LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25120 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:40:47 pm
I agree about Villa, just. Torres suited the way Rafa wanted to play perfectly and it worked out for us and I do remember some doubts about him before he came here. But he was good for Spain as well. He clearly wasn't shit as that post stated.

My point exactly. We don't really know what is Jurgen's attacking plan for the future. We know what our plan used to be, with Salah, Mane and Firmino upfront, but things are changing. It is great that Jota and Diaz are proving to be a success with us, but we don't really know how Klopp plans to develop our attack for the next 4 years ...
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25121 on: Today at 06:49:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:40:47 pm
I agree about Villa, just. Torres suited the way Rafa wanted to play perfectly and it worked out for us and I do remember some doubts about him before he came here. But he was good for Spain as well. He clearly wasn't shit as that post stated.
Juan thought David Silva was crap an all from what i remember. Liked Downing though
Syntexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25122 on: Today at 06:53:22 pm
Didnt Rafa try to buy David Villa from Valencia the year before he went to Barcelona?
Both fantastic players when they were at their best anyway.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25123 on: Today at 06:56:22 pm
Quote from: Syntexity on Today at 06:53:22 pm
Didnt Rafa try to buy David Villa from Valencia the year before he went to Barcelona?
Both fantastic players when they were at their best anyway.

It was actually in the summer of 2008, a year after we got Torres, but Valencia were demanding £30+ million, so Rick Parry got Keane instead ...
Pradan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25124 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:37:34 pm
Maybe at club level, because he has made better career choices. At international level, it was Torres who was the main man between the two. And during those years at LFC, Torres was without doubt the best striker in the World. Such a shame that he has left so early for that terrible oil club, and never got to play together with Suarez ...

Villa is the all-time record Spain scorer.

Personally believe he was absolute key to Spain winning the World Cup in 2010 and if my memory serves me right, he was their top scorer. He bailed them out of some tricky situations during the knockouts, and i would go as far as saying they would not have won the World Cup without his contribution. The game against Paraguay in the quarters sticks out. Torres was pretty much in and out during the tournament. Villa didn't feature in Euro 2012 because of a broken leg.

His contribution in 2010 for their first World Cup win, and the fact he is there all-time record scorer pretty much nail it for him over Torres.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25125 on: Today at 06:58:14 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:49:43 pm
Juan thought David Silva was crap an all from what i remember. Liked Downing though

Yeah, I remember that ;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25126 on: Today at 07:01:58 pm
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 06:57:06 pm
Villa is the all-time record Spain scorer.

Personally believe he was absolute key to Spain winning the World Cup in 2010 and if my memory serves me right, he was their top scorer. He bailed them out of some tricky situations during the knockouts, and i would go as far as saying they would not have won the World Cup without his contribution. The game against Paraguay in the quarters sticks out. Torres was pretty much in and out during the tournament. Villa didn't feature in Euro 2012 because of a broken leg.

His contribution in 2010 for their first World Cup win, and the fact he is there all-time record scorer pretty much nail it for him over Torres.

But Torres got them the 2008 Euros, and he was just back from a knee surgery for the 2010 World Cup. Anyway, no need to argue over the two of them. They were both World class strikers, only Villa has made better career choices at club level. Had Torres stayed with us and played together with Suarez, only the sky would have been the limit for them ...
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25127 on: Today at 07:17:54 pm
Fascinated to see how we handle this window. So many moving parts - Manes potential departure coupled with uncertainty around the likes of Milner, Ox and Minamino, along with the confirmed exit of Divock.

My general feeling is that we probably start next season with - on paper - a weaker squad than the one we finished the season with. That doesnt mean well be weaker in reality, but my feeling is that will be the perception.

But then the same was said last summer when we only recruited Konate, and we got to the final stage of every completion we were in.

Its a hell of a baptism for Julian Ward, isnt it? Hell be very thankful they had the foresight to box off Diaz and Carvalho in January. Feels like Ramsay is close to done too, but therell be pressure to get two more top quality additions through the door in midfield and attack. Confident we can manage it though, and genuinely intrigued to see how we approach things in terms of targets. Tchouameni apparently off the table, so where do we turn to next? Mane off, and the increasing threat of Salah going in a year, how do we respond?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25128 on: Today at 07:30:59 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:17:54 pm
Its a hell of a baptism for Julian Ward, isnt it? Hell be very thankful they had the foresight to box off Diaz and Carvalho in January. Feels like Ramsay is close to done too, but therell be pressure to get two more top quality additions through the door in midfield and attack. Confident we can manage it though, and genuinely intrigued to see how we approach things in terms of targets. Tchouameni apparently off the table, so where do we turn to next? Mane off, and the increasing threat of Salah going in a year, how do we respond?

Well, the good news is that, even if Mane leaves, we still have Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Minamino, Carvalho and Gordon in attack. The situation in midfield is even better, with Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones and Elliott still with us, even if Milner leaves.

That makes the pressure to sign immediate starters much lower, and we can afford to pursue our regular type signings for the attack and the midfield addition ...
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25129 on: Today at 07:35:11 pm
Juan also murdered puppies.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25130 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:35:11 pm
Juan also murdered puppies.

Did he kick kittens as well? :o
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25131 on: Today at 07:54:46 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:51:41 pm
Did he kick kittens as well? :o

Is that even in doubt?
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25132 on: Today at 08:16:38 pm
Indy Kaila has some big LFC transfer news at 10pm apparently.

Probably about how we aren't going to be taking on Aly Cissokho or Moses after their loans finish.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25133 on: Today at 08:20:18 pm
If Mane is off, I hope we sign Darwin Nunez. He looked really good against us. He knows where the net is, is only 22, and he can put himself about a bit too, which is a good thing as we look a bit small up front.

Diaz-Nunez-Salah for next season, with Jota, Firmino and Carvalho all having a say too, looks very good to me.

Next summer we might swap one Bosman for another, with Salah out and Gnabry in, but we will cross that bridge when we come to it.

We also need a midfielder. We might go for another with the sort of qualities of Tchouameni, or perhaps an opportunistic move for Gavi might be on the cards? That might also set us up for more of a 4-2-3-1 approach, if the attack develops that way.

It will be interesting to see how it pans out this summer and beyond. I'm chilled about it all as the recruitment side of things has been excellent for a while now.
QC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25134 on: Today at 08:26:10 pm
Really think we should signing Martinelli. Cant really see a ready made replacement, might as well go for a prospect
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25135 on: Today at 08:31:35 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 08:16:38 pm
Indy Kaila has some big LFC transfer news at 10pm apparently.

Probably about how we aren't going to be taking on Aly Cissokho or Moses after their loans finish.
I dont understand why people dont realise he is a parody. I even hear people, who are quite switched on with football, in real life mention him as a source. He literally jokes about speaking to Klopp to get information.

Not aimed at you.
