LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

CraigDS:
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:51:15 pm
Lucas. Italian by descent and passport. Decent signing, did a good job for us for a while, we outgrew him. Not a flop, not the greatest, somewhere in between.

I mean Lucas was about as Italian as I am... and I'm not Italian at all.
Sangria:
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:54:02 pm
I mean Lucas was about as Italian as I am... and I'm not Italian at all.

Wasn't there something about his passport facilitating his move to an EU club?
SamLad:
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:48:12 pm
Not going to make Andrea Dosenna a hill to die in but there can be some middle ground between good signing and flop surely?
"disappointing" used to work fine but these days the internet doesn't foster moderate language does it.

BYTW any more moronic posts and yer banned, OK?
RyanBabel19:
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:23:40 pm
The fact that he is even connected with these off-the-field issues is making him a non-starter for us. We should learned that by now ...

I haven't read about it all to be honest so no idea on any evidence, likelihood of it being true etc I was talking about him strictly as a player for that reason specifically
Hazell:
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:44:57 pm
Hahahaha

He did though and that was one of our best performances of the season. Ultimately, he didn't work out though (Real Madrid and Man Utd aside).
Scottymuser:
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 09:58:23 pm
I'd take Sane in a heartbeat.

Out of curiosty, why?  He is not first choice in his position for Bayern, doesn't score or assist as well as the others in his position in his team (and massively UNDER performs compared to his xG, being the worst finisher in the Bundesliga at -2.8 compared to his xG), is already 27 (so it isn't like he could get much better), and he would cost a fair bit as Bayern massively over-paid for him when they bought him (and he has plenty of time left on the contract).  He is currently earning (base salary) way more than Salah (or anyone else in the squad), which given we have seemingly been kicking our heels over giving him an increase, could de-motivate the entire squad.
Flaccido Dongingo:
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:18:57 pm
With us being linked to Tchouameni and therefore seemingly open to bringing in a new CM, would people be happy to see us go for Bissouma? Only 26 in August, excellent versatile midfield capable of dominating games, seemingly wouldn't cost a fortune and knows the league well.

No idea what the situation is with his arrest earlier in the season but IF that isn't an issue, do people feel he would be a good signing?
Bissouma is alleged to have committed a very serious offence, no way we go anywhere near him.
Samie:
Barella is a Thiago level upgrade on our Midfield. Get him!
DonkeyWan:
Liverpool's hit rate when it comes to signing Italian players leaves something to be desired.

Firstly, I'm pretty sure Lucas wasn't Italian when he joined Liverpool (he may be now, after playing in Italy do long and possibly having got  a passport).
Ditto Paletta

The others were

Aquilani
Borini
Balotelli
Padelli
Doni
Dossena

Of those, only Dossena was at Liverpool for more than one season. He made 18 appearances and scored 2 goals. Memorable goals, yes, but goals scored coming on as a sub when the game was effectively over.

Quite frankly, none of the Italian players that came to play for Liverpool could live with the pace of the PL. Aquilani and Dossena both admitted as much during and after their stints.

The other point to consider is how much weaker the Italian Serie A is than it used to be. It's currently ranked 3rd, ahead of the Bundesliga, but behind La Liga and the PL, in terms of coefficients. But that is based very much on the domination of Juventus over the past 10 years. In the ast couple of years Juventus has fallen back into the chasing pack and the standard in Serie A is much reduced, imo. Moreover, the best Italian players tend to stay in Italy, to qualify for the national team (rather like in the PL).
 
So getting the best Italian players is hard, from a league levels below the PL, that is currently (I would argue) in a bit of a slump, and Liverpool have a terrible track record getting Italian players up to the speed and power of the PL.

Whiich is why I would be a bit dubious if honest.


