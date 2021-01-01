« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
 ;D

You Dickheads!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:51:49 pm
His goals to games ratio for a forward is absolutely woeful.
A few things. He plays in a side that not know for it possession football. His skill set is not really a striker he much of a 10 type or inside forward. Also Forwards tend to score more as they get older. His skill set More progressively passing, carrying and good at dribbling. He also very creative. He would likely fit in the Firmino role but his pressing numbers are low which is possibly a product of his team
https://fbref.com/en/players/8aafd64f/Joao-Felix
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I really dont like how UEFA and the French government seemed to circle the wagons on a false account of events. It was all very reminiscent of Hillsborough. There were many reputable journalists caught up in that. Not to mention lot of other officials and people connected to players, former players, and so on. And of course we now live in the age of the mobile phone, so there will be a ton of evidence as to what happened.

This wont be swept under the carpet and the untrue narrative wont be able to stand.

FSG maybe suing UEFA or French authorities? Good. Hold them to account. It matters what they say.

The repercussions of that one might be far reaching too, as if theres no love lost between Liverpool and UEFA, it might boost prospects for another go at some form of Super League, albeit a more sporting version.

But Im getting ahead of myself. Lets see what happens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm
Suarez and Diego Costa both did ok, as did Griezmann, I'm not doubting his ability, but he has 21 league goals in 82 league games, that's dismal considering his fee.

Any idea what the goals per 90 is?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm
Stop trying to get a rise out of him Mr Bun the baker.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm
Mbappe the player or Mbappe the Sporting Director?
Wheres this from mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm
Lets also say on Darwin that the offside trap that so successfully and marginally caught him out twice in that game will not be tuned anywhere near as close to perfection in any other team in Europe. And we rarely if ever play against sides who implement that system.

Is he more of a counter attacking forward? Yes, in all honesty.

Im not even that fussed on him but I like views on players to be even handed. Youd think the kid was Sean Dundee from that thread. Hes a 22 year old attacker whos just posted 32 goals in 38 matches in only his second proper season as a senior player. Hes a proper prospect and time will tell just how good.

On Tammy Abraham, there was a bit of a pile on when he was mentioned as being a decent prospect last season or maybe the year before. Hes certainly a quality striker whos got a lot of quality and physicality playing as the sole central attacker. Chelsea should have kept him, especially if theyre jettisoning Lukaku this summer.

That thread (authored by some someone with "FCB" as a part of their handle) has a picture of him doing an ungainly looking stepover as the basis for his lack of technical skill; that stepover is a precursor to him beating a man and scoring a vital goal that knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Anyone think we will go after Youri Tielmans? Fits our age profile of signings (24 years old) and can't see him costing too much as his contract is up next year...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:16:26 am
That thread (authored by some someone with "FCB" as a part of their handle) has a picture of him doing an ungainly looking stepover as the basis for his lack of technical skill; that stepover is a precursor to him beating a man and scoring a vital goal that knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League.

Yup, I've noticed that too. It seems that the Twitter thread about Nunez that is being posted here quite often is indeed written by a bitter Barcelona fan ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Sam McGuire has done a bit of work on Nunez and compares him here with Jota. Its a question of fit I suppose - also a question of whats coachable. And then price of course. Hes clearly very good and all that but Diaz had an identical profile to previous targets effectively.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1518625616123334658


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Heres Diaz: https://mobile.twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1531381864409321478



Heres Salah: https://mobile.twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1531381677817311232



Heres Jota: https://mobile.twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1531380449221697538



Heres Nunez: https://mobile.twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1531378554931499008



But then a thread on whether the lack of all round contribution in the build up is an issue. A question of style I guess.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1531375070341435395

Quote from: Sam McGuire
Pair him with the right players in attack and it could work though. Barely involved in the build-up but is a threat in the final third.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:17:09 am
Sam McGuire has done a bit of work on Nunez and compares him here with Jota. Its a question of fit I suppose - also a question of whats coachable. And then price of course. Hes clearly very good and all that but Diaz had an identical profile to previous targets effectively.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1518625616123334658



Is his passing and pressing as woeful as that chart suggests. Just cant see how he is a good fit here if so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:41:28 am
Is his passing and pressing as woeful as that chart suggests. Just cant see how he is a good fit here if so.

Depends on whether we see it as coachable or not I guess. Presumably our current forwards didn't have stats this good until they played for us...

So fundamentally it comes down to whether it's a case of Nunez not being able to pass or press, or whether his current role and tactical set up results in it seeming like he can't pass or press.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:23:08 am
Heres Diaz: https://mobile.twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1531381864409321478



Doesn't press and doesn't pass... it's like he is made for Liverpool!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:25 am
Depends on whether we see it as coachable or not I guess. Presumably our current forwards didn't have stats this good until they played for us...

