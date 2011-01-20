« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 633 634 635 636 637 [638] 639   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1199956 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25480 on: Today at 11:45:13 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:00:39 am
Express linking us to Barella now Tchouameni is seemingly Madrid bound.

Ive only really seen him play for Italy, would he be a good fit?

This makes me happy,propably nothing in it as elite italian players rarely move outside Italy  but i think he's a very high quality player.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25481 on: Today at 11:51:16 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:01:49 am
Is Nkunku at all linked to us or even obtainable?
We seem to deal reasonably well with RB teams and to be honest this kid looks like the best Mane replacement/front three refresh option I've seen.

No, dont think theres been a single link to Nkunku from anyone credible. It is very much a case of him just appearing to be a natural fit for us - hes been a bit of a state freak for the last three seasons, and has now finally got the goalscoring down too.

Issue is that hes the rare Red Bull player without a release clause, and Leipzig apparently want him to stay one more year. But he only has two years left on his deal, so their preference would be that he signs an extension with a release clause which could be activated from next year.

He seems an obvious option, but it may be that the club just arent interested. For example, maybe we want a more physical option in attack, in which case Nkunku wont be the one. Maybe we want a lefty. Loads of potential reasons why it might not be him, but definitely still hoping we make a move this summer.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,771
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25482 on: Today at 11:57:48 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:00:39 am
Express linking us to Barella now Tchouameni is seemingly Madrid bound.

Ive only really seen him play for Italy, would he be a good fit?
was it James Pearce or Paul Gorst who said we werent looking to sign a midfielder  this summer?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,471
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25483 on: Today at 12:02:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:57:48 am
was it James Pearce or Paul Gorst who said we werent looking to sign a midfielder  this summer?

Yes and then he said we wanted that guy from Monaco but he told us he wanted to go to Madrid. So we didnt want the player, but tried to get him to come here. Typical ECHO rubbish.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,569
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25484 on: Today at 12:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:51:16 am
No, dont think theres been a single link to Nkunku from anyone credible. It is very much a case of him just appearing to be a natural fit for us - hes been a bit of a state freak for the last three seasons, and has now finally got the goalscoring down too.

Issue is that hes the rare Red Bull player without a release clause, and Leipzig apparently want him to stay one more year. But he only has two years left on his deal, so their preference would be that he signs an extension with a release clause which could be activated from next year.

He seems an obvious option, but it may be that the club just arent interested. For example, maybe we want a more physical option in attack, in which case Nkunku wont be the one. Maybe we want a lefty. Loads of potential reasons why it might not be him, but definitely still hoping we make a move this summer.

We should tempt them into a Keita like deal, I'm sure they'd be up for it.
He really does look tailor made for us, so I'm quietly hopeful we'll do something.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,618
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25485 on: Today at 12:14:27 pm »
I'm choosing not to get excited when I see anything linking us to Barella. Feel he's the best signing we could make to add to our midfield. I am ready to be disappointed  ;D (Then again, I thought Saul from Atletico would have been the man for us last summer and it's not worked out for him at Chelsea)

Real good player though and has won Serie A, the Euros. Played plenty of football in Italy and is only 25, could be a fixture of a top midfield for years to come. If you fancy competing for the top honours son, you'll know what to do  :wave

Of course, you would have to factor our bad luck with Italian players, but we have to put it right somewhere ...
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,569
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25486 on: Today at 12:22:01 pm »
No italians midfielders please.
Bad memories.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25487 on: Today at 12:23:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:17:43 am
That article says he is the lowest paid for salary and bonuses in that list. So he has gained the profile here, now he can and should earn more, we cant give him that but there are clubs that can.

Point is he is earning less here than he would elsewhere and he is in that select band of footballers that could earn more and join a side that can also win trophies. Its no surprise he is doing what he is doing.
He's higher in that list than any player in Spain, Italy and Germany, and he's won more here than he would have at any other club outside of that group, not to mention this idea he 'should' earn more than £18.3 million a year is obviously silly. This idea we're some B-level team where any good player will leave for more money is delusional, but some people seem to find it hard to let go of the past.

Not too keen on Italian players either. I can't remember any apart from Jorginho doing anything of note in this country in the last 20 years.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
  • Hare Krishna
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25488 on: Today at 12:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:22:01 pm
No italians midfielders please.
Bad memories.

Entirely agreed, even thinking the word Aquilani breaks me out in a cold sweat.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,827
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25489 on: Today at 12:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:22:01 pm
No italians midfielders please.
Bad memories.

I'd be confident that Barella would change that trend. I think he's a wonderful player.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25490 on: Today at 12:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:22:01 pm
No italians midfielders please.
Bad memories.

The last Italian* midfielder to play for us didn't do too badly.

