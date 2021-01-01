I really dont like how UEFA and the French government seemed to circle the wagons on a false account of events. It was all very reminiscent of Hillsborough. There were many reputable journalists caught up in that. Not to mention lot of other officials and people connected to players, former players, and so on. And of course we now live in the age of the mobile phone, so there will be a ton of evidence as to what happened.



This wont be swept under the carpet and the untrue narrative wont be able to stand.



FSG maybe suing UEFA or French authorities? Good. Hold them to account. It matters what they say.



The repercussions of that one might be far reaching too, as if theres no love lost between Liverpool and UEFA, it might boost prospects for another go at some form of Super League, albeit a more sporting version.



But Im getting ahead of myself. Lets see what happens.