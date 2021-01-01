

IMO and based on how we played this season I think we can improve alot in three areas.



Our right side midfielder plays further up and if teams bypass our press Fabinho not the quickest to recover, he is world class at interceptions but doesn't have the speed to cover so much space. It happened many times this season , a clear example of this is Milan home and you can bet more teams will try to exploit our right side next season. Adding a quicker DM and moving Fabinho to the left and rotating him with Thiago I think would be great solution as it would keep them both fresh and Fabinho is a good deep playmaker too also it will give us more depth at the DM position because we will have three players who can play there.





For the right midfield position it's clear we need someone who is good at keeping the ball and an attacking threat, a player who is good at making intelligent runs and using the space our forwards create. Hendo can't do it. Naby actually did it many games this season but you can't depend on him to play straight extended run of games.





The false 9 position. We basically need a player like Firmino and the opposite of Salah and Diaz. Out attack looked disconnected many times this season and couldn't keep the ball so a player who is technically gifted and good at helping us keep possession at the final third while also helping us outnumber the opponent midfield would be a great. If we are after a typical striker which I doubt we won't find a better finisher and header than Jota.



This of course all change if we get back to how we played under Klopp before this season.