CraigDS:
I mean you're also comparing players signed under (for the most part) a shit show of transfer decision making to one which would be signed under possibly our best period of transfer decision making ever.
DonkeyWan:
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:32:09 pm
I mean you're also comparing players signed under (for the most part) a shit show of transfer decision making to one which would be signed under possibly our best period of transfer decision making ever.
True, but the other points are there to think about too, and the hit rate is so, so bad.
ShatnersBassoon:
i really don't understand this <whatever nationality> player failed for us 15 years ago under different management, setup, etc therefore we should never sign another <whatever nationality> player again

RyanBabel19:
We've got a poor track record of signing players from a few countries but we've also got players who display that this is something thay only lasts so long and is player specific.

Senegal wasn't a great record... up steps Sadio Mane
France... very questionable, a number of flops and a couple of 'performed okay' players... then Konate joins and is excellent

It of course comes down to a lot more than just their nationality or even that and what league they join from. The most important aspects are the individuals suitability to the team and league and that is exactly what our scouts would be looking at as with every target. Understandable people are a bit dubious but I cant imagine Chiesa for example struggling in the premier league despite being both italian and playing in Serie A because his style of play is suited to the league and our team too to be honest
DonkeyWan:
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:39:33 pm
We've got a poor track record of signing players from a few countries but we've also got players who display that this is something thay only lasts so long and is player specific.

Senegal wasn't a great record... up steps Sadio Mane
France... very questionable, a number of flops and a couple of 'performed okay' players... then Konate joins and is excellent

It of course comes down to a lot more than just their nationality or even that and what league they join from. The most important aspects are the individuals suitability to the team and league and that is exactly what our scouts would be looking at as with every target. Understandable people are a bit dubious but I cant imagine Chiesa for example struggling in the premier league despite being both italian and playing in Serie A because his style of play is suited to the league and our team too to be honest
Oh, don't get me wrong, the nationality of the player is meaningless (the fact Lucas is now considered Italian points to the pointlessness of that view). But the league they come out of is pretty important I reckon. The Italian league has always been a slower, cagier affair. Moreover, frequent failure to buy good players from specific leagues might also point to the resources gven over to the scouting system in place for that specific league, which could be seen as a lower priority for the club.
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:49:22 pm
Oh, don't get me wrong, the nationality of the player is meaningless (the fact Lucas is now considered Italian points to the pointlessness of that view). But the league they come out of is pretty important I reckon. The Italian league has always been a slower, cagier affair. Moreover, frequent failure to buy good players from specific leagues might also point to the resources gven over to the scouting system in place for that specific league, which could be seen as a lower priority for the club.

Salah?
MonsLibpool:
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:49:22 pm
Oh, don't get me wrong, the nationality of the player is meaningless (the fact Lucas is now considered Italian points to the pointlessness of that view). But the league they come out of is pretty important I reckon. The Italian league has always been a slower, cagier affair. Moreover, frequent failure to buy good players from specific leagues might also point to the resources gven over to the scouting system in place for that specific league, which could be seen as a lower priority for the club.
Becker?
Red Cactii:
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:49:22 pm
Oh, don't get me wrong, the nationality of the player is meaningless (the fact Lucas is now considered Italian points to the pointlessness of that view). But the league they come out of is pretty important I reckon. The Italian league has always been a slower, cagier affair. Moreover, frequent failure to buy good players from specific leagues might also point to the resources gven over to the scouting system in place for that specific league, which could be seen as a lower priority for the club.

Two of our current best players signed for us directly from Serie A so there's no hard and fast rule, it's really dependent upon the player in question and whether they have the attributes to play the role/s in our team that we sign them for.
Sangria:
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:30:30 pm
Liverpool's hit rate when it comes to signing Italian players leaves something to be desired.

Firstly, I'm pretty sure Lucas wasn't Italian when he joined Liverpool (he may be now, after playing in Italy do long and possibly having got  a passport).

IIRC Lucas had an Italian passport before coming to Liverpool.
Sangria:
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:51:43 pm
Becker?

Boris is in jail (said a Tory MP).
TepidT2O:
rocco:
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:30:30 pm
Liverpool's hit rate when it comes to signing Italian players leaves something to be desired.

