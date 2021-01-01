« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 640 641 642 643 644 [645] 646   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1209343 times)

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25760 on: Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm »
Could Klopp get a tune from Pulisic? Hes looking to leave
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,528
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25761 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm
NO!

You are right, those transfers wont happen.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,547
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25762 on: Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
Ego's eh.

To paraphrase Pat Riley the disease of more ends every great team
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25763 on: Yesterday at 11:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Gini burned bridges?

What I was thinking, not based on anything I heard him say, people are so sensitive these days! Why get wound up by some comments that could easily be lost in translation.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25764 on: Yesterday at 11:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Gini burned bridges?
he made some somewhat-derogatory comments after he got to PSG.  before he left he kept his thought to himself.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,119
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25765 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm
Could Klopp get a tune from Pulisic? Hes looking to leave

Very likely, but hes had injury after injury since his last season at Dortmund.  Dont think hes worth the risk.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25766 on: Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
he's talking like he can't wait to leave, and/or has a real grudge against LFC.  or both. 

like with Coutinho (in some ways) -- why would you want to keep him around?

you can't just tell him "hey, get a great attitude for the next 12 months!" the way he's been talking.
*coughSuarezcough*

I understand that people get annoyed at what players say. Even I was a bit surprised by Mané's words about people in Senegal wanting him to leave, and I'm the least sensitive fan there is, literally don't gove a crap what any player says, water off duck's back etc

But these things rarely, if ever, become a continuing problem once the season starts. Suarez was literally on the point of mutiny, demanding we sell him to Arsenal. Yet once the season started he had his best ever season for us and was pounding the ground in anger and disappointment at missing out on the title. No way anyone can claim he didn't care, even though he knew all season that he was off the end of it when a bid came in (which we all knew it would).

So any fear of bad attitude or disruption almost certainly won't materialise. And even if it happens at other clubs it's not going to happen under Klopp.

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25767 on: Yesterday at 11:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Gini burned bridges?
Fake history

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:38:39 pm
he made some somewhat-derogatory comments after he got to PSG.  before he left he kept his thought to himself.
They weren't even particularly derogatory comments. He critcised the words/actions of some social media fans. Exactly what we do on this forum. Social media has an overwhelmingly large proportion of gobshites
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,130
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25768 on: Yesterday at 11:57:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:58:47 pm
One thing is for sure, us, United and Chelsea are going to be much changed with new personnel you would think, that can only help City sadly who will be settled with their team.

Maybe but to be honest United with new personnel can only be better than this season.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,130
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25769 on: Yesterday at 11:59:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm
Mbappe. Or maybe Sancho.

Sancho, you're grand ta.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,130
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25770 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm
Could Klopp get a tune from Pulisic? Hes looking to leave

Chelsea wont sell to us.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25771 on: Today at 12:06:50 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:00:21 am
Chelsea wont sell to us.

I don't think that Chelsea will have a problem selling to us, but I don't see where Pulisic fits into this LFC team ...
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,130
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25772 on: Today at 12:09:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:50 am
I don't think that Chelsea will have a problem selling to us, but I don't see where Pulisic fits into this LFC team ...

They would not sell but i agree on him being not a fit for us because his injury record would not stand up to our full on energy playing style.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25773 on: Today at 12:10:14 am »
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,130
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25774 on: Today at 12:12:12 am »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,547
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25775 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:10:14 am
https://twitter.com/mxskiii/status/1532843230982701058

Tammy Abraham is the answer.  ;D

I like him but theres a game you can play at the moment where you ask is he a better 9 than Diogo Jota?  so far we havent been linked with a player that is
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
  • Italians do it better
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25776 on: Today at 12:41:33 am »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25777 on: Today at 01:08:54 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm
*coughSuarezcough*

I understand that people get annoyed at what players say. Even I was a bit surprised by Mané's words about people in Senegal wanting him to leave, and I'm the least sensitive fan there is, literally don't gove a crap what any player says, water off duck's back etc

But these things rarely, if ever, become a continuing problem once the season starts. Suarez was literally on the point of mutiny, demanding we sell him to Arsenal. Yet once the season started he had his best ever season for us and was pounding the ground in anger and disappointment at missing out on the title. No way anyone can claim he didn't care, even though he knew all season that he was off the end of it when a bid came in (which we all knew it would).

