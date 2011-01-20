« previous next »
It might come as a surprise to you, as you seem to regard your own opinion so highly, but so is yours.
No my opinion, those of the manager and coaches. By all accounts they are planning to offer a new contract to this *ahem* transfer that hasn't worked out.

Oh, the comedy...
No my opinion, those of the manager and coaches. By all accounts they are planning to offer a new contract to this *ahem* transfer that hasn't worked out.

Oh, the comedy...
Oh, so you based your whole argument on some internet rumours? And I did say, so far tbf. But tell me, do you think Klopp envisioned Naby playing about 50% of possible games since hes been here, when we invested over 50m. for him? Do you think hes happy about that? Dont you think its a bit disappointing that a player or his talent still hasnt been able to establish himself on the first team after four seasons? Klopp even preferred to play a hobbled Thiago over him on a European final. So yeah I dont think its weird to say this transfer hasnt worked out. If he had costed about half of what he did, and was viewed as squad player, fair enough. But he wasnt, and so far he hasnt lived up to expectations. I wouldnt want anything more than he would though.

And just so im not confused with some Naby hater, this is what I said at the start of the season:

Quote from: Lastrador on October 30, 2021, 06:35:51 pm
What a lovely footballer he is. He does so many things at such a high level. Pressing, progression with the ball with his dribbling or his passing, ball retention, and has a real cutting edge. That being said, I think hoping a "fit" Keita will ever exist is just a fool's errand at this point. He just looks so fragile, it seems every other tackle will put him out. Against United, he went down what, three times? And yeah, I know Pogba's tackle was a shocker, and he was lucky to get away uninjured.

I think I reached the same conclusion as with Matip. When he's fit you just try to use him as much as you can, as some kind of a sporadic bust for the side, but you don't plan or rely on him in the medium to long term with him in mind, because there's just no point in it. It really is a massive shame, because a fit Keita could easily be one of the best midfielders in the world.
But if you are a player that can get that much, then why are you coming here, factoring in the handful of teams who could give you that much also can compete for trophies?

Because winning the titles with the right club raises your profile much more, and that means more marketing money. Winning the titles with LFC is worth more than it is with Man City, both in terms of legacy and in terms of finances. For example, LeBron James has been taking pay-cuts for the last 12 years in order to play for the right teams, and yesterday Forbes have reported that he's hit the 1 billion mark in terms of earnings ...
It was a rumour started by a satirical journalist and people are running with it as if its real, sickening really.

Real ma did
It's an interesting article i think,the sportswashers seems to me are creating this mega wages market for certain star players where only them,Madrid (tries to) and at the lower end United (for now) and Bayern operate.

Time for a salary cap?
Time for a salary cap?
We need a new rule, one in which you can only spend whatever revenue you generate, you can't have too many loss making seasons in a row, and all of your sponsorship deals have to be above board and not artificially inflated, we could call if "Financial Fair Play", do you reckon it would work?
We need a new rule, one in which you can only spend whatever revenue you generate, you can't have too many loss making seasons in a row, and all of your sponsorship deals have to be above board and not artificially inflated, we could call if "Financial Fair Play", do you reckon it would work?

Interesting concept. Might be easy to find ways around reporting accurately how much you've really earned with ficticious or bloated sponsorship deals and buying up all the inflated-price unsold tickets to your home games so you can say you've "sold out the game".
I beg to differ. Lobo has mentioned Nathan Redmond at least three times.

Dont repeat it

Im going to have a anxiety attack
Real ma did

"The world famous cellist."
"You mean..."
"Yeah, yer ma."
Time for a salary cap?

Isnt it not allowed under European work laws
