Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1184502 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25160 on: Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm »
Doku would be ideal time to get now. He's been injured this past season so has not played many games. Means he will be under the radar.  We've wanted him previosly too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25161 on: Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm
Doku would be ideal time to get now. He's been injured this past season so has not played many games. Means he will be under the radar.  We've wanted him previosly too.
Konate 2.0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25162 on: Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm »
Have we been linked to any of the top prospects in South America?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25163 on: Yesterday at 11:20:24 pm »
Provided Salah and Mane along with other fringe players are leaving, my list would be: Ramsay (RB), Vieira (CM), Felix (AM, front three), Doku (winger)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25164 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm »
Isnt a French Terrier essentially a bulldog?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25165 on: Yesterday at 11:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:42:39 pm
You gotta love internet  :D


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus</a>
I always thought people who made this kind of video must be some hateful small-dicked incels. Imagine going through a season's worth of footage, to end up with a 2:15 minutes video of "errors" (mostly misses), from a striker who scored 34 goals in 41 matches. Imagine what a sad and pathetic existence that must be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25166 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm »
Doku, if the underlying numbers are there, with the injury, could be affordable and could be a good signing.

That being said, Doku in his career at Rennes so far has scored 4 goals in 55 appearances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25167 on: Today at 12:07:34 am »

IMO and based on how we played this season I think we can improve alot in three areas.

Our right side midfielder plays further up and if teams bypass our press Fabinho not the quickest to recover,  he is world class at interceptions but doesn't have the speed to cover so much space. It happened many times this season , a clear example of this is Milan home and you can bet more teams will try to exploit  our right side next season. Adding a quicker DM and moving Fabinho to the left and rotating him with Thiago I think would be great solution as it would keep them both fresh and Fabinho is a good deep playmaker too also it will give us more depth at the DM position because we will have three players who can play there.


For the right midfield position it's clear we need someone who is good at keeping the ball and an attacking threat, a player who is good at making intelligent runs and using the space our forwards create. Hendo can't do it. Naby actually did it many games this season but you can't depend on him to play straight extended run of games.


The false 9 position. We basically need a player like Firmino and the opposite of Salah and Diaz. Out attack looked disconnected many times this season and couldn't keep the ball so a player who is technically gifted and good at helping us keep possession at the final third while also helping us outnumber the opponent midfield would be a great. If we are after a typical striker which I doubt we won't find a better finisher and header than Jota.

This of course all change if we get back to how we played under Klopp before this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25168 on: Today at 12:21:41 am »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 06:30:18 pm
Juan Loco wasn't it?  :D

He thought Ribery wasn't up to much too.

Truth be told, Villa was the more complete player and did end up with the more successful career at both club and international level.

Torres was world class at Liverpool. That's all we really need to say about that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25169 on: Today at 12:40:33 am »
BBC News Swahili is a reliable source right lads?  ;D

https://twitter.com/bbcswahili/status/1532044326938853378

Quote
Liverpool are tracking Rennes French striker Martin Terrier, 25, as a replacement for Sadio Mane

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25170 on: Today at 01:04:15 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:33 am
BBC News Swahili is a reliable source right lads?  ;D

https://twitter.com/bbcswahili/status/1532044326938853378

There's a "welcome to Liverpool" video of him already, so i think it's a done deal



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZE0NMnbzMAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZE0NMnbzMAw</a>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25171 on: Today at 06:47:11 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm
Doku, if the underlying numbers are there, with the injury, could be affordable and could be a good signing.

That being said, Doku in his career at Rennes so far has scored 4 goals in 55 appearances.

Yeah i'd imagine we're looking at a goal scoring forward if Mane leaves,Doku as good as he may or may not become honestly hasn't looked like one who has that in his locker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25172 on: Today at 07:37:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:23:05 pm
Wrong young arsenal forward ;)

Saves us the english tax though (and I still think he's better than Saka in any event).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25173 on: Today at 08:15:36 am »
Martinelli has a high ceiling but at present little end product. Hes nowhere near as good as Bukayo Saka in my opinion.

Terrier would be an odd one. Never scored double digits in a season then bags 21 this year. Talented but definitely not sold on him. Would be shocked if its decided hes the one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25174 on: Today at 08:17:22 am »
I cant understand the love for Saka. Nice player, good lad. But.. well, just not good enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25175 on: Today at 08:26:11 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:15:36 am
Terrier would be an odd one. Never scored double digits in a season then bags 21 this year. Talented but definitely not sold on him. Would be shocked if its decided hes the one.

Yeah he didn't exactly uproot any trees at OL which was the last time I saw him play any meaningful games, just doesn't seem dynamic enough to me to be a front three attacker for us. Plus last I heard Arsenal were keen, but he's probably not suitable for a team incapable of holding onto a lead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25176 on: Today at 08:46:23 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:07:34 am

For the right midfield position it's clear we need someone who is good at keeping the ball and an attacking threat, a player who is good at making intelligent runs and using the space our forwards create. Hendo can't do it. Naby actually did it many games this season but you can't depend on him to play straight extended run of games.


