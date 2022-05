Nkunku is a really interesting one. He's looked stunning this season and got absolutely fucking loads of goals/assists but it's been proper breakout numbers. Well over half of his career goals have came this season and obviously he's changed positions to attain that but you're still technically going off a small sample size. If you're looking for someone who can cause chaos though ala Firmino I think he could fit into that role.



As noted in the past few days though there does seem to be a shortage of typical number 9s who are up to our level. Someone who can receive the ball in behind and is a presence in the air is ideal. I'm not sure who that person is. Haaland would obviously have been lovely but it was never to be. I think that Martinez lad at Inter looks great but I'm not sure he's what we'd be looking at.