Liverpool's hit rate when it comes to signing Italian players leaves something to be desired.



Firstly, I'm pretty sure Lucas wasn't Italian when he joined Liverpool (he may be now, after playing in Italy do long and possibly having got a passport).

Ditto Paletta



The others were



Aquilani

Borini

Balotelli

Padelli

Doni

Dossena



Of those, only Dossena was at Liverpool for more than one season. He made 18 appearances and scored 2 goals. Memorable goals, yes, but goals scored coming on as a sub when the game was effectively over.



Quite frankly, none of the Italian players that came to play for Liverpool could live with the pace of the PL. Aquilani and Dossena both admitted as much during and after their stints.



The other point to consider is how much weaker the Italian Serie A is than it used to be. It's currently ranked 3rd, ahead of the Bundesliga, but behind La Liga and the PL, in terms of coefficients. But that is based very much on the domination of Juventus over the past 10 years. In the ast couple of years Juventus has fallen back into the chasing pack and the standard in Serie A is much reduced, imo. Moreover, the best Italian players tend to stay in Italy, to qualify for the national team (rather like in the PL).



So getting the best Italian players is hard, from a league levels below the PL, that is currently (I would argue) in a bit of a slump, and Liverpool have a terrible track record getting Italian players up to the speed and power of the PL.



Whiich is why I would be a bit dubious if honest.