Young Harvey was doing just fine in that position before his injury
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25177 on: Today at 08:47:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:22 am
I cant understand the love for Saka. Nice player, good lad. But.. well, just not good enough

Me to. If we still had Can, they'd have worked well together but I can't see how he'd fit in here otherwise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25178 on: Today at 08:47:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:22 am
I cant understand the love for Saka. Nice player, good lad. But.. well, just not good enough
Dont know if hes good enough or not but he just doesnt impress me or stand out when I watch him for them or England. Well not in the way Ive seen people on here go on aboot him

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25179 on: Today at 08:50:03 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:47:45 am
Me to. If we still had Can, they'd have worked well together but I can't see how he'd fit in here otherwise.
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25180 on: Today at 08:50:47 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:04:15 am
There's a "welcome to Liverpool" video of him already, so i think it's a done deal



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZE0NMnbzMAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZE0NMnbzMAw</a>

Watched the first 2 minutes and was wondering if it was like that darwin video above 😂

Just a load of misplaced passes and shots and running into blind alleys. Was thinking the terrier might have been a fox in the box
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25181 on: Today at 08:56:36 am »
Top class available forwards, or those who look on the verge of becoming top-class seem pretty sparse at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25182 on: Today at 09:03:49 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:50:47 am
Watched the first 2 minutes and was wondering if it was like that darwin video above 😂

Just a load of misplaced passes and shots and running into blind alleys. Was thinking the terrier might have been a fox in the box
https://fbref.com/en/players/5148dcc5/Martin-Terrier
His stats as a forward look very comparable to Havertz/Nkunku/Jota
I think the staff would be looking at type of player that is more of 9.5 type like Firmino very good at link play and can also score as it important for the system.
Gouiri the one from Ligue 1 from the limited amounts I seen with numbers I noticed more and would seem to fit in that role well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25183 on: Today at 09:17:32 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:56:36 am
Top class available forwards, or those who look on the verge of becoming top-class seem pretty sparse at the moment.

Adam Hloek​​?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25184 on: Today at 09:21:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:17:32 am
Adam Hloek​​?

Never heard of him. Any good? What league does he play in?


*edit*

Just had a look. His number aren't that impressive playing in the Czech League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25185 on: Today at 09:24:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:17:32 am
Adam Hloek​​?

Gone to Leverkusen.

Its Nkunku or Martinez for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25186 on: Today at 09:25:08 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:24:14 am
Gone to Leverkusen.

Its Nkunku or Martinez for me.

He's the standout player, but isn't he PSG bound?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25187 on: Today at 09:30:25 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:25:08 am
He's the standout player, but isn't he PSG bound?

God knows its silly season everyone is linked everywhere.

Last I heard PSG were in for Mane too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25188 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
Honestly, part of me just wants us to go get Werner from Chelsea and see if Klopp can remind him where the net is. Because the underlying numbers remain world class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25189 on: Today at 09:48:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:43:43 am
Honestly, part of me just wants us to go get Werner from Chelsea and see if Klopp can remind him where the net is. Because the underlying numbers remain world class.
Ive asked aboot this on here :D

Bit like Mascherano at West Ham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25190 on: Today at 09:48:32 am »
 Whoever gets Osimhen, if he leaves Napoli, will win the transfer window. Pace, power, great leap, holds ball up, scores all types of goals, relentless pressing, like a 100mph very agressive Lukaku. I think hes going to be incredible. Still 24.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25191 on: Today at 09:51:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:48:32 am
Whoever gets Osimhen, if he leaves Napoli, will win the transfer window. Pace, power, great leap, holds ball up, scores all types of goals, relentless pressing, like a 100mph very agressive Lukaku. I think hes going to be incredible. Still 24.

Is he as good as that Serbian striker you wanted who ended up at Juve?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25192 on: Today at 09:57:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:48:32 am
Whoever gets Osimhen, if he leaves Napoli, will win the transfer window. Pace, power, great leap, holds ball up, scores all types of goals, relentless pressing, like a 100mph very agressive Lukaku. I think hes going to be incredible. Still 24.

Napoli are insisting on any deal being completed by 8/7 and value him at 110m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25193 on: Today at 10:07:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:51:25 am
Is he as good as that Serbian striker you wanted who ended up at Juve?

Better, but more expensive. Napoli do drive a hard bargain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25194 on: Today at 10:07:49 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:04:15 am
There's a "welcome to Liverpool" video of him already, so i think it's a done deal



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZE0NMnbzMAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZE0NMnbzMAw</a>

He reminds me of Alberto Moreno before we signed him in the sense that he manages to look shit in a 10 minute highlight reel.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25195 on: Today at 10:15:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:48:32 am
Whoever gets Osimhen, if he leaves Napoli, will win the transfer window. Pace, power, great leap, holds ball up, scores all types of goals, relentless pressing, like a 100mph very agressive Lukaku. I think hes going to be incredible. Still 24.

In that case, I hope we get him. Been a long time since we won the transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25196 on: Today at 10:17:58 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:15:43 am
In that case, I hope we get him. Been a long time since we won the transfer window.

And you thought you won the full set.. I didnt want to mention it, but here you go.