So any fear of bad attitude or disruption almost certainly won't materialise. And even if it happens at other clubs it's not going to happen under Klopp.
If you watch the video with the correct translation, he smiling and saying stuff in sarcastic way. 
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25778 on: Today at 01:13:14 am »
Gnabry in for Mane would give us goals and assists and a younger home-grown player.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25779 on: Today at 01:31:44 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:08:54 am
If you watch the video with the correct translation, he smiling and saying stuff in sarcastic way. 
Oh good. I hope that's the case. It did seem a strange thing for him to say meaningfully. Very unlike him.

I'm happy to take this more positive view of it
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25780 on: Today at 01:34:19 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:55:21 pm
They weren't even particularly derogatory comments. He critcised the words/actions of some social media fans. Exactly what we do on this forum. Social media has an overwhelmingly large proportion of gobshites
Ah ok I thought he said some things about the club.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25781 on: Today at 01:36:48 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:08:54 am
If you watch the video with the correct translation, he smiling and saying stuff in sarcastic way.
I asked that a few pages back and was basically told he was dead serious!
(the link didn't work well for me, kept jumping ahead so missed a lot ofwhat he said)
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25782 on: Today at 03:32:10 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm
If we are not interested in Darwin nunez then there must be something wrong with us.

His passing and pressing are abysmal, probably the two most important attributes a player needs in our current attacking setup. Doesnt mean hes a bad player, I just dont think hes right for us.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25783 on: Today at 05:01:48 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:32:10 am
His passing and pressing are abysmal, probably the two most important attributes a player needs in our current attacking setup. Doesnt mean hes a bad player, I just dont think hes right for us.

As ever with potential signings for this club, dont necessarily look at what they are now, look at what they could become because you know once Juergen and his coaches get to work on them they will improve.

Nunez seems to me like he has plenty of improvement in him and would be the type of player we are looking at this summer.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25784 on: Today at 05:21:36 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:37:24 pm
And thats enough for us not to win the biggest trophies and there are still quite a lot of games where we drew last season where we couldnt break teams down

That literally wasn't the problem we had last season at all. You just repeated a phrase from years ago.

There were no 0-0 draws, two 1-1 draws against CL qualifying teams. We dropped most points because we lost control of games against Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Spurs (with a bonkers midfield and an even more bonkers refereeing performance).
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25785 on: Today at 06:09:38 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:32:10 am
His passing and pressing are abysmal, probably the two most important attributes a player needs in our current attacking setup. Doesnt mean hes a bad player, I just dont think hes right for us.

So, you think that Klopp and his coaching staff won't be able to improve that area of his game, to be added on top of Nunez' excellent goalscoring and physical attributes?

Many people mention Harry Kane as the perfect attacking addition to replace Mane (if we ignore age, fitness and financial aspects, that might be true), but do these people know that at the same age as Nunez, Kane has finished the league season with 25 goals and 1 assist in 38 games?
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,868
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25786 on: Today at 06:26:33 am »
Dybala looks like he's leaving too
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25787 on: Today at 06:33:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:26:33 am
Dybala looks like he's leaving too

He is going to Inter ...
Logged

Offline Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25788 on: Today at 06:35:32 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:26:33 am
Dybala looks like he's leaving too

Lovely player but he spends most of his time on the sidelines, wouldn't touch him with a 10ft pole, considering the wages he will demand.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:45:23 am by Hoenheim »
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,142
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25789 on: Today at 07:02:05 am »
Salah staying and seeing out his contract imo is a huge mistake , Id rather take the money and reinvest it , cant see his head focused if he stays to see out his final year .
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,300
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25790 on: Today at 07:11:36 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:02:05 am
Salah staying and seeing out his contract imo is a huge mistake , Id rather take the money and reinvest it , cant see his head focused if he stays to see out his final year .

Take what money though, what club is going to offer the transfer fee we'd want and the wages Mo would want?

