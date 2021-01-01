« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 607 608 609 610 611 [612]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1155393 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,110
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24440 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
 ;D

You Dickheads!
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24441 on: Today at 12:01:35 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:51:49 pm
His goals to games ratio for a forward is absolutely woeful.
A few things. He plays in a side that not know for it possession football. His skill set is not really a striker he much of a 10 type or inside forward. Also Forwards tend to score more as they get older. His skill set More progressively passing, carrying and good at dribbling. He also very creative. He would likely fit in the Firmino role but his pressing numbers are low which is possibly a product of his team
https://fbref.com/en/players/8aafd64f/Joao-Felix
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24442 on: Today at 12:07:36 am »
I really dont like how UEFA and the French government seemed to circle the wagons on a false account of events. It was all very reminiscent of Hillsborough. There were many reputable journalists caught up in that. Not to mention lot of other officials and people connected to players, former players, and so on. And of course we now live in the age of the mobile phone, so there will be a ton of evidence as to what happened.

This wont be swept under the carpet and the untrue narrative wont be able to stand.

FSG maybe suing UEFA or French authorities? Good. Hold them to account. It matters what they say.

The repercussions of that one might be far reaching too, as if theres no love lost between Liverpool and UEFA, it might boost prospects for another go at some form of Super League, albeit a more sporting version.

But Im getting ahead of myself. Lets see what happens.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,800
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24443 on: Today at 12:22:49 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm
Suarez and Diego Costa both did ok, as did Griezmann, I'm not doubting his ability, but he has 21 league goals in 82 league games, that's dismal considering his fee.

Any idea what the goals per 90 is?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,685
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24444 on: Today at 01:27:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm
Stop trying to get a rise out of him Mr Bun the baker.
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,685
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24445 on: Today at 02:36:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm
Mbappe the player or Mbappe the Sporting Director?
Wheres this from mate?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,854
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24446 on: Today at 03:50:24 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,443
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24447 on: Today at 07:16:26 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm
Lets also say on Darwin that the offside trap that so successfully and marginally caught him out twice in that game will not be tuned anywhere near as close to perfection in any other team in Europe. And we rarely if ever play against sides who implement that system.

Is he more of a counter attacking forward? Yes, in all honesty.

Im not even that fussed on him but I like views on players to be even handed. Youd think the kid was Sean Dundee from that thread. Hes a 22 year old attacker whos just posted 32 goals in 38 matches in only his second proper season as a senior player. Hes a proper prospect and time will tell just how good.

On Tammy Abraham, there was a bit of a pile on when he was mentioned as being a decent prospect last season or maybe the year before. Hes certainly a quality striker whos got a lot of quality and physicality playing as the sole central attacker. Chelsea should have kept him, especially if theyre jettisoning Lukaku this summer.

That thread (authored by some someone with "FCB" as a part of their handle) has a picture of him doing an ungainly looking stepover as the basis for his lack of technical skill; that stepover is a precursor to him beating a man and scoring a vital goal that knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,755
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24448 on: Today at 07:17:38 am »
Anyone think we will go after Youri Tielmans? Fits our age profile of signings (24 years old) and can't see him costing too much as his contract is up next year...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24449 on: Today at 07:45:33 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:16:26 am
That thread (authored by some someone with "FCB" as a part of their handle) has a picture of him doing an ungainly looking stepover as the basis for his lack of technical skill; that stepover is a precursor to him beating a man and scoring a vital goal that knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League.

Yup, I've noticed that too. It seems that the Twitter thread about Nunez that is being posted here quite often is indeed written by a bitter Barcelona fan ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 607 608 609 610 611 [612]   Go Up
« previous next »
 