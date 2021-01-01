Were going to regret not signing Bellingham. If we are truly in need of and looking for a MF (and I believe both to be true), then there is not single player in the world I would want more. I think by next season well be behind the likes of Madrid, City and maybe even fucking Newcastle due to the fee and wages hell command.



Do what we did with Naby, sign him this summer but he doesnt join us until the year after, thus satisfying Dortmund, thats the only was I can see us getting him. City/Real will be very keen next summer