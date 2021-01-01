« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 637 638 639 640 641 [642]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1204378 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25640 on: Today at 06:25:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:52:58 pm
Bellingham would be a great signing for us.

I think that we all share that opinion. The question is, how much is he worth? He is still 18 years old, and hasn't exactly proved himself at the very top level, which is normal ...
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,941
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25641 on: Today at 06:26:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:18:33 pm
they open teams up coz they swamp them with fast, skilled midfielders.  if we had another Thiago and another Keita, we'd be like them.  Klopp doesn't follow that football philosophy.

Its not working against the best sides or even those who have a well drilled defence, we draw too many games, Im not suggesting we change our approach completely it clearly there are circumstances where the game plan needs a tweak
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25642 on: Today at 06:27:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:18:17 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/6928979a/Nicolo-Barella
He fits everything the staff looks for in a MF. Pressing numbers are low but that could be an System thing more.
He's Italian. Love the food, love the country, like quite a lot of Italians I have met, don't ever want another Italian player anywhere near our club. Ever. Under any circumstances.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,220
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25643 on: Today at 06:30:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:31:12 pm
I don't think that Ramsay will be ahead of Sepp in the pecking order next season for the right fullback position. I watched Preston on a few occasions this season to see how Sepp is doing, and I was surprised how comfortable he looked as a right wing-back. Later in the season he played on the right of a back 3 ...

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:36:09 pm
Be good to see him on loan at a prem side.

Obviously its a big change in level but i'd be interested to see how good he is at right back. Would be amazing to have backup for Trent without having to spend and Williams looks like a sort of inbetween right forward and right back

Would be good to see if he can fit in here but the potential arrival of Ramsey won't help with that. I suspect that Ramsey might have some assurances about how he fits in here but regardless, Sepp getting game time nezlxt season, preferably in in the Premier League should happen.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25644 on: Today at 06:31:33 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 06:27:10 pm
He's Italian. Love the food, love the country, like quite a lot of Italians I have met, don't ever want another Italian player anywhere near our club. Ever. Under any circumstances.

To be honest, I never wanted any Senegalese players at LFC ever again, after Diouf and Diao ...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25645 on: Today at 06:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:26:59 pm
Its not working against the best sides or even those who have a well drilled defence, we draw too many games, Im not suggesting we change our approach completely it clearly there are circumstances where the game plan needs a tweak
not trying to be sarcastic, but have you actually watched Thigao play (and Keita to a lesser extent)?

Klopp brought them in to reduce reliance on wing play.

if you haven't been aware / noticed that ....  jeez.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,830
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25646 on: Today at 06:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:24:02 pm
Remember Sancho ?
He was so overhyped here to the point where I was annoyed he went to Utd but after seeing him at the PL he is not worth more than 40m let alone +70m. If Jones was playing for Dortmund the past few seasons people will be talking about him like they are talking about Bellingham now and that we should spend +70m on him. English playing abroad doesn't mean he is worth this kind of money or that he is going to be a world class player in the future. You can get better value elsewhere, Moisés Caicedo for example got the potential to be the next Kante, amazing young player but nobody is talking about him because he is playing for Brighton.
Sancho is a very good player, don't let one mediocre season playing for a shower of shit dispel any notion that he's a quality young player.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25647 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:30:43 pm
Would be good to see if he can fit in here but the potential arrival of Ramsey won't help with that. I suspect that Ramsey might have some assurances about how he fits in here but regardless, Sepp getting game time nezlxt season, preferably in in the Premier League should happen.

Ramsay is still only 18. He will no doubt get some playing time in the domestic cups next season, but we shouldn't expect too much too soon from him ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,197
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25648 on: Today at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:26:59 pm
Its not working against the best sides or even those who have a well drilled defence, we draw too many games, Im not suggesting we change our approach completely it clearly there are circumstances where the game plan needs a tweak

You're a parody account right?

Do you ever post anywhere besides the transfer threads?  ???
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25649 on: Today at 06:38:55 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 06:27:10 pm
He's Italian. Love the food, love the country, like quite a lot of Italians I have met, don't ever want another Italian player anywhere near our club. Ever. Under any circumstances.
I'm one of the ppl who don't get this.  I mean, I understand why you're saying it but think about it:

if in the next year or so a young Italian striker sets the world on fire (say a blend of Messi+Haaland+Mbappe -- a little exaggeration for effect there!) who grew up adoring LFC and essentially begs for a move to us for months on end and shows up in the Kop over and over ... you'd say no?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,830
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25650 on: Today at 06:40:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:38:55 pm
I'm one of the ppl who don't get this.  I mean, I understand why you're saying it but think about it:

if in the next year or so a young Italian striker sets the world on fire (say a blend of Messi+Haaland+Mbappe -- a little exaggeration for effect there!) who grew up adoring LFC and essentially begs for a move to us for months on end and shows up in the Kop over and over ... you'd say no?
Italian players are notoriously parochial, in their mind Italy offers the best of everything they like, so they see no reason to leave Serie A.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,117
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25651 on: Today at 06:41:07 pm »
You lot not out celebrating your ones thingy today?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,220
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25652 on: Today at 06:41:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:35:39 pm
Ramsay is still only 18. He will no doubt get some playing time in the domestic cups next season, but we shouldn't expect too much too soon from him ...

I'm not expecting anything from him next season, if we sign him. Just aware that he's brokem into the Aberdeen first team already and we would be spending money on him so am curious to see what our plans are for him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,493
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25653 on: Today at 06:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:41:07 pm
You lot not out celebrating your ones thingy today?

Anybody celebrating that is on a higher level of bellend-ary.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,117
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25654 on: Today at 06:47:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:46:48 pm
Anybody celebrating that is on a higher level of bellend-ary.

