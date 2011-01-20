Is Nkunku at all linked to us or even obtainable?

We seem to deal reasonably well with RB teams and to be honest this kid looks like the best Mane replacement/front three refresh option I've seen.



No, dont think theres been a single link to Nkunku from anyone credible. It is very much a case of him just appearing to be a natural fit for us - hes been a bit of a state freak for the last three seasons, and has now finally got the goalscoring down too.Issue is that hes the rare Red Bull player without a release clause, and Leipzig apparently want him to stay one more year. But he only has two years left on his deal, so their preference would be that he signs an extension with a release clause which could be activated from next year.He seems an obvious option, but it may be that the club just arent interested. For example, maybe we want a more physical option in attack, in which case Nkunku wont be the one. Maybe we want a lefty. Loads of potential reasons why it might not be him, but definitely still hoping we make a move this summer.