*As per his passport.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25491 on: Today at 12:27:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:14:27 pm
I'm choosing not to get excited when I see anything linking us to Barella. Feel he's the best signing we could make to add to our midfield. I am ready to be disappointed  ;D (Then again, I thought Saul from Atletico would have been the man for us last summer and it's not worked out for him at Chelsea)

Real good player though and has won Serie A, the Euros. Played plenty of football in Italy and is only 25, could be a fixture of a top midfield for years to come. If you fancy competing for the top honours son, you'll know what to do  :wave

Of course, you would have to factor our bad luck with Italian players, but we have to put it right somewhere ...
We also had bad luck with Senegalese players before Mané.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,551
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25492 on: Today at 12:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:22:01 pm
No italians midfielders please.
Bad memories.

Our track record with Italian players is as bad Utds with Brazilian ones.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,471
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25493 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:23:34 pm
He's higher in that list than any player in Spain, Italy and Germany, and he's won more here than he would have at any other club outside of that group, not to mention this idea he 'should' earn more than £18.3 million a year is obviously silly. This idea we're some B-level team where any good player will leave for more money is delusional, but some people seem to find it hard to let go of the past.

Not too keen on Italian players either. I can't remember any apart from Jorginho doing anything of note in this country in the last 20 years.

He is lowest in terms of salary of anyone in that top 10 though and he would have won a lot playing for Madrid. He can earn more and win as much playing for other sides and thats the calculation i imagine him and his agent are making.

We will keep a lot of players. But there are some who feel they can earn more elsewhere and be just as successful and they will leave. If you want to stay here, good chance you will earn less if you are a top player.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25494 on: Today at 12:28:48 pm »
Klopp asked us to book our tickets for the next final. That shows his determination to keep us competing for top honours. He's got this.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25495 on: Today at 12:49:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:47 pm
He is lowest in terms of salary of anyone in that top 10 though and he would have won a lot playing for Madrid. He can earn more and win as much playing for other sides and thats the calculation i imagine him and his agent are making.

We will keep a lot of players. But there are some who feel they can earn more elsewhere and be just as successful and they will leave. If you want to stay here, good chance you will earn less if you are a top player.

Yep Liverpool isnt the only club who have won trophies in the last 5 years, Madrid for example have won more in the same time including 4 CL, Bayern Chelsea etc. We see it different because were fans, but as a player they can earn more money win more or just as much trophies elsewhere
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25496 on: Today at 12:51:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:47 pm
He is lowest in terms of salary of anyone in that top 10 though and he would have won a lot playing for Madrid. He can earn more and win as much playing for other sides and thats the calculation i imagine him and his agent are making.

We will keep a lot of players. But there are some who feel they can earn more elsewhere and be just as successful and they will leave. If you want to stay here, good chance you will earn less if you are a top player.
Our pay structure is heavily incentivised compared to other teams and it's paid off handsomely for our top players and for the team. If Salah is already outearning almost everyone in the world, are you arguing that we should switch to a less incentivised model? Because we're already one of the highest revenue generating clubs in the world so it isn't about a lack of funds.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25497 on: Today at 01:00:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:06:00 am
If thats the case then why is Mane not staying and why does Salah not sign a contract?

Because Mane wants to move to a club where he will be the top star of the league (after the departure of Lewandowski and Haaland), in a 83-million market with a big spending power of the customers.

As for Salah, I think that his departure from LFC is still not definite, but if Newcastle offer him £1.5 million per week and make him the highest paid player in the World, I think that he will be tempted to join them on the free next summer. After all, signing the best Arab player in the history of the game would be huge for their sportwashing project ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25498 on: Today at 01:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:23:17 am
Barella - quality. Would take him in a heartbeat though I share Barefoot Docs reticence when it comes to Italians. The nail has been hit on the head though I feel - as most of the best English players stay in England, as do the best Italians. Barella is brilliant and as long as he can cope with the cultural differences Id imagine hed be quite excellent. A proper player.

Inter want Lukaku and have to sell to buy him. Lautaro, Barella, Skriniar and Bastoni are there most saleable assets and youd imagine that Skriniar would be the most likely theyd sell. Bastoni is their spine with Barella and Lautaro loves it there and I think it would take a £80m odd bid to get him.

Id just find it odd if they allowed their best high-energy midfielder to leave. Yes Brozovic is staying and theyve signed Gosens, but theres not another player there who profiles like him, unless they think they can replicate it with a cheaper signing from within the league (they cant). They blooded a young midfielder called Sangalli from their Primavera set up this season and seem to really rate him, but Id be surprised if hes ready.

Barella on this LFC team would be simply awesome ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,471
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25499 on: Today at 01:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:51:47 pm
Our pay structure is heavily incentivised compared to other teams and it's paid off handsomely for our top players and for the team. If Salah is already outearning almost everyone in the world, are you arguing that we should switch to a less incentivised model? Because we're already one of the highest revenue generating clubs in the world so it isn't about a lack of funds.

Again, that article and figures has him as the lowest earner in terms of salary and bonuses. His commercial revenue seems to be doing a lot of the lifting to get him so high up. So he probably feels he can keep that commercial success going whilst earning more in base salary and bonuses elsewhere.

