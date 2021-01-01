« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Reply #25120 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:40:47 pm
I agree about Villa, just. Torres suited the way Rafa wanted to play perfectly and it worked out for us and I do remember some doubts about him before he came here. But he was good for Spain as well. He clearly wasn't shit as that post stated.

My point exactly. We don't really know what is Jurgen's attacking plan for the future. We know what our plan used to be, with Salah, Mane and Firmino upfront, but things are changing. It is great that Jota and Diaz are proving to be a success with us, but we don't really know how Klopp plans to develop our attack for the next 4 years ...
Capon Debaser

Reply #25121 on: Today at 06:49:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:40:47 pm
I agree about Villa, just. Torres suited the way Rafa wanted to play perfectly and it worked out for us and I do remember some doubts about him before he came here. But he was good for Spain as well. He clearly wasn't shit as that post stated.
Juan thought David Silva was crap an all from what i remember. Liked Downing though
Syntexity

Reply #25122 on: Today at 06:53:22 pm
Didnt Rafa try to buy David Villa from Valencia the year before he went to Barcelona?
Both fantastic players when they were at their best anyway.
PeterTheRed

Reply #25123 on: Today at 06:56:22 pm
Quote from: Syntexity on Today at 06:53:22 pm
Didnt Rafa try to buy David Villa from Valencia the year before he went to Barcelona?
Both fantastic players when they were at their best anyway.

It was actually in the summer of 2008, a year after we got Torres, but Valencia were demanding £30+ million, so Rick Parry got Keane instead ...
Pradan

Reply #25124 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:37:34 pm
Maybe at club level, because he has made better career choices. At international level, it was Torres who was the main man between the two. And during those years at LFC, Torres was without doubt the best striker in the World. Such a shame that he has left so early for that terrible oil club, and never got to play together with Suarez ...

Villa is the all-time record Spain scorer.

Personally believe he was absolute key to Spain winning the World Cup in 2010 and if my memory serves me right, he was their top scorer. He bailed them out of some tricky situations during the knockouts, and i would go as far as saying they would not have won the World Cup without his contribution. The game against Paraguay in the quarters sticks out. Torres was pretty much in and out during the tournament. Villa didn't feature in Euro 2012 because of a broken leg.

His contribution in 2010 for their first World Cup win, and the fact he is there all-time record scorer pretty much nail it for him over Torres.
Hazell

Reply #25125 on: Today at 06:58:14 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:49:43 pm
Juan thought David Silva was crap an all from what i remember. Liked Downing though

Yeah, I remember that ;D
