and prefers to leave club this summer

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/06/04/sadio-mane-has-made-no-contract-demands-liverpool-prefers-leave
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:12:32 pm
Well, the Martial deal had the "Win the Ballon d'Or" add-on. I can't recall if AS Monaco ever got that money ...

:lmao kinell

They would have been better putting in a make Martin Tyler jizz himself add-on.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:20:05 pm
:lmao kinell

They would have been better putting in a make Martin Tyler jizz himself add-on.

😂😂😂
If Man Utd are in for Darwin Nunez, and we are too, I dont see how they are a credible sporting option, but they can make it more difficult for us financially. We wont necessarily have to offer the same as what they are offering, but they could make us go a bit higher than we were going to.

Anyway, Im on the Nunez train. Diaz-Nunez-Salah for next season, with Jota, Firmino and Carvalho, will be excellent.

Strengthen the midfield, add a couple of promising kids like the Aberdeen full back, and we are good to go.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:10:07 pm
Oh, and I am curious what an achievable bonus is for Man Utd. Number of appearances? Or reaching a set number times they'll be touted as being back over the next season? They seem the easiest ones to achieve.

Corners turned?
I just dont see us paying anywhere near the £85m branded about for Nunez. Would be thrilled if we signed him as he looks a natual finisher and would score a bucket load for us.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:12:28 pm
I just dont see us paying anywhere near the £85m branded about for Nunez. Would be thrilled if we signed him as he looks a natual finisher and would score a bucket load for us.
Don't think i've seen that amount anywhere, maybe in Euros but certainly not in her Majesty's pounds and pence. But even still, it's too much.
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:58:31 pm
If Man Utd are in for Darwin Nunez, and we are too, I dont see how they are a credible sporting option, but they can make it more difficult for us financially. We wont necessarily have to offer the same as what they are offering, but they could make us go a bit higher than we were going to.

Anyway, Im on the Nunez train. Diaz-Nunez-Salah for next season, with Jota, Firmino and Carvalho, will be excellent.

Strengthen the midfield, add a couple of promising kids like the Aberdeen full back, and we are good to go.

Id rather sign Gouiri, hes a much better fit for our system and should cost substantially less money, Gouiri is a fantastic dribbler and very difficult to knock off the ball, he creates goals, rarely loses the ball and is a decent finisher , him and Diaz would tear the league apart, Nunez is a very good athlete and finisher but doesnt have the link up play and dribbling ability.

We should be looking at how we can speed up play in the final third and play more one touch football, Gouiri helps with this Nunez does not but offers a more physical presence
Nobody is going near Nunez for that price this summer, but look back to Diaz six plus months ago. He had an 80 million Euro release clause and they were adamant on not selling him for less. The guaranteed amount we ended paying was something like 37 or 39 million £ was it not? Another 10 or so in add ons iirc. It's not even like we haggled to get it down five million or so, they ended up selling for well less, in January as well.

It will be interesting to see how much he does go for. Do think it'll be this summer even if not to Liverpool.
Is Nunez part owned? I know Mendes is his agent and we seem to have a decent relationship with him. It is funny looking at his clients though as we have been linked with a ton of them recently.
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:08:22 pm
Tammy Abraham would be an interesting option. Certainly knows where the net is.

Sure those who know about underlying numbers will no doubt correct me!

Dont think hes good enough personally. 
a lot of Gnabry hype on twitter but not one link (zero zilch nada)

looks like we're trying to speak it into existence

is he still as good as 2019/20
Is Lewa definitely off to Barca?

I know we don't sign aging players, looking for big wages, but I think he could be useful on a two-year contract.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:21:25 pm
Id rather sign Gouiri, hes a much better fit for our system and should cost substantially less money, Gouiri is a fantastic dribbler and very difficult to knock off the ball, he creates goals, rarely loses the ball and is a decent finisher , him and Diaz would tear the league apart, Nunez is a very good athlete and finisher but doesnt have the link up play and dribbling ability.

We should be looking at how we can speed up play in the final third and play more one touch football, Gouiri helps with this Nunez does not but offers a more physical presence

Might be a good shout. It will be interesting to see what type we go for.

My thinking on Nunez is that we need a bit of heft in there, as we already have lots of smaller, intricate players, and with the addition of Carvalho that will increase. So we need something different, too. With Origi leaving - not that he was a main player, we are starting to look pretty small in the final third.

Still, if Nunez is to come it will be because we think he is a good player, and his physical strength wont be the clincher.

Gouiri could be a good shout. Like all reds Im watching to see what we do this summer. I get the sense that that next great Liverpool side is starting to take shape before our eyes. We will presumably add a key midfielder too.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:01:13 pm
Is Lewa definitely off to Barca?

I know we don't sign aging players, looking for big wages, but I think he could be useful on a two-year contract.

He was in Paris today. Make of that what you will.
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:04:24 pm
Might be a good shout. It will be interesting to see what type we go for.

My thinking on Nunez is that we need a bit of heft in there, as we already have lots of smaller, intricate players, and with the addition of Carvalho that will increase. So we need something different, too. With Origi leaving - not that he was a main player, we are starting to look pretty small in the final third.

Still, if Nunez is to come it will be because we think he is a good player, and his physical strength wont be the clincher.

Gouiri could be a good shout. Like all reds Im watching to see what we do this summer. I get the sense that that next great Liverpool side is starting to take shape before our eyes. We will presumably add a key midfielder too.

I dont mind someone who is interested physical but if he slows our game down and isnt able to play quick combinations then its a no

Nunez seems more of a David Moyes type of striker than Klopp, but to be fair I dont know how agile he is and whether he is good enough, ideally we have a forward who is mobile enough to play wide
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:58:23 am
Nah I want to see how Ward does before getting Mbappe in.
;D

Post of the month, right there, and we're only four days in
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:21:00 pm
I dont mind someone who is interested physical but if he slows our game down and isnt able to play quick combinations then its a no

Nunez seems more of a David Moyes type of striker than Klopp

I thought Moyes was a centre back, and unlike Klopp, never played as a striker.
Id prefer a Dalglish type of striker, but I think Klopp was a lot more prolific than Moyes so that should make Nunez a no go. Asam knows his stuff.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:21:00 pm
I dont mind someone who is interested physical but if he slows our game down and isnt able to play quick combinations then its a no

Nunez seems more of a David Moyes type of striker than Klopp, but to be fair I dont know how agile he is and whether he is good enough, ideally we have a forward who is mobile enough to play wide
Origi did offer strength and height upfront at the expense of some speed, and he was good in keeping the ball. Nunez would offer more than that, I think. It's not always about our main playing style, sometimes we need to change things and Origi did that to perfection.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:55:46 am
It was his finishing that we sorely missed
Correct but it not like he was not getting shots in the area he normally wasnt, Just bad Finish spell it happens.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:21:25 pm
Id rather sign Gouiri, hes a much better fit for our system and should cost substantially less money, Gouiri is a fantastic dribbler and very difficult to knock off the ball, he creates goals, rarely loses the ball and is a decent finisher , him and Diaz would tear the league apart, Nunez is a very good athlete and finisher but doesnt have the link up play and dribbling ability.

We should be looking at how we can speed up play in the final third and play more one touch football, Gouiri helps with this Nunez does not but offers a more physical presence

I've only seen him in Youtube clips, but he doesn't even look decent in his highlight videos.

I've far from a perfect track record when Youtube scouting, but Gouiri just looks so slow. 