So fundamentally it comes down to whether it's a case of Nunez not being able to pass or press, or whether his current role and tactical set up results in it seeming like he can't pass or press.

How do we know what is and isnt coachable if we havent seen him do the things we want him to do for a decent amount of time?

I know that we have full faith in our coaching team but part of the reason our signings have been so good has been because we have data illustrating them doing the things we want them to do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:23:08 am
But then a thread on whether the lack of all round contribution in the build up is an issue. A question of style I guess.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1531375070341435395

I was thinking about this. Even if Mane leaves, we still have Salah, Jota, Diaz and Firmino for our regular 4-3-3 setup. If we do get Nunez, we will also have him and Carvalho for the 4-2-3-1, as the possible plan B. It gives us attacking versatility, without a drop in our goalscoring output ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:48:29 am
I was thinking about this. Even if Mane leaves, we still have Salah, Jota, Diaz and Firmino for our regular 4-3-3 setup. If we do get Nunez, we will also have him and Carvalho for the 4-2-3-1, as the possible plan B. It gives us attacking versatility, without a drop in our goalscoring output ...
You want Liverpool to spend £100m on a plan B option to sit on the bench and replace Origi! Farcical.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:25 am
Depends on whether we see it as coachable or not I guess. Presumably our current forwards didn't have stats this good until they played for us...

So fundamentally it comes down to whether it's a case of Nunez not being able to pass or press, or whether his current role and tactical set up results in it seeming like he can't pass or press.

Bit more clear cut than that isnt it? -we can buy who we like so why buy someone who doesnt do want we need them to do and hope they can learn it .. for 70 million quid
In addition to the skill gaps its also not remotely proven that hes effective against the packed defences hell face almost every game with us 

Continue to not buy that were in for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:25 am
Depends on whether we see it as coachable or not I guess. Presumably our current forwards didn't have stats this good until they played for us...

So fundamentally it comes down to whether it's a case of Nunez not being able to pass or press, or whether his current role and tactical set up results in it seeming like he can't pass or press.

Pressing is one thing but I dont think there are any systems in elite football that require or encourage their forwards to pass inaccurately. Unless he is being asked to lump in crosses I suppose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:54:26 am
Pressing is one thing but I dont think there are any systems in elite football that require or encourage their forwards to pass inaccurately. Unless he is being asked to lump in crosses I suppose.
City have just brought in Haaland and Alvarez and people on here are talking about buying the Portuguese Andy Carroll in response... for anywhere between 80 and 150m euros as well...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yeah - style wise, it'd be a 'beat the dross' signing that'd mean 'we're going 4-2-3-1 (or effectively 2-2-5-1)' and the midfield links actually support that case - if we do have a player in the striking role whose job is just to bulge the onion bag and open up space for the others, then we'd need the Tchouameni/Sangare type in to bolster our ability to manage the situation when sides break on us.

Arguably Man City have taken that step with Haaland (although I can't help but feel Alvarez is the more important signing). When you play a variant of total football, it's pretty simple - you need total footballers. The radar graphs are better if they're less jaggy jaggy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Perhaps I am missing something but just dont see it with Nunez.

I do think a forward has to be the priority and it has to be someone who can get goals against packed defences. Salah is amazing but can struggle badly against a low block.

 The two options for this as I see it are (1) a battering ram type like Haaland and Lewa; or (2) a brilliant dribbler like Suarez who can find a bit of space to get a shot off or win penalties. Perhaps Diaz fits the bill for the latter but he needs to work on his finishing and decision making.

It would also help to have a midfielder who consistently makes late runs into the box and gets shots away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:57:14 am
City have just brought in Haaland and Alvarez and people on here are talking about buying the Portuguese Andy Carroll in response... for anywhere between 80 and 150m euros as well...

Think thats a little extreme (particularly since he's not Portuguese.... ;))

He's more like a Uruguayan Fernando Torres, which to be fair I'm still not sure would fit in with how we play. But maybe we're looking at changing it up a bit? We don't play now how we played when Klopp first arrived, or 17/18, so there's every chance we see this as the next evolution of the team (if we sign him). But he's certainly not just some lummox who can head the ball and thats about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:22:49 am
Any idea what the goals per 90 is?

This season its 8 from 14 equivalent 90 minutes. Why only 14? He's made out of pasta and should be avoided even on a free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:51:44 am
You want Liverpool to spend £100m on a plan B option to sit on the bench and replace Origi! Farcical.

Not really. Nunez would obviously start much more often than Origi. We are facing the low block more and more, and even the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea have played that way against us in the 3 finals this season. In fact, apart from Man City, no team in the World is attacking us these days. Having a plan B that will convert Trent's and Robbo's crosses, while still being able to participate in our deadly couter-attacks after defending corners and set-pieces, could be the thing we need to reach an even higher level ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:43:42 am
Doesn't press and doesn't pass... it's like he is made for Liverpool!

