Fascinated to see how we handle this window. So many moving parts - Manes potential departure coupled with uncertainty around the likes of Milner, Ox and Minamino, along with the confirmed exit of Divock.



My general feeling is that we probably start next season with - on paper - a weaker squad than the one we finished the season with. That doesnt mean well be weaker in reality, but my feeling is that will be the perception.



But then the same was said last summer when we only recruited Konate, and we got to the final stage of every completion we were in.



Its a hell of a baptism for Julian Ward, isnt it? Hell be very thankful they had the foresight to box off Diaz and Carvalho in January. Feels like Ramsay is close to done too, but therell be pressure to get two more top quality additions through the door in midfield and attack. Confident we can manage it though, and genuinely intrigued to see how we approach things in terms of targets. Tchouameni apparently off the table, so where do we turn to next? Mane off, and the increasing threat of Salah going in a year, how do we respond?