Firstly, I'm pretty sure Lucas wasn't Italian when he joined Liverpool (he may be now, after playing in Italy do long and possibly having got  a passport).
Ditto Paletta

The others were

Aquilani
Borini
Balotelli
Padelli
Doni
Dossena

Of those, only Dossena was at Liverpool for more than one season. He made 18 appearances and scored 2 goals. Memorable goals, yes, but goals scored coming on as a sub when the game was effectively over.

Quite frankly, none of the Italian players that came to play for Liverpool could live with the pace of the PL. Aquilani and Dossena both admitted as much during and after their stints.

The other point to consider is how much weaker the Italian Serie A is than it used to be. It's currently ranked 3rd, ahead of the Bundesliga, but behind La Liga and the PL, in terms of coefficients. But that is based very much on the domination of Juventus over the past 10 years. In the ast couple of years Juventus has fallen back into the chasing pack and the standard in Serie A is much reduced, imo. Moreover, the best Italian players tend to stay in Italy, to qualify for the national team (rather like in the PL).
 
So getting the best Italian players is hard, from a league levels below the PL, that is currently (I would argue) in a bit of a slump, and Liverpool have a terrible track record getting Italian players up to the speed and power of the PL.

Whiich is why I would be a bit dubious if honest.




None signed under the transfer set up we have now

But they did sign Salah and Ali
PeterTheRed:
Nat Phillips

Switched to the South Coast in January after two appearances for Liverpool's first team earlier in the campaign and was a regular as he helped the Cherries to second place in the Championship and promotion back to the Premier League. Bournemouth have been told they must cough up around £15m to make the deal permanent, with a number of other clubs interested.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-decisions-assessed-16-24133146
BER:
Apparently Barella's momma is a massive red.
PeterTheRed:
Sheyi Ojo

Ojo will leave Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer, after a seventh and final loan move. The 24-year-old left winger, who scored in the mini-derby win in Premier League 2 against Everton in August before departing on deadline day, was a regular in the Championship until injury in January, after which he played just 23 minutes. I wish him all the best, said Millwall manager Gary Rowett when asked about a summer move for Ojo. "I don't think it's something that we'll be able to pursue."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-decisions-assessed-16-24133146
PeterTheRed:
Neco Williams

Proved a triumph under Marco Silva after moving on deadline day to Craven Cottage, with Fulham winning the Championship. Had made eight appearances for Liverpool during the first half of the campaign, and is expected to attract plenty of transfer attention this summer.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-decisions-assessed-16-24133146
PeterTheRed:
Sepp van den Berg

Arguably the biggest success of Liverpool's loanees having returned to Championship side Preston, where he spent the second half of last season. Operating at centre-back or right wing-back, the 20-year-old featured in all bar one game and played against the Reds in the League Cup in October.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-decisions-assessed-16-24133146
RyanBabel19:
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:49:22 pm
Oh, don't get me wrong, the nationality of the player is meaningless (the fact Lucas is now considered Italian points to the pointlessness of that view). But the league they come out of is pretty important I reckon. The Italian league has always been a slower, cagier affair. Moreover, frequent failure to buy good players from specific leagues might also point to the resources gven over to the scouting system in place for that specific league, which could be seen as a lower priority for the club.

Of course league definitely plays a part, I guess there will always be exceptions though and elite scouting is what helps negate as much risk as possible.

Something to be said about players not of that nationality coming from the league though, we've had success with Salah and Alisson

I'd definitely consider someone like Chiesa (depending how he comes back from injury) as a player to break the trend of Serie A exports struggling at Liverpool. Real shame he's only just really properly joined Juve
PeterTheRed:
Ben Davies

The 26-year-old has become something of a forgotten man having not got further than being named on the bench eight times last season. He was a regular in the Championship until injury before Christmas, and on his return found it difficult to dislodge former Liverpool youngster Jack Robinson. He will be available for transfer this summer, although money issues make a return to Bramall Lane unlikely.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-decisions-assessed-16-24133146
Tobelius:
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 02:39:09 pm
i really don't understand this <whatever nationality> player failed for us 15 years ago under different management, setup, etc therefore we should never sign another <whatever nationality> player again

Categorizing players neatly by country in nice little good/bad compartments when we're really looking for very rarely talented individuals wherever they're playing or from.
Fromola:
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:30:30 pm
Liverpool's hit rate when it comes to signing Italian players leaves something to be desired.

