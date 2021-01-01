« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1170872 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24840 on: Today at 09:40:54 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:37:26 am
There is something new - Salah would be happy with a 2 year extention.

Personally think thats low risk from us - we should be able to offer him a substantial wage increase for 2 years and assess again then.

Ah okay didnt realise that - that does change things somewhat if true
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24841 on: Today at 09:41:49 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:36:22 am
What a season weve had, and were losing Mane, and Salah contract is still not sorted. Find it strange, to be honest, or more worrying.
We shouldn't have let it get this far, if they have 2 years left and don't sign then sell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24842 on: Today at 09:43:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:38:24 am
Mo Money Mo Problems.

Gimme the Loot!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24843 on: Today at 09:44:33 am »
Pretty sure that Ornstein thing above is a joke.

My thinking is Salah eventually signs. This very much seems like his agent's attempts at sparking a new set of negotiations on their terms. About 5 months ago, my view would have been "just give him what he wants". His form has been really poor since then though.

Jonathan David would be a very underwhelming replacement for Mane. If it got to that stage, I think I'd rather use the Mane funds to make a big offer for Bellingham, and go in to the new season with Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Carvalho, Elliott as our forward options.

Having said that, it's speculation from Pearce based on previous interest. I don't think anyone knows who are primary target will be yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24844 on: Today at 09:45:45 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:34:37 am
That in the Athletic article? Not the most inspiring replacements but if they were chosen I guess

Think these are our former targets to give us sort of an idea who we might be looking at
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24845 on: Today at 09:46:14 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:38:15 am
What can you do when the worlds best are commanding the worlds best wages though, the markets been unfairly inflated and well ran clubs like us have to suffer.

Very thankful Virgil + Alisson signed their deals now with the hindsight of the Mane/Salah situation.

Its a awkward situation for sure  but after such a great season , you would think they would all want to stay besides players who arent get game time like Ox and similar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24846 on: Today at 09:47:58 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 09:41:49 am
We shouldn't have let it get this far, if they have 2 years left and don't sign then sell

Easier said than done .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24847 on: Today at 09:49:59 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:49:26 am
Firmino can hopefully regain his fitness next year. Would be great to see him get back to his best. Although he done well at times last season
He seems pretty accepting of being more a of a role player. I would have no issue with Firmino being a role player on a 1 year rolling contract if he wants.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24848 on: Today at 09:50:06 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:32:18 am
Redmond FFS ;D

Homegrown, cheap, prolific. Moneyball. Ornstein knows his shit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24849 on: Today at 09:52:58 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:37:53 am
Not a chance Salah would consider moving to another premier club if he doesn't renew his contract imo. This is just a negotiation tactic as others have said. He will either renew his contract or move abroad at the end of his current deal.

Based on what?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24850 on: Today at 09:53:13 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:50:06 am
Homegrown, cheap, prolific. Moneyball. Ornstein knows his shit.
There was a time when he was at Birmingham that we did apparently hold an interest. Just not that good is he? His deflected strike v ourselves was his only goal all season, for a winger!

Just checked his injury record too and it's bad, which also kind of explains the above. I've no idea why I've even looked into him in response to a post I know was taking the piss  ;D

The player few are talking about and has more been linked to Man Utd is Antony. He should be a serious contender for us to be looking at. Or Diaby, who I really hope doesn't go to Newcastle.
