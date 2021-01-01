If Mane is off, I hope we sign Darwin Nunez. He looked really good against us. He knows where the net is, is only 22, and he can put himself about a bit too, which is a good thing as we look a bit small up front.
Diaz-Nunez-Salah for next season, with Jota, Firmino and Carvalho all having a say too, looks very good to me.
Next summer we might swap one Bosman for another, with Salah out and Gnabry in, but we will cross that bridge when we come to it.
We also need a midfielder. We might go for another with the sort of qualities of Tchouameni, or perhaps an opportunistic move for Gavi might be on the cards? That might also set us up for more of a 4-2-3-1 approach, if the attack develops that way.
It will be interesting to see how it pans out this summer and beyond. I'm chilled about it all as the recruitment side of things has been excellent for a while now.