Were going to regret not signing Bellingham. If we are truly in need of and looking for a MF (and I believe both to be true), then there is not single player in the world I would want more. I think by next season well be behind the likes of Madrid, City and maybe even fucking Newcastle due to the fee and wages hell command.
Do what we did with Naby, sign him this summer but he doesnt join us until the year after, thus satisfying Dortmund, thats the only was I can see us getting him. City/Real will be very keen next summer