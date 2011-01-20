« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25840 on: Today at 12:07:30 pm
I like trains.
Y.N.W.A.

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25841 on: Today at 12:13:53 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:07:30 pm
I like trains.

Balotelli doesn't, according to Ricky Lambert.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25842 on: Today at 12:21:08 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:06:18 pm
Most of the scepticism about Nunez concerns his all round play, which our forward players have shown good numbers for before signing.

Cue comments about how Darwin can evolve, etc.

Yeah Nunez is more Torres than Kane.   I know Kane developed his game to play deeper and link play, but he was always a striker who was very comfortable with his back to goal, holding players off and popping the ball off.  Nunez plays off the shoulder much more, always looking to run in behind.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25843 on: Today at 12:32:34 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:13:53 pm
Balotelli doesn't, according to Ricky Lambert.
Rickie Lambert probably doesn't think trains are real anymore, believes they've been invented by the MSM and anyone who says they've been on one is a paid actor.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25844 on: Today at 12:38:10 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:21:08 pm
Yeah Nunez is more Torres than Kane.   I know Kane developed his game to play deeper and link play, but he was always a striker who was very comfortable with his back to goal, holding players off and popping the ball off.  Nunez plays off the shoulder much more, always looking to run in behind.

To be honest, fuck the underlying numbers. A prime Torres on this LFC team means a quadruple next season ...
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25845 on: Today at 12:42:27 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:32:34 pm
Rickie Lambert probably doesn't think trains are real anymore, believes they've been invented by the MSM and anyone who says they've been on one is a paid actor.

Mein Gott, he's a covid nut.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25846 on: Today at 12:49:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:38:10 pm
To be honest, fuck the underlying numbers

Youre Al from 2015 and I claim my prize
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25847 on: Today at 12:53:00 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:07:30 pm
I like trains.

What are his underlying numbers like?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25848 on: Today at 01:05:18 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:32:34 pm
Rickie Lambert probably doesn't think trains are real anymore, believes they've been invented by the MSM and anyone who says they've been on one is a paid actor.
He's a mentalist.
Raid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25849 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm
Tammy Abraham would be an interesting option. Certainly knows where the net is.

Sure those who know about underlying numbers will no doubt correct me!
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25850 on: Today at 01:11:47 pm
As far as players go, is it better to be on their train, bus, or boat? Asking for a friend

MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25851 on: Today at 01:12:37 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:08:22 pm
Tammy Abraham would be an interesting option. Certainly knows where the net is.

Sure those who know about underlying numbers will no doubt correct me!
Another Chelsea reject like Salah and Sturridge...
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25852 on: Today at 01:12:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:53:00 pm
What are his underlying numbers like?

Right ontrack.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25853 on: Today at 01:16:43 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:12:50 pm
Right ontrack.

But how does he compare to Thomas The Tank Engine?
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25854 on: Today at 01:21:20 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:16:43 pm
But how does he compare to Thomas The Tank Engine?

Thomas the Tank Engine is currently around 10 metres away from Trevor the Tank Turret on the front line in Ukraine, thanks to Jimmy the Javelin Thrower.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25855 on: Today at 01:43:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:49:12 pm
Youre Al from 2015 and I claim my prize

Al didn't even know RAWK exists, when I first came here. And yes, fuck the underlying numbers. Just let the nerds in our scouting and analytics department do their job, and enjoy the silly season ...

https://youtu.be/GAu91onvxrE
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25856 on: Today at 02:06:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:16:43 pm
But how does he compare to Thomas The Tank Engine?

Not as good as Choo Choouameni.
