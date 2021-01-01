Doku would be ideal time to get now. He's been injured this past season so has not played many games. Means he will be under the radar. We've wanted him previosly too.
You gotta love internet <a href="https://youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus</a>
Juan Loco wasn't it? He thought Ribery wasn't up to much too.Truth be told, Villa was the more complete player and did end up with the more successful career at both club and international level.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Liverpool are tracking Rennes French striker Martin Terrier, 25, as a replacement for Sadio Mane
BBC News Swahili is a reliable source right lads? https://twitter.com/bbcswahili/status/1532044326938853378
Doku, if the underlying numbers are there, with the injury, could be affordable and could be a good signing.That being said, Doku in his career at Rennes so far has scored 4 goals in 55 appearances.
Wrong young arsenal forward
Terrier would be an odd one. Never scored double digits in a season then bags 21 this year. Talented but definitely not sold on him. Would be shocked if its decided hes the one.
For the right midfield position it's clear we need someone who is good at keeping the ball and an attacking threat, a player who is good at making intelligent runs and using the space our forwards create. Hendo can't do it. Naby actually did it many games this season but you can't depend on him to play straight extended run of games.
I cant understand the love for Saka. Nice player, good lad
. But
.. well, just not good enough
Me to. If we still had Can, they'd have worked well together but I can't see how he'd fit in here otherwise.
There's a "welcome to Liverpool" video of him already, so i think it's a done deal<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZE0NMnbzMAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZE0NMnbzMAw</a>
Watched the first 2 minutes and was wondering if it was like that darwin video above 😂Just a load of misplaced passes and shots and running into blind alleys. Was thinking the terrier might have been a fox in the box
Top class available forwards, or those who look on the verge of becoming top-class seem pretty sparse at the moment.
Adam Hloek?
Gone to Leverkusen.Its Nkunku or Martinez for me.
He's the standout player, but isn't he PSG bound?
Honestly, part of me just wants us to go get Werner from Chelsea and see if Klopp can remind him where the net is. Because the underlying numbers remain world class.
Whoever gets Osimhen, if he leaves Napoli, will win the transfer window. Pace, power, great leap, holds ball up, scores all types of goals, relentless pressing, like a 100mph very agressive Lukaku. I think hes going to be incredible. Still 24.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Is he as good as that Serbian striker you wanted who ended up at Juve?
In that case, I hope we get him. Been a long time since we won the transfer window.
