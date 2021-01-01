Maybe at club level, because he has made better career choices. At international level, it was Torres who was the main man between the two. And during those years at LFC, Torres was without doubt the best striker in the World. Such a shame that he has left so early for that terrible oil club, and never got to play together with Suarez ...



Villa is the all-time record Spain scorer.Personally believe he was absolute key to Spain winning the World Cup in 2010 and if my memory serves me right, he was their top scorer. He bailed them out of some tricky situations during the knockouts, and i would go as far as saying they would not have won the World Cup without his contribution. The game against Paraguay in the quarters sticks out. Torres was pretty much in and out during the tournament. Villa didn't feature in Euro 2012 because of a broken leg.His contribution in 2010 for their first World Cup win, and the fact he is there all-time record scorer pretty much nail it for him over Torres.