Lmao:

Honestly some glaring red flags in those Nunez stats. Thing is you don't need to look at the stats to knows this. The eye test will tell you just how bad he is when it comes to link-up play and ball retention. He's tailor made for teams that play counter attacking. He likes the ball played in front so he can run onto it. But in a team who will be facing opponents that play with a low back 90% of the times, you want players that are comfortable in receiving passes in tight spaces and won't constantly lose possession. His technical weaknesses is so clear to see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:17:38 am
Anyone think we will go after Youri Tielmans? Fits our age profile of signings (24 years old) and can't see him costing too much as his contract is up next year...
Quite surprised hes still that young actually (just turned 25). Personally dont think hes good enough for us, and not sure what he adds to our midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:58:31 am
Yeah - style wise, it'd be a 'beat the dross' signing that'd mean 'we're going 4-2-3-1 (or effectively 2-2-5-1)' and the midfield links actually support that case - if we do have a player in the striking role whose job is just to bulge the onion bag and open up space for the others, then we'd need the Tchouameni/Sangare type in to bolster our ability to manage the situation when sides break on us.

We obviously don't have the data that our scouting and analytics departments have, but it does seem that way. I especially like the 2-2-5-1 part you've mentioned there. Despite the high number of assists for Trent and Robbo, I can't escape the feeling that we haven't been able to fully capitalize on their great crossing ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Can Fábio Vieira play in the midfield three or is he similarly build as Fabio Carvalho in the mould of an attacking mid?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm
Stop trying to get a rise out of him Mr Bun the baker.

Peter The Red was right, it's Mbap



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
It's really interesting this one (for me anyway). It's an ecumenical matter, fathers.

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:05:16 am
...link-up play and ball retention. He's tailor made for teams that play counter attacking. He likes the ball played in front so he can run onto it. But in a team who will be facing opponents that play with a low back 90% of the times, you want players that are comfortable in receiving passes in tight spaces and won't constantly lose possession. His technical weaknesses is so clear to see.

And this is the style question. If all it takes for Real Madrid to score against us is Andy Robertson to be caught ahead of the ball and the unit to be lop sided (people are blaming trent but the goal was scored the minute the ball got behind Andy IMO), what it says is we defend as a neatly drilled unit of 11 players who tend to stay in an integrated shape, and know the value in not conceding possession in a dispruptive way when the shape's not set (for example, lateral or backwards passes that are wayward, or lost tackles). With Nunez, that's a problem - even just looking at the graphs you can see that - but it's potentially down to style too (Benfica play in a certain way and ask him to play within that set up).

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:04:22 am
Nunez would obviously start much more often than Origi. We are facing the low block more and more, and even the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea have played that way against us in the 3 finals this season. In fact, apart from Man City, no team in the World is attacking us these days. Having a plan B that will convert Trent's and Robbo's crosses, while still being able to participate in our deadly couter-attacks after defending corners and set-pieces, could be the thing we need to reach an even higher level ...

It's not true that teams aren't attacking us - they're just countering us. We've gamed the offside rule and we've rightly exploited how good Alisson is at one on one dominance, but sides have scored key goals against us that way in recent games, or created situations that led to VAR checks in key moments. We've come 2nd in the league due to the fact there's zero margin for error... but this is a change that introduces error. So unless we introduce ways to manage that margin for error, we'd have a problem with a Darwin Nunez starting regularly for us.

Origi was perfectly good at doing this kind of thing (and in fact wasn't that bad in the build up aspects for me - the ball tended to stick quite well when we brought him on) but we didn't use him as a regular starter. If Nunez started more often, we have a problem more often.

By contrast, this comparison looks at Nkunku - you can see why people are keener on him within our set up. (Worth noting it's from January - Mane's profile rounded out by the end of the season post AFCON.)

https://twitter.com/sammcguire90/status/1483068562478673925


It's a really interesting one because the question really is 'would we carry a player the way, say, Fergie would?'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:46:04 am
How do we know what is and isnt coachable if we havent seen him do the things we want him to do for a decent amount of time?

I know that we have full faith in our coaching team but part of the reason our signings have been so good has been because we have data illustrating them doing the things we want them to do.

I'm just trying to think of why we could still be interested in him, if we are, despite the stats. I'm not saying we should sign him or anything.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:52:59 am
Bit more clear cut than that isnt it? -we can buy who we like so why buy someone who doesnt do want we need them to do and hope they can learn it .. for 70 million quid
In addition to the skill gaps its also not remotely proven that hes effective against the packed defences hell face almost every game with us 

Continue to not buy that were in for him

Fully agree!

Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:54:26 am
Pressing is one thing but I dont think there are any systems in elite football that require or encourage their forwards to pass inaccurately. Unless he is being asked to lump in crosses I suppose.

Think the only other tactical reason is if he's being asked to always make progressive, high-reward passes e.g., a lot of through balls.