Firstly, I'm pretty sure Lucas wasn't Italian when he joined Liverpool (he may be now, after playing in Italy do long and possibly having got  a passport).
Ditto Paletta

The others were

Aquilani
Borini
Balotelli
Padelli
Doni
Dossena

Of those, only Dossena was at Liverpool for more than one season. He made 18 appearances and scored 2 goals. Memorable goals, yes, but goals scored coming on as a sub when the game was effectively over.

Quite frankly, none of the Italian players that came to play for Liverpool could live with the pace of the PL. Aquilani and Dossena both admitted as much during and after their stints.

The other point to consider is how much weaker the Italian Serie A is than it used to be. It's currently ranked 3rd, ahead of the Bundesliga, but behind La Liga and the PL, in terms of coefficients. But that is based very much on the domination of Juventus over the past 10 years. In the ast couple of years Juventus has fallen back into the chasing pack and the standard in Serie A is much reduced, imo. Moreover, the best Italian players tend to stay in Italy, to qualify for the national team (rather like in the PL).
 
So getting the best Italian players is hard, from a league levels below the PL, that is currently (I would argue) in a bit of a slump, and Liverpool have a terrible track record getting Italian players up to the speed and power of the PL.

Whiich is why I would be a bit dubious if honest.

None of these were much good to begin with though. Aquilani decent enough but was always injured and a slow player anyway (a bit like Luis Alberto). Balotelli one of the biggest frauds to play the game. Borini a Championship player. An average left back with a few international caps to his name and a couple of shit goalkeepers.

Other than arguably Aquilani, these players weren't even good in Serie A for the most part.
PeterTheRed:
Ben Woodburn

Woodburn, another who will leave on a free this summer, featured regularly throughout the season in the Scottish Premiership in helping the Edinburgh side finish third and qualify for the Europa League play-off round. While his versatility was underlined by starring as centre forward, on both wings and in two midfield roles, starts were more difficult to come by in the closing months and he was an unused substitute in the Scottish Cup final defeat to Rangers. Hearts want to offer Woodburn a permanent deal, with the player open to making the move.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-decisions-assessed-16-24133146
Sangria:
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:11:59 pm
None of these were much good to begin with though. Aquilani decent enough but was always injured and a slow player anyway (a bit like Luis Alberto). Balotelli one of the biggest frauds to play the game. Borini a Championship player. An average left back with a few international cups to his name and a couple of shit goalkeepers.

I suspect his most debilitating ailment was homesickness. After us, he spent the rest of his career in the Mediterranean basin.
Hazell:
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:10:40 pm
Sepp van den Berg

Arguably the biggest success of Liverpool's loanees having returned to Championship side Preston, where he spent the second half of last season. Operating at centre-back or right wing-back, the 20-year-old featured in all bar one game and played against the Reds in the League Cup in October.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-decisions-assessed-16-24133146

Preston seem to absolutely love him but do we have a future for him here? I would hope so but at present he's got four centre backs ahead of him and Alexander-Arnold) and possibly Calvin Ramsey at right back ahead of him.

He's still got plenty of time, maybe another loan next season in the Premier League and we can see how he performs?
Machae:
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:18:16 pm
Out of curiosty, why?  He is not first choice in his position for Bayern, doesn't score or assist as well as the others in his position in his team (and massively UNDER performs compared to his xG, being the worst finisher in the Bundesliga at -2.8 compared to his xG), is already 27 (so it isn't like he could get much better), and he would cost a fair bit as Bayern massively over-paid for him when they bought him (and he has plenty of time left on the contract).  He is currently earning (base salary) way more than Salah (or anyone else in the squad), which given we have seemingly been kicking our heels over giving him an increase, could de-motivate the entire squad.

Would save on administration costs
