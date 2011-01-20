I like trains.
Most of the scepticism about Nunez concerns his all round play, which our forward players have shown good numbers for before signing.Cue comments about how Darwin can evolve, etc.
Balotelli doesn't, according to Ricky Lambert.
Yeah Nunez is more Torres than Kane. I know Kane developed his game to play deeper and link play, but he was always a striker who was very comfortable with his back to goal, holding players off and popping the ball off. Nunez plays off the shoulder much more, always looking to run in behind.
Rickie Lambert probably doesn't think trains are real anymore, believes they've been invented by the MSM and anyone who says they've been on one is a paid actor.
To be honest, fuck the underlying numbers
Tammy Abraham would be an interesting option. Certainly knows where the net is.Sure those who know about underlying numbers will no doubt correct me!
What are his underlying numbers like?
Right ontrack.
But how does he compare to Thomas The Tank Engine?
Youre Al from 2015 and I claim my prize
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]