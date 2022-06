I fully believe the only club that Mane and Salah would come close to being worth to what they want is at this club. And I also believe as fantastic as they both are, we will make superstars out of their replacements.



I don't think they're worth what they want because I believe they can be replaced. They had the ingredients but Klopp and this team turned them into the best.



Maybe I'm wrong but it's nice to feel like this anyway.