He'll be playing for his next big final contract, even if it's with City, so he'll be very focused.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,142
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25791 on: Today at 07:15:11 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:11:36 am
Take what money though, what club is going to offer the transfer fee we'd want and the wages Mo would want?

He'll be playing for his next big final contract, even if it's with City, so he'll be very focused.
I just dont see him been properly focused, once its known he is seeing out his contract , he will have clubs talking to his agent all  season and come January he could have signed a pre contract elsewhere.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25792 on: Today at 07:16:09 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:11:36 am
Take what money though, what club is going to offer the transfer fee we'd want and the wages Mo would want?

He'll be playing for his next big final contract, even if it's with City, so he'll be very focused.

He will not go to Man City. Salah and his agent are not stupid. If he leaves, it will be Newcastle ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25793 on: Today at 07:18:32 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:15:11 am
I just dont see him been properly focused, once its known he is seeing out his contract , he will have clubs talking to his agent all  season and come January he could have signed a pre contract elsewhere.

Actually, after his average performances following the AFCON, I think that we are about to see the best Salah ever the coming season. The better he plays, the higher his last big contract will be ...
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,142
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25794 on: Today at 07:30:09 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:18:32 am
Actually, after his average performances following the AFCON, I think that we are about to see the best Salah ever the coming season. The better he plays, the higher his last big contract will be ...

Hope your right  but I have my doubts , seemed since the AFCON to be the shadow of the player we know and love while his contract was still not sorted
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,497
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25795 on: Today at 07:32:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:18:32 am
Actually, after his average performances following the AFCON, I think that we are about to see the best Salah ever the coming season. The better he plays, the higher his last big contract will be ...

Fitness permitting he'll be far better than post-AFCON where he was clearly exhausted.

In hindsight we should have give him a week or two off at least after all those minutes, but he was straight back in the team a few days after the final (because we can never afford to drop a point). Then rather than get a break in March for the internationals he plays another World Cup play off. If he'd got the rest then he'd have been okay for the run-in.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25796 on: Today at 07:49:10 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:18:32 am
Actually, after his average performances following the AFCON, I think that we are about to see the best Salah ever the coming season. The better he plays, the higher his last big contract will be ...
https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1531381677817311232
He had Elite performance following AFCON, his finishing just had some bad shooting variance.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25797 on: Today at 07:53:57 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:02:05 am
Salah staying and seeing out his contract imo is a huge mistake , Id rather take the money and reinvest it , cant see his head focused if he stays to see out his final year .
Losing 2 starters in the front 3 in one offseason would not a very good way to refresh the front line with keeping familiarity btw them. Doing 1 this summer and then possibly next summer is much smart as long you get a worthy fee for one them.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,142
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25798 on: Today at 07:57:13 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:53:57 am
Losing 2 starters in the front 3 in one offseason would not a very good way to refresh the front line with keeping familiarity btw them. Doing 1 this summer and then possibly next summer is much smart as long you get a worthy fee for one them.

Only if the one that stays is focused and performs to his pre AFCON form.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25799 on: Today at 08:02:11 am »
Klopp and his team are utter geniuses, though at some point you will hit a snag or 2 and that time is now.

For Mane to say some weird shit in a presser has thrown me right off guard, I actually don't get why he is in a rush to leave either, not least after he mentioned good surprise news a week or 2 back.

Salah wants something the club are not offering and we have no idea what that is. I am happy for him to move to pastures new if he is not willing to sign a new contract, but a move to a PL rival? Utterly weird again, a dumb ass move if ever there was, though not heard him say those exact words either so ..

Given that costs rise and we want to stay competitive, plus we make a shedload (I assume), surely we can up our wage structure a little?! At 29/30 neither player is over the hill and there is fuck all out there we can afford that is better so what is going on. I know we often get great value from our £40m unknown "bargains" but one day that luck will run out!

Whole summer of this shit to look forward to, not even mentioning others that will be leaving. Tough times for management this I would say.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -
Pages: 1 ... 640 641 642 643 644 [645] 646   Go Up
« previous next »
 