I am not suggesting we change anything. There is clearly a level we can get to afford and clearly that is a level Salah and some players will just be over.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25500 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:22:01 pm
No italians midfielders please.
Bad memories.

Using that logic, we should have never signed Torres after Morientes, or Mane after Diouf ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,471
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25501 on: Today at 01:08:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:00:41 pm
Because Mane wants to move to a club where he will be the top star of the league (after the departure of Lewandowski and Haaland), in a 83-million market with a big spending power of the customers.

As for Salah, I think that his departure from LFC is still not definite, but if Newcastle offer him £1.5 million per week and make him the highest paid player in the World, I think that he will be tempted to join them on the free next summer. After all, signing the best Arab player in the history of the game would be huge for their sportwashing project ...

Salah doesnt seem to want £1.5m a week to sign for us. He doesnt seem to want half of that.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25502 on: Today at 01:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:27:36 pm
Our track record with Italian players is as bad Utds with Brazilian ones.

I have only good memories with Dossena
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25503 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:08:21 pm
Salah doesnt seem to want £1.5m a week to sign for us. He doesnt seem to want half of that.

He is not asking that from us, because he knows that winning titles with us will bring him much more personal commercial revenue. But still, if Newcastle offer him £1.5 million per week, I think that he will be tempted ...
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,136
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25504 on: Today at 01:13:43 pm »
On Barella

At least were getting linked to players that  will improve us , some of the players been mentioned are a joke
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,551
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25505 on: Today at 01:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:10:14 pm
I have only good memories with Dossena

Those memorable moments against Madrid and Utd aside, he was a flop.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,471
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25506 on: Today at 01:17:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:11:52 pm
He is not asking that from us, because he knows that winning titles with us will bring him much more personal commercial revenue. But still, if Newcastle offer him £1.5 million per week, I think that he will be tempted ...


True. Yet its an amount even we cant afford.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25507 on: Today at 01:18:57 pm »
With us being linked to Tchouameni and therefore seemingly open to bringing in a new CM, would people be happy to see us go for Bissouma? Only 26 in August, excellent versatile midfield capable of dominating games, seemingly wouldn't cost a fortune and knows the league well.

No idea what the situation is with his arrest earlier in the season but IF that isn't an issue, do people feel he would be a good signing?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,210
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25508 on: Today at 01:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:16:27 pm
Those memorable moments against Madrid and Utd aside, he was a flop.

He played well at Fulham when we battered them 1-0 that season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25509 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm »
Quote
Kevin Keegan's fantastic LFC career came to an end on 3 June 1977, as he signed for Hamburger SV on this day. £500,000 was a record fee for a British footballer at the time. Keegan scored 100 goals for the Reds in 6 years. Unbelievably gifted striker!

Couple of months later, he was replaced ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25510 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:18:57 pm
With us being linked to Tchouameni and therefore seemingly open to bringing in a new CM, would people be happy to see us go for Bissouma? Only 26 in August, excellent versatile midfield capable of dominating games, seemingly wouldn't cost a fortune and knows the league well.

No idea what the situation is with his arrest earlier in the season but IF that isn't an issue, do people feel he would be a good signing?

The fact that he is even connected with these off-the-field issues is making him a non-starter for us. We should learned that by now ...
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,569
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25511 on: Today at 01:26:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:05:30 pm
Using that logic, we should have never signed Torres after Morientes, or Mane after Diouf ...

Yeah but, there was no logic used in my post. :D
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25512 on: Today at 01:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:16:27 pm
Those memorable moments against Madrid and Utd aside, he was a flop.

Expectations were never really that high so he wasn't really a flop  :D
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,136
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25513 on: Today at 01:29:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:21:53 pm
Couple of months later, he was replaced ...


Everyones replaced but not with that quality
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25514 on: Today at 01:30:30 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:29:03 pm
Everyones replaced but not with that quality

Well, we will have to wait and see ...
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,551
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25515 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:19:02 pm
He played well at Fulham when we battered them 1-0 that season.

Hahahaha
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,551
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25516 on: Today at 01:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:28:54 pm
Expectations were never really that high so he wasn't really a flop  :D

Was he a good signing? No. Therefore he was a flop.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,417
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25517 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:45:42 pm
Was he a good signing? No. Therefore he was a flop.

Not going to make Andrea Dosenna a hill to die in but there can be some middle ground between good signing and flop surely?
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,551
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25518 on: Today at 01:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:48:12 pm
Not going to make Andrea Dosenna a hill to die in but there can be some middle ground between good signing and flop surely?

Good flop?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25519 on: Today at 01:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:48:12 pm
Not going to make Andrea Dosenna a hill to die in but there can be some middle ground between good signing and flop surely?

Lucas. Italian by descent and passport. Decent signing, did a good job for us for a while, we outgrew him. Not a flop, not the greatest, somewhere in between.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 633 634 635 636 637 [638] 639   Go Up
« previous next »
 