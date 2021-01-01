« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:45:20 pm
I don't really understand why someone would spend their time posting here just to tell everyone that we are poor or won't pay or whatever. If Salah or Mane was 25-27 instead of 30 we probably aren't even having these discussions. Such is life.

As far as Bowen, getting him last year would have been the LFC way. This year he took a step up and also over performed, slightly, his numbers. We would be paying a premium for him. Can't see it myself.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:46:02 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 04:43:39 pm
Would think Gnabry will be after similar to Mane, so probably a no go.

Why ? Gnabry is five years younger.  If Mane was 25 we'd probably give him what he wants.  Same as Salah, can't pay him an absurd amount at 30.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:47:37 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:54:44 pm
Boom!

(As they say).
But neither of those started in Italy, in Serie A as it were, did they? They were passing through, only.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:48:49 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:39:33 pm
Waiting to sign someone has a cost/risk yes, but so does signing someone who wouldn't ordinarily be your first choice just because they're available, or overpaying for someone just because you don't want to wait.

I find it genuinely amazing that the Club still comes in for criticism when they've absolutely nailed the transfer market for a good 5 years now. It's completely baffling.

is anyone saying the club is shit at recruiting players? I mustve missed that

Has the club nailed signings? Yes
Have we nailed the timing of signing? No, I do think this is an area of improvement



Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:48:59 pm
For Barella, is he really what we need? I suppose you can never have too many good players but whenever I watched Inter it was that he was the 3rd attacker but from midfield, and really good at it, but did nothing defensively. Now maybe he wasn't asked to and that part of his game is there but for me he'd just be a better Jones or Elliot and is that a better version of those players really necessary considering our current squad?
Adeemo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:49:29 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:46:02 pm
Why ? Gnabry is five years younger.  If Mane was 25 we'd probably give him what he wants.  Same as Salah, can't pay him an absurd amount at 30.

Really not sure age is the main stumbling block, in terms of offering mega wages. I believe its the precedent it sets.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:51:04 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:39:33 pm
Waiting to sign someone has a cost/risk yes, but so does signing someone who wouldn't ordinarily be your first choice just because they're available, or overpaying for someone just because you don't want to wait.

I find it genuinely amazing that the Club still comes in for criticism when they've absolutely nailed the transfer market for a good 5 years now. It's completely baffling.

Agreed. We've been absolutely brilliant in the transfer market (the latest example is only 4 months old), yet people are losing their minds because Tchouameni has chosen Real Madrid, or because Mane has decided to pursue a new challenge ...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:52:45 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:48:49 pm
is anyone saying the club is shit at recruiting players? I mustve missed that

Has the club nailed signings? Yes
Have we nailed the timing of signing? No, I do think this is an area of improvement

One of the reasons we've nailed signings is because we've been willing to wait for the right option and for the right price. It's not rocket science. Or should we have signed an alternative to Van Dijk in 2017 when we couldn't get him initially? Maybe we should have signed someone in the summer of 2019 to finally win us the League. Or we should have pushed the boat out to sign Werner in 2020, regardless of everything else that was happening.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:54:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:41:43 pm
Bellingham wont solve that.

Its the principle in this case, waiting for next summer ba doing something now

We have signed plenty of players who wouldnt be an obvious first choice but have tuned out fantastic, I do think there are players who can make an impact now, Diaz didnt become a much better rooster between the summer and January, the same pint stands for our midfield targets- I dont see the benefit in waiting for Bellingham, its got the same hallmarks as waiting for Mbappe at this stage, his fee will
Be over £100M and waves at £400K a week, it makes more sense to sign someone who we can afford, wants to come to us and is young enough to improve

J-Mc-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:55:13 pm
Would take Gnabry in a heartbeat, hes turned into a quality player since going to Bayern.

If theyre indeed after £34m, we can probably work something out in any deal for Mane.

Just seen on Twatter that GoalEspana are saying Real Madrid have 450m to spend THIS window. Obscene amount of money.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:55:57 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:39:50 pm
Swap deal?

Give him a signing on fee, which makes up for the amount he's asking? Unless that's exorbitant. He's younger than money so not a bad replacement
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:56:42 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:52:45 pm
One of the reasons we've nailed signings is because we've been willing to wait for the right option and for the right price. It's not rocket science. Or should we have signed an alternative to Van Dijk in 2017 when we couldn't get him initially? Maybe we should have signed someone in the summer of 2019 to finally win us the League. Or we should have pushed the boat out to sign Werner in 2020, regardless of everything else that was happening.

VVD we tried to sign in the summer, the only reason we didnt is that we pissed Southampton off so lets not rewrite history, VVD is also head and shoulders above anyone else we couldve signed, I dont think that is the case with Bellingham
