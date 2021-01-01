...link-up play and ball retention. He's tailor made for teams that play counter attacking. He likes the ball played in front so he can run onto it. But in a team who will be facing opponents that play with a low back 90% of the times, you want players that are comfortable in receiving passes in tight spaces and won't constantly lose possession. His technical weaknesses is so clear to see.



Nunez would obviously start much more often than Origi. We are facing the low block more and more, and even the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea have played that way against us in the 3 finals this season. In fact, apart from Man City, no team in the World is attacking us these days. Having a plan B that will convert Trent's and Robbo's crosses, while still being able to participate in our deadly couter-attacks after defending corners and set-pieces, could be the thing we need to reach an even higher level ...



It's really interesting this one (for me anyway). It's an ecumenical matter, fathers.And this is the style question. If all it takes for Real Madrid to score against us is Andy Robertson to be caught ahead of the ball and the unit to be lop sided (people are blaming trent but the goal was scored the minute the ball got behind Andy IMO), what it says is we defend as a neatly drilled unit of 11 players who tend to stay in an integrated shape, and know the value in not conceding possession in a dispruptive way when the shape's not set (for example, lateral or backwards passes that are wayward, or lost tackles). With Nunez, that's a problem - even just looking at the graphs you can see that - but it's potentially down to style too (Benfica play in a certain way and ask him to play within that set up).It's not true that teams aren't attacking us - they're just countering us. We've gamed the offside rule and we've rightly exploited how good Alisson is at one on one dominance, but sides have scored key goals against us that way in recent games, or created situations that led to VAR checks in key moments. We've come 2nd in the league due to the fact there's zero margin for error... but this is a change that introduces error. So unless we introduce ways to manage that margin for error, we'd have a problem with a Darwin Nunez starting regularly for us.Origi was perfectly good at doing this kind of thing (and in fact wasn't that bad in the build up aspects for me - the ball tended to stick quite well when we brought him on) but we didn't use him as a regular starter. If Nunez started more often, we have a problem more often.By contrast, this comparison looks at Nkunku - you can see why people are keener on him within our set up. (Worth noting it's from January - Mane's profile rounded out by the end of the season post AFCON.)It's a really interesting one because the question really is 'would we carry a player the way, say, Fergie would?'.