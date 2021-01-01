« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 615 616 617 618 619 [620]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1167183 times)

Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24760 on: Today at 11:03:59 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:40:51 pm
Were going to regret not signing Bellingham. If we are truly in need of and looking for a MF (and I believe both to be true), then there is not single player in the world I would want more. I think by next season well be behind the likes of Madrid, City and maybe even fucking Newcastle due to the fee and wages hell command.

Do what we did with Naby, sign him this summer but he doesnt join us until the year after,  thus satisfying Dortmund, thats the only was I can see us getting him. City/Real will be very keen next summer
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 615 616 617 618 619 [620]   Go Up
« previous next »
 