Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1162289 times)

Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24640 on: Today at 03:56:45 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Harry Winks is available. How would he fit in here? If Milner and Possible Ox go we probably need some more English lads. He's got 10 England caps so must have some quality.

He is part of the Kane deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24641 on: Today at 04:06:34 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Harry Winks is available. How would he fit in here? If Milner and Possible Ox go we probably need some more English lads. He's got 10 England caps so must have some quality.

How peachy is your bum?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24642 on: Today at 04:17:16 pm »
Now we're getting into the nitty, gritty.

Is Sarge really a "Sarge"? And if what exactly is he a Sarge of?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24643 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:59:25 pm
I think that deep down we all knew there will be some sort of a rebuild, once Jurgen has signed his contract extension. Personally, I am not that worried about the possible departure of Mane and Firmino, as we have already signed their replacements in Diaz and Jota. I agree that we might see increased turnover this summer and the next, but the number of regular starters who need to be replaced is actually not that big ...


I think what the period from January onwards has shown, is that we ideally need 5 top quality attackers to cover the front 3 positions, plus at least one other back-up that offers something a little different.

This allows some rotation for both tactical and 'refresh' reasons - plus, obviously, to cover for injuries.

We had that 5 once Diaz signed, plus we had Origi and Minamino to come in also (both played bit-part but important cameos in the run-in). Origi  gave us a bit more of a 'plan B', a more physical force in the box.

If Mane goes, we definitely need to buy a quality attacker. Ideally someone who can play through the middle. A 2018/19/20 era Firmino would be perfect :'(

Losing Mane also costs us a bit in versatility. This season, he's played left, central and right. Mo can play right or central (I'm less convinced about his ability to play the central role), whilst Jota can play left or centre.

I would be concerned if we went into next season with Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino (struggled for form for 2 seasons already) and a very young and PL-inexperienced Carvalho as our attacking options.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24644 on: Today at 04:35:11 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:56:45 pm
He is part of the Kane deal.

We get a discounted price on Kane if we also take Winks?
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24645 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm »
The kid Ramsay does look a good prospect. Cheap option too.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24646 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:45:33 pm
They would rather sell Frenkie De Jong over Pedri/Gavi etc. Hence why they are trying to force him to Utd but he doesn't want to go haha.


Widely reported that Gavi has a relatively (for Barca) realistic release clause. If Gavi wants to go and the release clause is met, there's cock-all Barca can do.

My concern is that he's only 17 and far from the finished physical article. Struggling with the grocks of the PL might stunt his development (or, alternatively, make him). But the main issue is, he'd not be at the stage to slot in after the customary few months 'Liverpoolisation' period.

A more experienced & physically developed player like Tchouameni would be better prepared to slot in.

Think it all depends on what happens with Keita. If we cash in this summer (if he won't sign an extension, and we get a good offer for him, then it'd be daft not to), then we need to sign someone experienced fill the void, as we'd only have Henderson, Fabinho & Thiago as experienced players, with Jones and Elliot to support.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24647 on: Today at 04:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:44:55 pm

Widely reported that Gavi has a relatively (for Barca) realistic release clause. If Gavi wants to go and the release clause is met, there's cock-all Barca can do.

My concern is that he's only 17 and far from the finished physical article. Struggling with the grocks of the PL might stunt his development (or, alternatively, make him). But the main issue is, he'd not be at the stage to slot in after the customary few months 'Liverpoolisation' period.

A more experienced & physically developed player like Tchouameni would be better prepared to slot in.

Think it all depends on what happens with Keita. If we cash in this summer (if he won't sign an extension, and we get a good offer for him, then it'd be daft not to), then we need to sign someone experienced fill the void, as we'd only have Henderson, Fabinho & Thiago as experienced players, with Jones and Elliot to support.
Don't think we'll get him, there are Tchouameni sources reported that Madrid will sign him.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24648 on: Today at 04:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:34:33 pm

I think what the period from January onwards has shown, is that we ideally need 5 top quality attackers to cover the front 3 positions, plus at least one other back-up that offers something a little different.

This allows some rotation for both tactical and 'refresh' reasons - plus, obviously, to cover for injuries.

We had that 5 once Diaz signed, plus we had Origi and Minamino to come in also (both played bit-part but important cameos in the run-in). Origi  gave us a bit more of a 'plan B', a more physical force in the box.

If Mane goes, we definitely need to buy a quality attacker. Ideally someone who can play through the middle. A 2018/19/20 era Firmino would be perfect :'(

Losing Mane also costs us a bit in versatility. This season, he's played left, central and right. Mo can play right or central (I'm less convinced about his ability to play the central role), whilst Jota can play left or centre.

I would be concerned if we went into next season with Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino (struggled for form for 2 seasons already) and a very young and PL-inexperienced Carvalho as our attacking options.

No doubt about that, but the starters are already here ...
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24649 on: Today at 04:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:51:57 pm
Don't think we'll get him, there are Tchouameni sources reported that Madrid will sign him.
Sounds like Tchouameni people making Tchouameni problems. And not much love to go around.