Roy, rob and Jon C are big fans.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,830
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25655 on: Today at 06:47:37 pm »
Tory behaviour to even contemplate celebrating anything to do with that lot.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,117
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25656 on: Today at 06:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:47:37 pm
Tory behaviour to even contemplate celebrating anything to do with that lot.

Go away you with those pics at her gaff you sent me.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,117
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25657 on: Today at 07:22:43 pm »
Gotta love the transfer window rumor mill ;D

Barella
Danjuma
Pulisic
Dembele
Bellingham
Tchouameni
Nunez
Ramsey
Pogba
Bowen
Son
Kane

Missing anyone?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25658 on: Today at 07:24:19 pm »
Darwin Nunez: Manchester United prepared to rival Liverpool to sign Uruguay striker

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/darwin-nunez-transfer-manchester-united-liverpool-b2093586.html
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25659 on: Today at 07:24:29 pm »
Darwin Nunez: Manchester United prepared to rival Liverpool to sign Uruguay striker

The arrival of Erik ten Hag will signal an overhaul of sorts for the Red Devils squad this summer

Miguel Delaney Chief Football Writer 55 minutes ago

Benfica's Darwin Nunez has been namechecked by Erik ten Hag as a top target for Manchester United, with the club prepared to go toe to toe with Liverpool for his transfer.

The Uruguayan is seen as a suitable successor to both Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in terms of class, and would command a fee of around £100m, as one of Europe's most prized players this summer. Benfica are aware of United's interest, with Andreas Pereira having been broached as a potential makeweight.

Nunez is understood to have favoured Liverpool up to now, but his camp are prepared to listen to United, as the club engages in a new era under Ten Hag.

The Dutch coach has cited the 22-year-old as one of a group of targets, as he intends on bringing in a forward, a midfield passer, two centre-halves and, ideally, a utility player.

United's interest in Frenkie de Jong is now well known but a series of sources in both England and Barcelona are preparing for the possibility that it could be a protracted transfer.

The Catalan club's dire financial situation has weakened their hand in any negotiations, as they are effectively desperate to offload players.

De Jong would bring in the highest price of those available, but United are willing to play hardball, as Barca hope for a fee of around £80m. The player himself still requires some convincing. His first choice by far would be to stay at Camp Nou but he is gradually coming to the realisation that is unlikely. Midfield is one area where Barcelona have plenty of options with the rise of Pedri and Gavi.

Both Pau Torres of Villarreal and Ajax's Jurrien Timber are being looked at as centre-halves, although the latter could serve as the utility option that Ten Hag wants.

The Independent has been told that the manager is especially intent on a left-footed centre-half, having scrutinised how United player, which Torres would especially fit. He is another target who has a number of suitors, including Tottenham Hotspur.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/darwin-nunez-transfer-manchester-united-liverpool-b2093586.html
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,556
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25660 on: Today at 07:36:18 pm »
Article by Man Utd fan, Miguel Delaney. I honestly don't think we're even in the slightest bit interested in Darwin Nunez. Articles like this will make it look like Utd have got one over on us if they do sign him though.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,923
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25661 on: Today at 07:42:22 pm »
Not even sure why Man Utd are going in for him other than the now standard glossy signing. They have bigger problems in the back and midfield that need addressing first
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25662 on: Today at 07:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:36:18 pm
Article by Man Utd fan, Miguel Delaney. I honestly don't think we're even in the slightest bit interested in Darwin Nunez. Articles like this will make it look like Utd have got one over on us if they do sign him though.

We are interested. 7 minutes 40 seconds in ...

https://youtu.be/oxFGODSKASI
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,982
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25663 on: Today at 07:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:36:18 pm
Article by Man Utd fan, Miguel Delaney. I honestly don't think we're even in the slightest bit interested in Darwin Nunez. Articles like this will make it look like Utd have got one over on us if they do sign him though.

How do you know that?

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,556
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25664 on: Today at 07:44:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:43:30 pm
How do you know that?



He's said it himself.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,982
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25665 on: Today at 07:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:44:40 pm
He's said it himself.

Okay, I'd never heard him say that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,830
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25666 on: Today at 07:45:38 pm »
Delaney is an enormous biff, Man UTD fan or not.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,493
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25667 on: Today at 07:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:45:38 pm
Delaney is an enormous biff, Man UTD fan or not.

To be fair he is one of the few to call out City for their cheating.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,982
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25668 on: Today at 07:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:45:38 pm
Delaney is an enormous biff, Man UTD fan or not.

One of the few journalists who calls out the sports washers on a regular basis, I actually think he is one of the better ones.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,492
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25669 on: Today at 07:51:16 pm »
Again, it's pointless getting into a bidding war with United because they can always just throw 350k a week at a player (unless a player simply doesn't want to go there).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,556
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25670 on: Today at 07:56:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:46:24 pm
To be fair he is one of the few to call out City for their cheating.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:46:39 pm
One of the few journalists who calls out the sports washers on a regular basis, I actually think he is one of the better ones.

This is very true. Him and Nick Harris. The only ones brave enough to call them out.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25671 on: Today at 07:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:51:16 pm
Again, it's pointless getting into a bidding war with United because they can always just throw 350k a week at a player (unless a player simply doesn't want to go there) they generally target players who don't even get into our side

Fixed for you
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25672 on: Today at 07:58:32 pm »
Quote
And then the subject of his Liverpool future was brought up, Mane dropped a significant hint he wants to play elsewhere next season.

"Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments," he said.

"Isn't it between 60 to 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don't be in a hurry because we will see this together. The future will tell us."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/sadio-mane-liverpool-transfer-exit-24141749
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 637 638 639 640 641 [642]   Go Up
« previous next »
 